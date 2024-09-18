Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
17 - 24
FT
27 - 49
FT
26 - 21
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
14:45
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
23:35
Saturday
01:45
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
10:00
England Womens

Helena Rowland: ‘I thought I was invincible… turns out that’s not true!’

By Martyn Thomas
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Helena Rowland of England makes a break during the Women's International match between England Red Roses and France at Kingsholm Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Helena Rowland is expected to be one of the 30 players charged with defending England’s WXV 1 title when John Mitchell names his squad for the tournament on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

If her experiences with injury over the past two years have taught her anything, though, then it is not to take such matters for granted.

Rowland was an important part of the team that surged to glory in the inaugural edition of WXV 1 in New Zealand last year, exorcising some of the Red Roses’ Women’s Rugby World Cup demons in the process.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

But that was a dazzlingly bright highlight in a two-year period shaped as much by Rowland’s battles with injury as her exploits on the pitch.

The pain caused by torn ankle and foot ligaments, which robbed her of a starring role in the last World Cup final, was palpable. Breaking her finger at the start of this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations, having worked so dutifully to get back into the team, was no less challenging.

“I think this time round was potentially more frustrating because it was a broken finger,” Rowland tells RugbyPass. “So, once I had it fixed, I could still run, I could do everything but obviously pass or catch or play rugby.

“Ultimately it ended up being 10 weeks before I played again, which felt like a long time for something so small.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of reference points or milestones to hit, which had helped Rowland through her previous period of rehab, proved particularly trying.

Her family and Loughborough Lightning head coach Nathan Smith “got the brunt” of those frustrations, Rowland admits, but the two and a half months on the sidelines also provided some time for self-reflection.

Related

England sluggish, Matthews and Leti-I'iga bring energy to Allianz Stadium

The Red Roses might have racked up their 17th successive victory but there is much to work on after the latest win against the Black Ferns, while Ayesha Leti-I'iga impressed on her return to Test rugby.

Read Now

That is, in part, why Rowland felt a surge of nerves as she ran out at Kingsholm earlier this month to make her latest comeback, scoring a try in the 38-19 win against France.

“I’ve had a real appreciation over the last couple of years of just how big and how precious those moments are,” she says. “Since the World Cup, I’ve not played a huge amount for various reasons, so to be able to run out for England against France at home and get over the try line, it definitely gives you much more of an appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I probably took playing for granted pre-World Cup and into that period. I’d been involved for a couple of years and played a fair number of matches and been involved in most matchday squads.

“And I think then sitting out of it, rehabbing and whatever else, it does, I suppose, make you think a little bit about actually what you’re doing and how special it is when you do get the opportunity [to play for England].”

Has Rowland grown as a person as a result? “Yeah, definitely,” she adds. “Pulling on the white shirt is always special and that has always been the case.

“I probably thought I was invincible for a while, and it turns out that’s not true! I think I’ve definitely grown from that point of view and really take value in every time that I am fit, and I can take the field and I can do what I love.

“[I’ve] almost got a bigger picture now for it, which is nice. Hopefully I can stay fit for a little bit longer than I have done the last couple of years.

“But you never know what each game is going to bring and how much you’re going to be able to do. And I think [it’s about] just making sure you grab it with both hands when you’ve got the chance and make sure you make the most of that.

“Hopefully it carries on for as long as possible.”

Fixture
WXV 1
USA Womens
15:30
29 Sep 24
England Womens
All Stats and Data

Her enforced absence from the team also enabled Rowland to experience the Red Roses’ home Six Nations matches in different ways.

Rowland enjoyed the victory against Wales at Ashton Gate as a fan, sat alongside her family, but attended the Ireland game in more of a work capacity, providing expert analysis to guests in some of Twickenham’s corporate boxes.

“It’s something that I don’t necessarily find the easiest. I’m quite a quiet person, not usually one for standing up and talking in front of people,” Rowland admits.

“But it’s nice to be involved in a matchday in whatever capacity it is and to share a bit of knowledge, a bit of insight.”

She adds: “As a Red Roses squad, something that we’re very passionate about is getting more people into the game, whether that’s young girls and young boys coming through, or whether that’s people coming to watch who’ve not really been involved in rugby before.

“So, you’ve got the matchday squad on the day doing their thing on the pitch, and then you’ve got your wider squad, particularly at the Twickenham games… doing various bits in boxes, some doing more media stuff, BBC and that sort of stuff and just, I suppose trying to grow all aspects and grow the interest in all areas.

