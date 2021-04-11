8:12pm, 11 April 2021

Scotland’s dynamic openside flanker Hamish Watson was in career-defining form in the Six Nations, earning a nomination for the Player of the Tournament for the first time over contemporaries such as Tom Curry, Justin Tuperic, and Josh Van der Flier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson beat out Antoine Dupont, Tadhg Beirne, Louis Rees-Zammit, Taulupe Faletau and Robbie Henshaw to win the award, becoming just the second ever Scot to take it home behind current captain Stuart Hogg who has won twice.

The rugged play of Watson helped Scotland to three wins and two losses, with key wins over England and France away for the first time in Six Nations history.

The All Blacks on what they eat before a test match | Healthspan Elite

His form has rightly put the 29-year-old into the debate over British & Irish Lions selection for the upcoming tour of South Africa to face the world champion Springboks, but UK writer Stephen Jones has put Watson in the ‘too light’ category.

Jones wrote that Watson ‘may be the best in the Six Nations, but he should not be on the Lions tour’ in a piece titled ‘Watson is no match for the Springboks’.

He feared that the Scot would offer a physical mismatch advantage to the Springboks in both height and weight where Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph Du Toit will tower over him.

“Watson, at 6 foot 1 and 16 stone, could be giving away as much as eight inches and four stone to opponents,” he wrote, also rubbing out the Welsh pair of Josh Navidi and Tipuric under the same criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones’ own criteria would certainly also rule out England flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, who are exactly the same height as Watson.

Standing at 1.85m, Watson is listed at 102kg which is a similar weight to other world-class flankers such as former Lions captain Sam Warburton, All Black Ardie Savea and Wallabies captain Michael Hooper.

One Twitter user highlighted that the last time the Springboks lost a game, in the pool stages of the World Cup against the All Blacks, the starting flankers were Sam Cane listed at 103kg and Ardie Savea listed at 99kg.

Loath to give this much attention, and there's more to it than weight, but briefly: Sam Underhill is 103KG

Ardie Savea is 99KG

Michael Hooper is 101KG

Sam Cane is 103KG

Justin Tipuric is 100KG

Sam Warburton was around 103KG when he played All too lightweight to take on Boks…? — Jamie Lyall (@JLyall93) April 11, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamish Watson doesn't need to be any heavier. It's his power to weight ratio that makes his so special. Same as Ardie Savea etc. — Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) April 11, 2021

Last time South Africa lost a Test match the opposition flankers were Sam Cane (listed at 103kg per https://t.co/R8QUAQuqTx) and Ardie Savea (listed at 99kg on https://t.co/R8QUAQuqTx). https://t.co/9WvCbUDw05 — Kevin Millar (@topofthemoonGW) April 11, 2021

This Hamish Watson stuff. Sure it’s been said but shades of Neil Back narrative 20 years ago. No one impressed me more than Watson in 6N (Lions qualified players). — James Peacock (@jamespeacock79) April 11, 2021

Couldn’t disagree with @stephenjones9 more about Hamish Watson and the Lions but he’s allowed his opinion! — SJ Evans (@evz76) April 11, 2021

It’s not about weight. It’s about power. Hamish Watson is ridiculously powerful and committed. To suggest he’s too lightweight to be effective against SA shows a real lack of understanding of the modern game. I think Stephen Jones’ journalism is what is really lightweight — Gareth White (@GJBlanc) April 11, 2021

If Hamish Watson is the best flanker in the Six Nations but shouldn’t be a Lion and the Lions are chosen from 4 of those nations, where exactly does he think this mythical perfect flanker is to be found? — Elaine R (@EirishR) April 11, 2021

Stephen Jones calling Hamish Watson too light to face Boks is exactly what I hate about this sport. He’s proven himself in every way as a top rugby player who can tackle, who can score tries, who can gain metres and beat defenders. But he’s not on 12 protein shakes a day… — Ruaraidh Britton (@RuaraidhB) April 11, 2021

Re Hamish Watson. Fantastic player, great at what he does, but limited(his passing stats are awful) and he doesn’t consistently dominate his collisions. Metres after contact might be a more telling stat for his effectiveness. A few decent gif moments does not a Lion make. — Shadwell Jones (@ShadwellJones) April 11, 2021

Watson last played the Springboks in 2018 as Scotland just fell short 20-26 at Murrayfield on the end of year tour. Both sides scored two tries apiece, but penalties separated the two sides.

The Scottish flanker scored one of his side’s tries from a set-piece special from the line out, in an overall solid performance against South Africa’s first choice back row of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph Du Toit and Duane Vermeulen.

Watson completed 11 from 11 tackles and carried eight times for 18 metres, making one clean break.

Aiding Watson’s chances is the pending appointment of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend as one of Gatland’s assistants, after the English trio of Andy Farrell, Steve Borthwick and Graham Rowntree reportedly pulled out according to The Times.

Gatland is set to announce his 11th hour changes to the Lions’ coaching ticket this Tuesday after the late withdrawals.