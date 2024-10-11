Northern Edition

IrelandIreland WomensUSA Womens

WXV: Ireland come from behind to beat USA in Vancouver

By PA
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - OCTOBER 11: Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe of Ireland celebrates scoring her team's third try with teammates during the WXV 1 2024 match between USA and Ireland at BC Place on October 11, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Rich Lam - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Ireland took advantage of USA indiscipline to come from behind and wrap up their WXV1 campaign with a 26-14 win in Vancouver.

Two tries from Hope Rogers on her 50th international appearance, either side of an Erin King reply, gave the US a 14-7 lead at half-time but a penalty try awarded after a Tahlia Brody sin-binning brought the Irish level.

Cliodhna Moloney and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe then touched down in the closing stages to win it for Ireland as the US also lost Rachel Ehrecke and Rachel Johnson to yellow cards.

The USA’s defence cost them, conceding 19 penalties alongside the three yellow cards.

Both teams moved up to WXV 1 for this year, Ireland from WXV 3, which they won last year, and the USA from WXV 2.

Ireland’s campaign ended with two wins from three, starting with their famous victory against New Zealand in the opening round before defeating the USA.

The USA Eagles moved up from WXV 2 thanks to their third-place finish in the Pacific Four Series earlier in the year, which also qualified them for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. They leave Canada having lost all three matches against England, France, and Ireland.

