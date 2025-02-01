Northern Edition

Six Nations

England wilt again as Ireland pull away for perfect start to title defence

By PA
Tadhg Beirne of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's third try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland increased pressure on England boss Steve Borthwick by launching their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Guinness Six Nations title with a 27-22 bonus-point win in Dublin.

Tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan helped the back-to-back champions come from behind in their first match under interim head coach Simon Easterby.

Borthwick’s gamble to go with a fleet-footed back row was on course to pay off at the Aviva Stadium when his side led 10-5 at the end of a first half in which Marcus Smith was sin-binned.

But England were unable to substantially build on Cadan Murley’s debut score and a penalty and conversion from Smith as their championship opener ended in defeat ahead of next weekend’s tricky clash at home to France.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
1
4
Tries
3
2
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
125
Carries
107
10
Line Breaks
9
16
Turnovers Lost
16
5
Turnovers Won
8

Fly-half rivals Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley kicked three and four points respectively for the hosts in front of onlooking regular head coach Andy Farrell before late tries from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman made the final score more respectable from an English perspective.

England lost seven of 12 Tests during a disappointing 2024, albeit they ultimately denied Ireland successive championship Grand Slams courtesy of a last-gasp 23-22 Twickenham win in March.

Head coach Borthwick sprung a selection surprise on the back of an unsuccessful autumn by naming twin brothers Tom and Ben Curry either side of Ben Earl in a mobile back row, while lock Maro Itoje began his captaincy after taking over from Jamie George.

The visitors struck first amid a chaotic opening in which Ireland temporarily lost wing Mack Hansen to injury.

A fine break from Ollie Lawrence culminated in Henry Slade’s perfectly weighted grubber kick releasing Test newcomer Murley to cross in the left corner, with Smith nailing the tricky conversion.

Ireland thought they had hit back in the 16th minute but Ronan Kelleher’s score, following sustained pressure, was disallowed due to Beirne holding on to Itoje at the ruck.

England’s line speed was causing plenty of problems, while their dogged defence frustrated a stuttering home side guilty of poor passing and frequent fumbles.

Visiting fly-half Smith was yellow carded for a cynical infringement in the 25th minute and, just before he returned, the high-tempo hosts finally broke through.

James Lowe wriggled clear of Alex Mitchell on the left wing and then teed up Gibson-Park to sidestep Freddie Steward and dive over.

Prendergast, who was preferred to Crowley from the start, squandered the straightforward conversion before a Smith penalty put England five points ahead at the end of a breathless opening period.

With Farrell watching from the stands in preparation for the British and Irish Lions’ summer tour of Australia, Ireland needed to turn territory into something more meaningful on the scoreboard.

The title holders eventually led for the first time in the 56th minute.

Aki bulldozed his way past Smith and then rolled Mitchell and Freeman to squeeze over on the left before Prendergast atoned for another failed conversion by landing a long-range penalty four minutes later.

Cheers from the capacity crowd greeted Farrell’s appearance on the big screens and they grew significantly louder as Ireland secured some breathing space.

Lowe was again the creator, bursting on to a Gibson-Park pass to tee up Beirne for an unchallenged charge for the try line, with replacement 10 Crowley adding the extras.

Victory – and the bonus point – was wrapped up eight minutes from time.

Replacement hooker Sheehan marked his first international appearance since suffering a serious knee injury during last summer’s tour of South Africa by stretching for the line to cap a superb team move following another Lowe offload.

There was still time for Tom Curry to mark a historic day for his family by claiming a consolation score, prior to Freeman crossing and Smith converting at the death.

Yet, despite some early promise, underdogs England were second best against the pre-tournament favourites.

Ireland player ratings vs England | 2025 Six Nations

Ireland player ratings: Simon Easterby's Ireland were the second-best side in the first forty, but a strong final 30 minutes for the home side eventually saw them find their way to a 27-22 win. 

Read Now

Comments

12 Comments
J
JW 3 days ago

Really quality rugby to begin with, credit to Ireland for turning things around. They looked good.

I
Imglandh8ers 3 days ago

Last Irish try was blatant forward pass. When England get a group of refs and video refs with integrity we may start to see actual results and not a political agenda still spiteful about an old empire that died nearly 100 years ago

M
Mike 3 days ago

From an England fan, that's nonsense.


I thought Steve Borthwick's plan to play three open sides for the first 40 worked, but having three big ball carriers, with less speed, on the bench didn't. We lost the ability to disrupt Irish possession and given that much ball, Ireland are too good a team not to score points. Perhaps start the Curry twins on the flanks next week but with a bona fide No 8 between them, probably T Willis? Earl on the bench so you have a mobile back rower to keep the breakdown threat going for the full 80? A few other replacements who didn't really convince but Ireland had all the momentum by then so it's difficult to be sure. Still feels like England are being out coached as much as out played at the moment.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

Ireland ripped you to pieces in the second half. You chose to play the negative % game. Ireland figured it out. You have 10 x the number of players Ireland has to make into International players and here you are blaming the ref?

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

I know how SA supporters in the RWC semi felt after that first half. Ireland did start to find a few holes towards the end of the first half, and were more clinical in the second.

Sheehans try was something else. Passes like a centre to put Conan through, then receives and gives a flat pass on the wing to Lowe. Then takes the return to score with two guys around him.

His impact coming on was to lay into and weaken the English centre. Massive impact.

Good to see Ireland's attack on the way back.

Massive game in Edinburgh next week.

This is the one Scotland want to win.

J
JW 3 days ago

I loved how Lowe just said "here, this is your try mate" and had all the confidence in the world in him to get over.

T
Tom 3 days ago

Best team won but sod me is James Lowe a detestable ignorant git.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

Why? Marcus Smith headbutted the top of his head when Lowe was on the ground then ran away. That started the melee. Smith may well have gotten a second yellow and marching orders had that incident been reviewed. He was fired up then after Keenan got the dangerous hit off Cunningham Smith.

England brought any unpleasantness in fairness. They got it back.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 29 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 42 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 51 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
