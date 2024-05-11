Highlanders v Crusaders: Crusaders’ woes continue, Cam Millar’s ‘coming of age’
The Highlanders have taken a significant step towards securing a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs after beating south island rivals the Crusaders 32-29 in Dunedin.
Cam Millar was masterful in the NO 10 jersey with the young playmaker converting all eight penalty attempts on the night and scoring a try as well.
The Crusaders couldn’t quite get things going in reply. Levi Aumua left the field late in the first half and an injury to Dallas McLeod forced a surprising backline reshuffle.
Rob Penney’s men were already 10th on the ladder coming into this New Zealand derby but now face an uphill battle as they look to play finals football in 2024, let alone continue their dynasty.
Here are some takeaways from the Highlanders’ famous win.
The Crusaders won’t play finals
The Crusaders are running out of time. With only three matches to play in the regular season, the defending champions face a steep uphill battle to crack the top eight after Friday’s loss.
While the Highlanders have all but secured themselves a spot in the next stage on the back of a Cam Miller masterclass, the Crusaders’ season now hangs in the balance.
They already had their backs up against the ropes ahead of the New Zealand derby in Dunedin but this defeat threatens to be the knockout blow on their season.
The Crusaders, who sat in 10th place ahead of the round 12 fixture, play the Brumbies in Canberra and the Blues in Christchurch over the next two weeks. There’s every chance those two teams are one and two on the ladder by the end of the weekend.
Moana Pasifika will play the serial champions in the final game of their regular season campaigns, and it’s entirely possible that that could be a knockout clash in itself.
But at the moment, it’s looking more and more likely that the Crusaders won’t be playing finals football in 2024.
Cam Millar’s ‘coming of age’ in NO 10 jersey continues
There was a time earlier this season when Cam Millar didn’t quite look settled at Super Rugby Pacific level. Named to wear the Highlanders’ NO 10 jersey against the Brumbies and Reds, the young playmaker struggled to get things right.
The Highlanders looked like a better side with Wales international Rhys Patchell leading the way. Patchell led the Dunedin-based outfit to a win on the road against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney and was impressive even in defeats later on.
But there’s a very clear changing of the guard in Dunedin which should leave all rugby fans in Aotearoa feeling very excited for the future, because finally, Cam Millar is hitting his stride, which included a stunning performance against the Crusaders on Friday.
Partnering All Black Folau Fakatava in the halves once again, Miller was forced to steer the Highlanders’ ship solo for 10 minute when the halfback was sent to the sin bin. But the Highlanders didn’t take a step backwards.
If anything, the Highlanders began to dominate.
During the first half alone, Miller scored 21 of the Highlanders’ 26 points. The 21-year-old was perfect off the kicking tee by converting all five penalty attempts, and Miller also scored a try after running a clever support line off Fakatava in the 22nd minute.
Millar did have one poor moment early on by kicking the ball into touch after it was carried into the Highlanders’ 22. It was a moment to forget, and practically everyone would’ve as the masterful performance led the Highlanders to a convincing half-time lead.
Commentator Grant Nisbett said it best during the first half. Nisbett said this was another “coming of age” performance from young Cam Miller.
It was largely more of the same after the break. Cam Millar was sensational, and as a young first five prospect within New Zealand rugby, the future of the Highlanders and possibly the All Blacks may be in very good hands if Miller continues to trend upwards.
There are two halfbacks who must be in Scott Robertson’s All Blacks squad
In a losing team, veteran TJ Perenara was quite brilliant for the Hurricanes earlier on Friday night. The 80-Test All Black scored a try and he was generally impressive around the field.
Perenara, whose last Test match for New Zealand was a draw against England in November 2022, has leadership qualities and skills that All Blacks coach Scott Robertson can’t afford to ignore.
For that reason, TJ Perenara should be considered a likely suitor to make the squad. But even if Perenara is selected, that leaves another two spots up for grabs within the All Blacks’ halfback ranks.
Finlay Christie is an incumbent but a groin injury has kept the Rugby World Cup finalist sidelined for a fair bit of this season. The Crusaders’ Noah Hotham is an exciting talent but Test match footy seems a year or two away.
The Chiefs’ duo of Cortez Ratima and Xavier Roe have both been impressive this season, and in all likelihood, the former will be wearing a black jersey against Steve Borthwick’s England in a few months’ time.
But at this stage, one halfback who has done enough to make the squad is Folau Fakatava. Stepping into the shoes of Aaron Smith at the Highlanders is no easy feat, but the scrumhalf has passed most tests with flying colours.
Fakatava was yellow carded early on against the Crusaders but once he returned from his 10 minutes in the sin bin, the Highlander was solid. The halfback sent Cam Millar over for a core but was largely quite threatening.
Whether it was with his passing, running or kicking game –which included a clever kick in behind Sevu Reece during the first half – Fakatava is only going to get better and better under the tutelage of the All Blacks coaching staff.
Perenara deserves to be back with the All Blacks come July, and so does Folau Fakatava. Both have experience in that arena too which only adds weight and credibility to their credentials as Test-standard players.
Levi Aumua is a work in progress at the Crusaders
Levi Aumua was the Crusaders’ marquee recruit ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season. The former Moana Pasifika centre signed with the Christchurch-based side in a move that left the rugby world talking about dynasties.
The Crusaders had already won seven Super Rugby titles in as many years, and while they were losing a wealth of experience at the end of the World Cup cycle, the addition of Aumua had many wondering if the serial champions were going to get their eighth.
Well, that doesn’t seem overly likely at the moment. Of course, the Crusaders have struggled for consistency and solid play in 2024, and Aumua has been caught up with those difficulties by failing to fire in the way many expected.
Aumua didn’t make too much of an impact in matches earlier this season, but over the last few weeks, the midfielder has shown glimpses of promise. The All Blacks XV representative left the field just before half-time but had been relatively solid before that.
The Crusaders’ NO 13 almost sent Cullen Grace over for a try with a sensational effort that has to be seen to be believed. But after that try was ruled out, the Crusaders got the ball back off a 22 drop-out, and Aumua was back in the thick of it once again.
Aumua, only a minute or so after the Grace incident, sent Wales international Johnny McNicholl through a gap in the lead-up to Dallas McLeod’s try. If Aumua didn’t sell the play then that try doesn’t happen.
The Crusader was also relatively solid defensively. In the lead-up to Cam Miller’s try, Aumua made a double tackle, including an attempted stop on Folau Fakatava. Effort and work rate is something that has to be appreciated.
