England wilt again as Ireland pull away for perfect start to title defence
Ireland increased pressure on England boss Steve Borthwick by launching their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Guinness Six Nations title with a 27-22 bonus-point win in Dublin.
Tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan helped the back-to-back champions come from behind in their first match under interim head coach Simon Easterby.
Borthwick’s gamble to go with a fleet-footed back row was on course to pay off at the Aviva Stadium when his side led 10-5 at the end of a first half in which Marcus Smith was sin-binned.
But England were unable to substantially build on Cadan Murley’s debut score and a penalty and conversion from Smith as their championship opener ended in defeat ahead of next weekend’s tricky clash at home to France.
Fly-half rivals Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley kicked three and four points respectively for the hosts in front of onlooking regular head coach Andy Farrell before late tries from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman made the final score more respectable from an English perspective.
England lost seven of 12 Tests during a disappointing 2024, albeit they ultimately denied Ireland successive championship Grand Slams courtesy of a last-gasp 23-22 Twickenham win in March.
Head coach Borthwick sprung a selection surprise on the back of an unsuccessful autumn by naming twin brothers Tom and Ben Curry either side of Ben Earl in a mobile back row, while lock Maro Itoje began his captaincy after taking over from Jamie George.
The visitors struck first amid a chaotic opening in which Ireland temporarily lost wing Mack Hansen to injury.
A fine break from Ollie Lawrence culminated in Henry Slade’s perfectly weighted grubber kick releasing Test newcomer Murley to cross in the left corner, with Smith nailing the tricky conversion.
Ireland thought they had hit back in the 16th minute but Ronan Kelleher’s score, following sustained pressure, was disallowed due to Beirne holding on to Itoje at the ruck.
England’s line speed was causing plenty of problems, while their dogged defence frustrated a stuttering home side guilty of poor passing and frequent fumbles.
Visiting fly-half Smith was yellow carded for a cynical infringement in the 25th minute and, just before he returned, the high-tempo hosts finally broke through.
James Lowe wriggled clear of Alex Mitchell on the left wing and then teed up Gibson-Park to sidestep Freddie Steward and dive over.
Prendergast, who was preferred to Crowley from the start, squandered the straightforward conversion before a Smith penalty put England five points ahead at the end of a breathless opening period.
With Farrell watching from the stands in preparation for the British and Irish Lions’ summer tour of Australia, Ireland needed to turn territory into something more meaningful on the scoreboard.
The title holders eventually led for the first time in the 56th minute.
Aki bulldozed his way past Smith and then rolled Mitchell and Freeman to squeeze over on the left before Prendergast atoned for another failed conversion by landing a long-range penalty four minutes later.
Cheers from the capacity crowd greeted Farrell’s appearance on the big screens and they grew significantly louder as Ireland secured some breathing space.
Lowe was again the creator, bursting on to a Gibson-Park pass to tee up Beirne for an unchallenged charge for the try line, with replacement 10 Crowley adding the extras.
Victory – and the bonus point – was wrapped up eight minutes from time.
Replacement hooker Sheehan marked his first international appearance since suffering a serious knee injury during last summer’s tour of South Africa by stretching for the line to cap a superb team move following another Lowe offload.
There was still time for Tom Curry to mark a historic day for his family by claiming a consolation score, prior to Freeman crossing and Smith converting at the death.
Yet, despite some early promise, underdogs England were second best against the pre-tournament favourites.
Really quality rugby to begin with, credit to Ireland for turning things around. They looked good.
Last Irish try was blatant forward pass. When England get a group of refs and video refs with integrity we may start to see actual results and not a political agenda still spiteful about an old empire that died nearly 100 years ago
From an England fan, that's nonsense.
I thought Steve Borthwick's plan to play three open sides for the first 40 worked, but having three big ball carriers, with less speed, on the bench didn't. We lost the ability to disrupt Irish possession and given that much ball, Ireland are too good a team not to score points. Perhaps start the Curry twins on the flanks next week but with a bona fide No 8 between them, probably T Willis? Earl on the bench so you have a mobile back rower to keep the breakdown threat going for the full 80? A few other replacements who didn't really convince but Ireland had all the momentum by then so it's difficult to be sure. Still feels like England are being out coached as much as out played at the moment.
Ireland ripped you to pieces in the second half. You chose to play the negative % game. Ireland figured it out. You have 10 x the number of players Ireland has to make into International players and here you are blaming the ref?
I know how SA supporters in the RWC semi felt after that first half. Ireland did start to find a few holes towards the end of the first half, and were more clinical in the second.
Sheehans try was something else. Passes like a centre to put Conan through, then receives and gives a flat pass on the wing to Lowe. Then takes the return to score with two guys around him.
His impact coming on was to lay into and weaken the English centre. Massive impact.
Good to see Ireland's attack on the way back.
Massive game in Edinburgh next week.
This is the one Scotland want to win.
I loved how Lowe just said "here, this is your try mate" and had all the confidence in the world in him to get over.
Best team won but sod me is James Lowe a detestable ignorant git.
Why? Marcus Smith headbutted the top of his head when Lowe was on the ground then ran away. That started the melee. Smith may well have gotten a second yellow and marching orders had that incident been reviewed. He was fired up then after Keenan got the dangerous hit off Cunningham Smith.
England brought any unpleasantness in fairness. They got it back.