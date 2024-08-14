Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 31
FT
27 - 25
FT
24 - 40
FT
35 - 18
FT
22 - 7
FT
LIVE
32'
Today
03:05
Today
05:45
Today
09:00
Today
11:15
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
The Rugby Championship

How a 2011 lesson has fired up the Tony Brown-inspired Springboks

By Chris Jones
South Africa attack coach Tony Brown (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Gary Gold believes the arrival of Tony Brown as the Springboks attack coach has been crucial in turning the Rugby World Cup champions into an even more dangerous threat, with the painful lessons of 2011 shaping the controversial selection calls made by head coach Rassie Erasmus for their latest match with Australia this Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Physically dominating opponents and canny use of its bomb squad of forward replacements remain at the heart of South Africa’s tactical plan, but the team is now showing an ability to deliver eye-catching new moves – as showcased last weekend in the thumping 33-7 win over the Wallabies in Brisbane in the opening round of the 2024 Rugby Championship.

Crucially, Erasmus has bolstered his staff with the addition of Kiwi Brown on attack and Ireland’s Jerry Flannery in defence, with the ultimate aim being a third successive World Cup triumph in Australia in 2027.

Video Spacer

Springbok forward Marco van Staden on the large contingent of Bulls players in the Bok pack for the Perth Test

Rassie Erasmus caused a stir with his elections for the match against the Wallabies in Perth, but there will be several players in that pack who know each other really well.

Video Spacer

Springbok forward Marco van Staden on the large contingent of Bulls players in the Bok pack for the Perth Test

Rassie Erasmus caused a stir with his elections for the match against the Wallabies in Perth, but there will be several players in that pack who know each other really well.

To achieve that, Erasmus knows – thanks to mistakes made in 2011 – that he has to blood new players while also moving the game plan forward. Against the Wallabies at Suncorp, for instance, the Springboks used winger Cheslin Kolbe at scrum-half to feed the ball into the scrum and also as a lineout thrower, while their double catch lineout trick play delivered a driving maul try from Siya Kolisi, their captain.

The world champions have now made 10 changes for their second game of the Championship in Perth this weekend, which makes the Wallabies’ attempt to bounce back even harder as they must deal with a different line-up, rendering the lessons from Brisbane largely useless. What is more certain is that while the personnel has changed, there will be more innovative attacking plays and switches of position under Erasmus.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Australia
05:45
Today
South Africa
All Stats and Data

Gold was part of the Springboks coaching team under Peter de Villiers that won the 2009 Tri-Nations and the Test series against the touring British and Irish Lions. In the build-up to the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, de Villiers included Erasmus and 2023 Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber as consultants.

For the Tri-Nations that year, de Villiers took a new look squad to Australia, leaving key players behind to work with Erasmus and Nienaber. That decision did not work as the Springboks were beaten 39-20 in Australia, and they manged to only win a single game in the competition before then losing in the World Cup quarter-finals to the Wallabies in New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Gold, the key difference on this occasion is that Erasmus has given himself enough time to introduce new players in a World Cup cycle. He told RugbyPass: “In 2011, we went a bridge too far. I know that Rassie has said that is one of the lessons he learnt because you had a brilliant team on paper but possibly 18 months earlier, younger guys should have been blooded and given enough time to be able to go to a World Cup and feel comfortable.

“While the idea was right the timing wasn’t. We probably should have done it a year earlier. I have no doubt in my mind that is playing a large role in why guys are coming in this weekend. Rassie has interest in the bank (with the fans). Even if he loses a handful of Tests in the next year, people will understand because Rassie is thorough and meticulous in what he wants to do.”

Gold, who was part of the Bulls coaching team last season, worked with Brown when he was a player and is excited about the input he is giving the Springboks. He added: “I worked with Tony when Rassie and I were coaching the Stormers and he was one of our players.

“Even then you could see he was a really good thinker of the game. He has coached in Super Rugby, had a very successful time in Japan and the fit with Rassie is tremendous. After two World Cup cycles, the Boks are a pretty established team and they know where their strengths lie.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Rassie, what has always been the Holy Grail is to aspire to a have a team that is difficult to analyse and this team has a lot of strings to its bow. Their fundamentals and foundation is built on physicality, which is a given, but he realises that other teams are physical.

“What is brilliant in terms of the thinking is that he is expanding our supposedly one dimensional game. If you had said to me in 2015 we would have a back three where the tallest player was Willie le Roux with no one weighing over 90 kgs I would have said that is impossible.

Related

The Springboks prediction Bryan Habana has made about Eben Etzebeth

It was Tuesday when Rassie Erasmus unveiled a much-rotated Rugby Championship XV, making 10 changes for this Saturday’s second-round encounter with Australia in Perth.

Read Now

“Now we have Willie, Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse and they are brilliant exponents of space. With Tony, we have been a lot better in terms of not just scrumming, mauling and kicking and have played from areas we wouldn’t have in the past.