“It’s really exciting. I think it’s come on massively over the last couple of years in terms of what we’ve got available to us and it’s something that’s only going to keep growing. So, we’ve got to keep making the most of these opportunities.”

There is a certain irony in the fact that it was an injury, to Megan Jones, that opened up a route back into John Mitchell’s side for Rowland.

But such is the abundance of quality at the Kiwi coach’s disposal that any fitness worry is countenanced by the number of Test-level players ready to step into the gap.

“There is [depth], more so than probably any squad that I’ve been in. I think we’re at a point where you’ve probably got three players in each position, all of whom can start,” Rowland says.

Related

Helena Rowland: Sidestepping into England's number 10 jersey

If you’ve been watching women’s domestic or international rugby over the past few months no doubt you’ll have spotted Helena Rowland.

Read Now

Having made her England debut as a fly-half, the position she plays for Loughborough, back in 2020, Rowland has made most of her Test starts in the centre and is currently competing with Emily Scarratt for the No.13 jersey.

The versatile playmaker, who celebrates her 25th birthday on Thursday, can also cover full-back, a position in which she most notably excelled, until injury struck, in the World Cup semi-final against Canada two years ago.

So, how does Rowland see herself? “It’s a tough one because ultimately I’ll play wherever they want me to play,” she says.

“I want to play as much as possible, so if that means moving around then that means moving around. Coming into this pre-season I’ve obviously played 10 mostly at club, so I was coming in more in that space but with the knowledge that I could be covering 13, I could be covering 15 depending on what happens in terms of selections, injuries, whatever else.

“So, I was aware that was the case and that I am still very much considered in those positions. I’d like to think I’m a fly-half first and foremost but ultimately, I’ll play wherever.”

Whatever number is on her back, Rowland is an attacking talent and has been enthused by the ‘play-first’ mindset instilled under Mitchell and Lou Meadows.

It is an approach that has yielded results, with a sixth successive Six Nations title added to the WXV 1 crown in the bulging Red Roses trophy cabinet last season. But Rowland believes there is more to come on the road to next year’s home World Cup.

“What’s really exciting is we’re only just touching the surface in terms of this switch in mentality,” she explains. “I think you saw it in bits over the last season and this season we’re really coming into it with that ‘attack it’ mindset.

“So, attacking each game and really trying to play that expansive brand of rugby. And the more we do that, the more comfortable we are with it, the more the combinations start to click.”

Given England are in the midst of a 17-match winning run, that is a sobering thought for the teams preparing to face the Red Roses in Canada.

Recommended

'There was no headbutt': Exonerated Poppy Cleall speaks out

Demure is dead: Long live this season’s bold and beautiful aesthetic

OPINION

'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

England dismiss New Zealand in first match at Allianz Stadium

BREAKING

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The current star Victor Matfield hailed as 'the best Bok of all time'

2

'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

3

'There was no headbutt': Exonerated Poppy Cleall speaks out

4

Historic weekend for Scotland in Women's Rankings

5

'One of the most comprehensive wins and performances that I have seen'

6

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

7

Ireland shock Australia with six-try victory in Belfast

8

England dismiss New Zealand in first match at Allianz Stadium

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Can Toulouse winning machine Ugo Mola undo England's straitjacket?

The decorated Toulouse boss wants to coach England. Maybe he's what they need.

LONG READ

Taine Basham: ‘I want the Wales No. 7 jersey back on my back’

Taine Basham faces a battle to reclaim a Wales berth but the Dragons flanker is up for the fight.

LONG READ

Players to watch this United Rugby Championship season

Who are the rising stars and fresh faces to keep an eye on throughout the coming months?

Comments on RugbyPass

L
LW 10 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

At least have the quality to get the coaches name right especially if you're going to repeat it all through the article. Amateur hour plus disrespect

22 Go to comments
M
MattJH 16 minutes ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

They selected Love so he must be able to do the job. He’s young, he has a lot of growing to do sure, but if they can pick George Bell after the suckful SR season he had, and persist with BB despite his average form, they can give Reuben a run.

If we are going to lose tests we may as well get started on the future while we’re doing it.

28 Go to comments
S
SteveD 23 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus issues rebuke to injury-hiding Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Loved your Freudian Slip/spelling error: "end-of-tear tour".


Is that 'tear' as in 'muscle' or as in 'tears'?


Anyway, hopefully Sacha has learnt his lesson.

2 Go to comments
S
SteveD 38 minutes ago
'He could just be normal': Black Ferns star discusses King Charles hug

Ooh, no, no, no! You mustn't dare touch the monarch. It's just not on. I can imagine the bowers and scrapers of the so-called 'royal household' would have been having apoplectic fits that a colonial woman would dare do that!


