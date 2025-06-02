Northern Edition
Japan Rugby League One

International 10s clean up at Japan Rugby League awards

TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 01: Richie Mounga of Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo is tackled by David Bulbring and Tyler Paul of Kubota Spears during the NTT Japan Rugby League One Play-Off final between Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo and Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay at National Stadium on June 01, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

And so, in a season where Richie Mo’unga has won just about everything, he’s won something else.

Or two things, with the fly-half named as both the Most Valuable Player in Division One, and Player’s Player at Monday’s Japan Rugby League One awards ceremony.

The accolades are not new to the All Black. This time last year, they were also being bestowed on him, 24 hours after collecting his maiden League One title with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

Once the Emperor of the Crusaders and Super Rugby with seven titles, now Emperor of Brave Lupus and JRLO with two.

But the 31-year-old was not the only player to scoop up a double, albeit without the ultimate ‘glory’ his side had been threatening.

Departing Englishman Freddie Burns led Toyota Industries Shuttles Aichi to the club’s maiden Division Two title after a golden season where he finished as the section’s leading points and try scorer.

Burns saved his best for last, although the heroics of the Shuttles’ fly-half in the Replacement Battles couldn’t quite get his side over the line. Nonetheless, after three campaigns where he led the club out of Division Three, and then to the summit of the division above, the 35-year-old leaves with the gratitude of Aichi, as well as the MVP and Player’s Player awards in the division for his season’s body of work.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Robinson (@nickrobinsonsport)

Well-travelled former Chiefs, Hurricanes and Western Force fullback Chase Tiatia looked at home from the moment he first stepped out in the Sayama Secom Rugguts jersey. His contemporaries think so too, voting him Division Three’s Player’s Player after a debut which yielded 16 tries.

The Team of the Year headline is Michael Leitch’s first selection since League One began.

Although the victorious Brave Lupus skipper had made it six times during the Top League, this is the first in the four years of its successor that he has won the nod as best in his position.

Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay prop Opeti Helu and Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights centre Dylan Riley are regulars – they have now been named in all four ‘teams’ – Toshiba’s second rower Warner Dearns and Riley’s midfield partner Damien de Allende, in the last three.

Mo’unga and his teammate at Brave Lupus, loosehead prop Sena Kimura, have won back-to-back inclusions.

Kwagga Smith has been a cornerstone of the annual selection. The Springbok backrower has been acknowledged in five of his six seasons in Japan, twice in the Top League, three in League One.

Injury foiled him last year, but inclusion was a no-brainer after he led the upstart Shizuoka BlueRevs to fourth in the regular season.

Teammate Valynce Te Whare, who spent much of his debut season running around like his hair was on fire, is in after some astonishing deeds, with ex-Highlanders backrower Billy Harmon included, flying high while his Yokohama Canon Eagles didn’t.

Injured last term, Malcolm Marx returns, having been judged best hooker two years ago when he was an inspiration behind the Spears’ maiden title.

Marx also featured in the final Top League Team of the season, alongside the All Black duo of Kobelco Kobe Steelers second rower Brodie Retallick and Ricoh Black Rams Tokyo scrum-half TJ Perenara (then of NTT DoComo Red Hurricanes).Both have been named this year.

Star BlueRevs scrum-half Shuntaro Kitamura is the Rookie of the Year.

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