“Tony is bringing an attacking finesse with the team trying to play a game that sees them tightening up the defence because of good forward momentum and then move it to the quick guys. There will be quite a few tricks up their sleeves.

“For Perth, there are wholesale changes and Rassie wants the opposition to sit down and try and work out what the Springboks will do from a six-man lineout 10 metres from the opposition line. You look at it and it has been different every time!

“For the Tests in 2024 and 2025, Rassie is making a conscious effort to get these younger guys to play in over 30 Tests by the 2027 tournament.”

Related

Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

You see, if you look at where they are today, it’s not because of what happened last week, last month or last year, it is because of the decisions made a decade, even two decades ago. They closed their academies. Why? I can’t fathom it.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Reid verdict on Louis Rees-Zammit's Kansas City Chiefs debut

2

Ex-England lock reacts to Springboks’ ‘inventive’ lineout vs Wallabies

3

World Rugby make amendment to eligibility criteria

4

Ex-Wallaby Carter Gordon lights it up again after rugby league switch

5

Allan Alaalatoa opens up on what Joe Schmidt is like after a Wallabies loss

6

Ben Volavola set to become the fourth 2024/25 Leicester signing

7

Louis Rees-Zammit suffers setback with NFL roster soon to be named

8

Nine Irish make columnist's first Test British and Irish Lions XV

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How the US rugby community helped ex-coach Mike Tolkin find a new liver

The former Eagles head coach found, in a fellow rugby enthusiast, a healthy living donor.

FEATURE

Nicky Smith: 'I really didn’t think I was going to leave the Ospreys.'

The highly-rated Ospreys loosehead has left Wales after 12 years, with no regrets and relishing making an impression with Leicester Tigers

FEATURE

'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

The power-packed wing can play in a multitude of positions and is a key cog in Rassie Erasmus' Springbok machine

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SteveD 20 minutes ago
Andre Esterhuizen's Sharks return delayed despite completing his ban

"Having completed the tackle school intervention"


Well, I sincerely hope for his, the Sharks and the Boks' sake he's learnt his lesson at the school and managed to shake off the Harlequins/pom/rugby league crap tackling method that he unfortunately seems to have picked up in England and will be able to take his place in the incredibly low and hard tackling approach that Rassie and company have instilled so amazingly successfully over the last six years.

0 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 42 minutes ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Deadly serious - one player played against (and held his own) a very good English side and one player played against Fiji then Argentina yet still missed more tackles, gave away more penalties along with losing the breakdown battle.


I’m not a Blackadder hater but he’s not our future 6….hea a 7 at this level and prob our 4th best in that position. Blindside takes time in the saddle and that’s what they should be giving Finau.

5 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Are you serious ?


Finau carried 10 times for 11 meters in the first test vs England- pathetic.


Finau carried 3 times for 4 meters in the second test vs England- even more pathetic.


In both tests combined, Finau made only 18 tackles with 4 misses- pathetic.


All stats from ESPN.

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Does 'Giteau's Law' need revisiting to revive weakened Wallabies?

Yes NB, you even replied to an above post about 22' with your 21' blinkers on!


We'll see whos right tonight aye! Can't wait for the predictable comeback game the Wallabies haven't been abl.... or wait, what were those above series results again?? 😋

255 Go to comments
E
EatBreath7s 4 hours ago
World Rugby confirms details for 5 iconic SVNS Series 2024/25 destinations

Completely agree with you, after Madrids contract runs out I would love world rugby to put out a contract to run the grand finals again so France can bid for it. Also would love a tournament in Argentina, they fully deserve 1 after the past couple of years with what they have achieved

2 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

It's probably all of the above, NH. Change is hard, getting everyone on board to make the changes - that might go against decades of history and tradition - is even harder..

48 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
Accuracy is the antidote to the Wallabies’ kicking kryptonite

The attempts at catching sa kicks were simply rubbish in those examples. I think Aus had the plan to contest at the ruck rather than the air on their own kicks, but still need to catch the sa kicks. Their counter attack slaughtered us. This piece also proved to me that although far from his best game, Noah was not the cause of many of the shortfalls that occurred although seems to be the one copping the blame. In that shanked up and under of his, would noah have been calling for the quick lineout or would Tom wright have made the call to throw it in?

1 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

I dont think us Aussie fans and media are much better tbh. Even though we are ranked 9th there is still a certain level of expectation to win and the need for change because of the loss. But if Italy, who are ranked 8th, lost by this much on the weekend to sa I don't think anyone would bat an eyelid... But yes, I do get a certain level of joy out of the kiwi commentators thinking the sun won't rise the next day when the abs lose a single, solitary match.


