7:16am, 05 January 2021

Duncan Weir has given himself a new look for 2021, getting the amazing hairstyle that accompanied his return to the Scotland No10 shirt cut to raise around £16,000 for Acorns Hospice, a charity the Worcester out-half says is close to his heart.

Weir tweeted on January 3 that he had visited the barbers to get his extraordinary lid cut and in an interview subsequent interview on The Rugby Pod, he explained the reason why he grew it in the first place and gave his thoughts when he returned to the Scotland side in November following a 44-month gap in between Test starts.

“I said take a bit off the back and sides and then just make the top a bit fluffier,” he explained when asked by The Rugby Pod to recall what he told the barber to do when he sat in the chair to get his hair cut.

“To be fair he has done a good job. It was an old academy boy at Worcester when I first came down who done the chop. It was good to catch up. It did take him an hour and a half to get all that hair off. It was a good old trim up.

“The last month, that stage when it’s not that short anymore, was probably the most annoying. But Acorns is a charity that is really close to us at Worcester Warriors. Recently becoming a father of two kids, that charity was close to the heartstrings and it was an easy decision (to let it grow).

“I have always had a mental head of hair. It has always been wiry. It was a bit of fun. 2020 has had its challenges for a lot of people, businesses and charities being hit hard. It was an easy decision and it’s pretty mental it raised over £16,000. I’m blown away with how kind people have been and the support and donations have really meant a lot.”

November is traditionally the time of year where international players grow moustaches for the Movember charity campaign, but Weir’s head of hair, which was on show for the games against Italy and France, was a marked contrast to the usual goings-on.

“It was good exposure for the charity,” he said. “As soon as you got a hairband on there it was good as gold. As soon as it wasn’t in my eyes I didn’t really care. I had enough things to be worrying about on the rugby pitch, boss the team around.

“It was a great experience being back out there with Scotland. I thoroughly enjoyed it. For me, it was probably the most relaxed I have been in a Scotland jersey. I just looked to go and express myself and enjoy it, soak it up because I had been waiting a long time to get back in the ten jersey.

“To be honest I was walking into a really good side so I just had to know my basics and boss around the team which I quite enjoyed doing. It was really enjoyable.”

