Scotland’s dynamic openside flanker Hamish Watson was in career-defining form in the Six Nations, earning a nomination for the Player of the Tournament for the first time over contemporaries such as Tom Curry, Justin Tuperic, and Josh Van der Flier.

Watson beat out Antoine Dupont, Tadhg Beirne, Louis Rees-Zammit, Taulupe Faletau and Robbie Henshaw to win the award, becoming just the second ever Scot to take it home behind current captain Stuart Hogg who has won twice.

The rugged play of Watson helped Scotland to three wins and two losses, with key wins over England and France away for the first time in Six Nations history.

His form has rightly put the 29-year-old into the debate over British & Irish Lions selection for the upcoming tour of South Africa to face the world champion Springboks, but UK writer Stephen Jones has put Watson in the ‘too light’ category.

Jones wrote that Watson ‘may be the best in the Six Nations, but he should not be on the Lions tour’ in a piece titled ‘Watson is no match for the Springboks’.

He feared that the Scot would offer a physical mismatch advantage to the Springboks in both height and weight where Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph Du Toit will tower over him.

“Watson, at 6 foot 1 and 16 stone, could be giving away as much as eight inches and four stone to opponents,” he wrote, also rubbing out the Welsh pair of Josh Navidi and Tipuric under the same criteria.

Jones’ own criteria would certainly also rule out England flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, who are exactly the same height as Watson.

Standing at 1.85m, Watson is listed at 102kg which is a similar weight to other world-class flankers such as former Lions captain Sam Warburton, All Black Ardie Savea and Wallabies captain Michael Hooper.

One Twitter user highlighted that the last time the Springboks lost a game, in the pool stages of the World Cup against the All Blacks, the starting flankers were Sam Cane listed at 103kg and Ardie Savea listed at 99kg.

Watson last played the Springboks in 2018 as Scotland just fell short 20-26 at Murrayfield on the end of year tour. Both sides scored two tries apiece, but penalties separated the two sides.

The Scottish flanker scored one of his side’s tries from a set-piece special from the line out, in an overall solid performance against South Africa’s first choice back row of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph Du Toit and Duane Vermeulen.

Watson completed 11 from 11 tackles and carried eight times for 18 metres, making one clean break.

Aiding Watson’s chances is the pending appointment of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend as one of Gatland’s assistants, after the English trio of Andy Farrell, Steve Borthwick and Graham Rowntree reportedly pulled out according to The Times.

Gatland is set to announce his 11th hour changes to the Lions’ coaching ticket this Tuesday after the late withdrawals.

