England wilt again as Ireland pull away for perfect start to title defence

Ireland increased pressure on England boss Steve Borthwick by launching their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Guinness Six Nations title with a 27-22 bonus-point win in Dublin.

Tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan helped the back-to-back champions come from behind in their first match under interim head coach Simon Easterby.

Borthwick’s gamble to go with a fleet-footed back row was on course to pay off at the Aviva Stadium when his side led 10-5 at the end of a first half in which Marcus Smith was sin-binned.

But England were unable to substantially build on Cadan Murley’s debut score and a penalty and conversion from Smith as their championship opener ended in defeat ahead of next weekend’s tricky clash at home to France.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 1 4 Tries 3 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 125 Carries 107 10 Line Breaks 9 16 Turnovers Lost 16 5 Turnovers Won 8

Fly-half rivals Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley kicked three and four points respectively for the hosts in front of onlooking regular head coach Andy Farrell before late tries from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman made the final score more respectable from an English perspective.

England lost seven of 12 Tests during a disappointing 2024, albeit they ultimately denied Ireland successive championship Grand Slams courtesy of a last-gasp 23-22 Twickenham win in March.

Head coach Borthwick sprung a selection surprise on the back of an unsuccessful autumn by naming twin brothers Tom and Ben Curry either side of Ben Earl in a mobile back row, while lock Maro Itoje began his captaincy after taking over from Jamie George.

The visitors struck first amid a chaotic opening in which Ireland temporarily lost wing Mack Hansen to injury.

A fine break from Ollie Lawrence culminated in Henry Slade’s perfectly weighted grubber kick releasing Test newcomer Murley to cross in the left corner, with Smith nailing the tricky conversion.

Ireland thought they had hit back in the 16th minute but Ronan Kelleher’s score, following sustained pressure, was disallowed due to Beirne holding on to Itoje at the ruck.

England’s line speed was causing plenty of problems, while their dogged defence frustrated a stuttering home side guilty of poor passing and frequent fumbles.

Visiting fly-half Smith was yellow carded for a cynical infringement in the 25th minute and, just before he returned, the high-tempo hosts finally broke through.

James Lowe wriggled clear of Alex Mitchell on the left wing and then teed up Gibson-Park to sidestep Freddie Steward and dive over.

Prendergast, who was preferred to Crowley from the start, squandered the straightforward conversion before a Smith penalty put England five points ahead at the end of a breathless opening period.

With Farrell watching from the stands in preparation for the British and Irish Lions’ summer tour of Australia, Ireland needed to turn territory into something more meaningful on the scoreboard.

The title holders eventually led for the first time in the 56th minute.

Aki bulldozed his way past Smith and then rolled Mitchell and Freeman to squeeze over on the left before Prendergast atoned for another failed conversion by landing a long-range penalty four minutes later.

Cheers from the capacity crowd greeted Farrell’s appearance on the big screens and they grew significantly louder as Ireland secured some breathing space.

Lowe was again the creator, bursting on to a Gibson-Park pass to tee up Beirne for an unchallenged charge for the try line, with replacement 10 Crowley adding the extras.

Victory – and the bonus point – was wrapped up eight minutes from time.

Replacement hooker Sheehan marked his first international appearance since suffering a serious knee injury during last summer’s tour of South Africa by stretching for the line to cap a superb team move following another Lowe offload.

There was still time for Tom Curry to mark a historic day for his family by claiming a consolation score, prior to Freeman crossing and Smith converting at the death.

Yet, despite some early promise, underdogs England were second best against the pre-tournament favourites.