Do you think the lack of structural change we are seeing in Aus, NZ, super etc is because of an obliviousness to the decline? stubbornness and belief that it's the right path? an arrogance that the decline isnt happening??? Or is change just too hard to actually enact because of policy, money etc and lack of alternatives...

48 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

You obviously don't watch enough South African's play rugby. They are first equal in World Cups among the tier 1 nations. First equal out of any national team (along with France), and are leaders in red cards in Super Rugby and TRC.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Every country has been having its players red carded in the last 12 months so nobody knows how to tackle properly don't you think there might be another problem?

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Yes, the whole substitution policy needs a slimlining change.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Maybe were you are, here it would only be 5%.


I'd say the feedback (that they value) is from the smart mouthguard data. I'm not sure what you think is fast, but League is very slow. The only action in league comes after the fourth or 5th tackle every minute.


I do agree they don't want to go the converse direction of the one-body-type that things have been. Have fit medium dudes like league does is no better than having the overweight behemoths that rugby was developing. Needs to be in the middle somewhere.


That said, none of these law changes are anything to do with speeding the game up. The put a clock on kickers wasting time, sure, and found that they were given more time than needed, and that it might as well be used in every break in the game. The scrums and lineouts will only be as fast as they were before, there just won't be the odd anomaly now were a team takes over a minute to pickup their balls and do something.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Yeah, strange. I never bothered to read the article (https://www.rugbypass.com/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-rugby-championship-law-variations/) but the mark is the only trial that didn't make it through from the World Cup (of those that have been chosen to be used in TRC, the only fully changed laws so far are the free kick and a weird offside if a team counter attacks change).


Shame, I thought the marking the ball from kickoff change was a good one. Stops the sort of cynical play we saw from Argentina last week.

247 Go to comments
M
Mid 6 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

So who are you, turdflow or terrible24? Make up your mind. Unless, of course, you're a schizo (which is seeming more likely with every new post you make).


But on to the "substance" of your whining: The poster said nothing about moulding (I see you downgraded it from the ridiculous "created", but shifting the goalposts has always been your tactic) Kolbe. Any reasonable person would know that Rassie FOUND a player in Kolbe who fits the profile.


Now the question is whether YOU are stupid or dishonest and to that I have the answer: You're stupid.

12 Go to comments
D
DM 7 hours ago
Scott Robertson explains the backline changes for the All Blacks

Agreed, still think BB is more of an impact player off the bench even to replace dmac. Would still like to see Finau have another opportunity and would have thought rattima would have got the start, bring TJ off the bench, make more of an impact when the opposition tires.

10 Go to comments
J
Jutsy 7 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Very similar to the issues with wallabies exit strategies last week. I did think gordon was under a lot more pressure to kick quickly than 9s usually are.

Both teams need a few more on field leaders to determine in game that they need to shift to a plan b.

247 Go to comments
T
Terry24 7 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

Read the preceding sentence to inform the sentence that follows. Created as in created ("The genarillismo all rounder"). The poster said that Erasmus moulded Kolbe as a rugby player to make sure a Saffer could do what Dupont does only better. Are you really this stupid or dishonestly pretending you don't understand?


The first comparison of this kind (between Kolbe abd Dupont as multitaskers) was the article the poster was commenting on. How could Rassie do what the poster said he did?


All cleared up for you? Run along

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

"created"?! You're the insane one! Your entire response is inappropriate, irrational and indicative of some serious divergence. You should seek help, but I doubt your ability to recognise good advice, much less accept it.

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
The 'wisdom' that has earned Australian referee Angus Gardner praise

If Matt Williams ever praised me, I'd be gravely concerned.


But I'm not really surprised that he raised his voice to applaud the absence of scrums for sixty minutes. Given Matty's record as a "coach" and his subsequent "contributions" as a "pundit", I think his idea of the perfect rugby game is two minions slapping at each other...

1 Go to comments
G
Gmac 10 hours ago
Former All Blacks coach labels Auckland selections 'perplexing'

TJ has always lacked quality of service, is tentative at best with his decision making, cannot clear/kick effectively from base of ruck, and only appears to have gotten worse with age. Perhaps understand the security of going with his experience for the first few tests of Razors reign but he had to be dropped after last week's performance (and for good in my opinion). These days in particular, you can't be a world class side with a 2nd rate halfback, and the AB's are sorely missing Aaron Smith in that position or Cam Roigard who showed real promise as the heir apparent (and someone who has a similar skillset to the immense Dupont). Honestly I don't see how Ratima could go any worse, even if he isn't the future No. 1 guy when Roigard comes back there's no future in sticking with TJ anyway given he's off next year, so the decision making really just doesn't stand up, Razor clearly has a hard on for the bloke which I cannot fathom...

5 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Nicky Smith: 'I really didn’t think I was going to leave the Ospreys.' Nicky Smith: 'I really didn’t think I was going to leave the Ospreys.'
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.