Well done, love!!

1 Go to comments
d
dw 56 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

So Nick any ideas on how to fix this? For years our development, coaching, recruitment etc has been poor. The evidence in this article is confronting but also not the first one of its kind. You can't blame one administrator and P Waugh seems genuine in trying to fix things...but I'm not sure the top dogs in Oz really see how bad it is?? As long as the Traditional areas and schools keep playing i don't think they care if we lose another Nadolo or Lomax

68 Go to comments
d
dw 58 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

You haven't read John's comments before? Tends to repeat anti kiwi conspiracies every week.

68 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Wrong,was injured, would have been picked.What's Finau then ? A.Over rated.

28 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Jordie and rieko is just a very average midfield..

28 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Really, this shit again.. Sticking with the same combos isnt going to get us anywhere.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Yeah I think he's a bit big (read slow) for center these days, he also didn't pop the ball to Rieko twice with an overlap on the left flank against SA.


That Tasman winger looks as slick as Kolbe though!

28 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

Not really worried about that bro ..u made a statement that the all blacks played the sprinkboks in the recent test series with 10 Samoan born players...I still waiting for u to name them ..u want to go around slinging the poo bro ..back up your claim or shut up

78 Go to comments
C
CR 2 hours ago
Robertson on why Sam Cane keeps starting for the All Blacks

Strange one. Putting more caps into someone who isn’t in the future plan. Genuinely mind boggling. Also a red card risk with his technique

1 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 2 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

Or he was only 23 and just maturing into the great rugby player he was always going to be...

78 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 2 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

James Lowe was an exceptional super rugby player when he was in NZ - word is that he had too much of an ego......so fits right in to the Irish system and with fans like you.

78 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
The Bledisloe Cup was a better series when the Wallabies held it

are they still alive?

5 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Don't know what it is with the anti-Rieko brigade! When ALB played centre against the Argies he got completely skinned on the outside. Last weekend Billy Proctor got skinned on the outside by the Tasman winger (yes, that's Tasman!). Reiko's pace has been a game saver for the ABs - his distribution may be a work in progress but he needs more acknowledgement for efforts on defence.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

As a fan of both him and his teams at the time, I can tell you there was plenty to like and bank on a succesful career with.


With all due respect to the lot of middling centres at the time, NZ has 5 SR sides and all have International level quality players after all, it was two young sensations at the conclusive year, in Charlie Ngatai and Anton Lienert-Brown, along with the dawn Dmac squishing the other versatile players into midfield, that got sustainable contract preference after SBW came back to claim Bundee's starting spot in the Chiefs side for WC year that told on his decision to leave. Nothing as lofty as All Black considerations.


So that is no slight on how good a player he already was, I just don't think he had much of a choice with the lack of funds spent on retaining players around then (to have 4 12's, two starters in him and SBW) rather than having those test standard 12's on the books. So of course as things panned out, we know he would have been there and there abouts, having plenty of chances with all the injuries to SBW, Crotty, ALB, Ngatai, and Laumape etc. I think a very high chance he nails it and is the Nonu of the 2017 BIL tour. Certainly if he was on the cusp at that point (the player that Chiefs would have liked most to keep etc), that next WC cycle of 2016>20' had much better retention rates, maybe by 20% on the previous cycles 100+ player exodus, and you'd have to believe he'd been able to get a full squad contract in those circumstances. There are so many close calls, possibly even the wrong perception on certain player types looking at thumpers like him, Ethan Roots, Cunningham-South, Taniela Tupou, that it just doesn't warrant trying to class him as someone who would never have been an international otherwise.

78 Go to comments
T
TO 3 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Robertson should have been a bit more experimental, preparing for the trip up North. Cane should been rested to allow for the Savea (7) and Sititi (8) pairing to be given a run because they appear to be the new way forward. Six is far from settled on with Blackadder only a temporary fix as like his other loosies he is either too short, too light or too slow, and so his best role is cover. ALB,Proctor or both should have been given a run as Australia's midfield is an ever changing experiment and then Reiko could have been put back on the left wing with Telea on the right. Will Jordan could then come on later to fullback or wing.

28 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 4 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Nah hes a journeyman. Right call

28 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 4 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Agree with most of this. Maybe Ardie to 7 after 60. Hoatham should be on bench. TJP, WTF. I dont see point in having wing on the bench when we have 3 on the field. Another playmaker would have been better

28 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'They don't give a damn': SBW on the Wallabies during the 'aura' years for All Blacks SBW on the Wallabies mentality
Search