Super Rugby Pacific

'Nothing lasts forever': Vern Cotter ahead of semi-final matchup against Crusaders

Blues head coach Vern Cotter. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Just when you thought the Blues’ race might be run, the defending champions come up with a one-point victory, 20-19, in a thrilling Super Rugby Pacific qualifying final in Hamilton.

The winning moment came in the 83rd minute, when replacement lock, Josh Beehre, broke a couple of Chiefs tackles and charged his way to the line to score a try to the right of the posts.

All Blacks and Blues first-five Beauden Barrett still needed to convert the try to win the game, but had no issues from close to the posts.

The victory at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton sets up a matchup between two longtime rivals the Blues and the Crusaders in Christchurch next Friday night, and the Chiefs will host the Brumbies next Saturday evening after being the “Lucky loser”.

Blues head coach Vern Cotter is looking forward to the semi-final matchup against the Crusaders and believes that the Crusaders’ playoff record is there to be broken.

“All we’re saying is that one day, nothing lasts forever. So it’s just our job to prepare as best we can, and it’ll be what will be, but we’ll certainly be determined to back the performance up this week,” Cotter told media post-match in Hamilton.

“They’re a tough team, but one day they’ll lose down there in the playoffs, and if it can be against us, well we’ll be certainly pushing as best we can for that.”

Cotter admits the qualifying final win is satisfying, especially considering the season that the Blues have had, losing eight out of 14 regular season games in Super Rugby Pacific.

“Winning a quarter-final in the 83rd minute, whatever it was, it was satisfying, for that one try that was disallowed, and then stay down there and score again. It just shows that the boys were locked in and determined.

“So we are moving to a semi-final, which we said at the start of the week that this is what we’re here for, these playoff games.

“Satisfaction, if you like, but tempered by the fact that there’s another one next week.”

Cotter adds that when the Blues last played the Chiefs in Hamilton, they had the chance to win from the sideline through a Xavi Taele conversion, but this time, they smartly scored closer to the posts.

“Well, we were down here a couple of months ago and scored a try in the corner, and missed the conversion, but this time we tried to make sure the try was close to the posts, so the team’s learning.

“For me, that’s great, positive to see that there’s a bit of lucidity and clarity around what we’re trying to achieve, and we stayed locked in.

“So it was a really tough game that was an arm wrestle, and to come back from two scores and to win the game by one point, got to give credit to the guys.”

When asked whether Cotter thought the Chiefs played into their hands with a more conservative game plan than what they had seen in the regular season, he believes that his side was caught on their heels to start the game because of the Chiefs game plan, but adjusted well.

“I think if they played, I think we would have had pressure on them, not so much in the first 10 minutes, we were a little bit surprised, on our heels, but as soon as we were comfortable and recognised what was coming, I thought we got off and created.

“In the first half, they had all the territory, but the ball we did have, I thought technically it wasn’t a bad option to put the ball behind them and we just didn’t get the bounce of the ball.

“Then by creating pressure with carry and clean, we got a couple of penalties which gave us field position. So I think between the two halves, we were satisfied with the game, the players were able to adapt, and then by taking initiative, it made the Chiefs adapt.”

The 63-year-old head coach was once again impressed with Blues No.8 Hoskins Sotutu, someone who he believes steps up in the big games.

“I think he had a great game. He was in and around the ball, whether he was passing or carrying, and made some deft touches,” Cotter said.

“He was denied a try there just before the end but whether it’s off the back of scrum defensively, getting us out of trouble, or helping us get over the line. It was another great game from him, I think he’s stepping up in the playoffs, and he’s the type of player that, when the stakes get higher, he’ll step up.

Comments

8 Comments
C
Cantab 6 days ago

Blues had the rub of the green against the Chiefs. Crusaders in finals mode don’t rely on luck (30-0) and will capitalise on their opportunities.

B
Brodean Barrett 5 days ago

What a load of rubbish. The Chiefs shouldn’t have been as close as they were and were lucky to be in it.

J
JR 5 days ago

That skew just shows more than a few officials have given your boys the ‘rub of the green’ over the years too!

As good as they are, they don’t win as often when they’re playing big matches ‘away’ huh?

S
SadersMan 6 days ago

Yes, two certainties in life. Records are there to be broken & Lio-Willie > Sotutu & Sititi.

G
GM 6 days ago

Great to see Cotter’s endorsement of Sotutu - hope it’s not too late, and that Razor and Jason haven’t already pushed him off-shore.

A
AH 5 days ago

A serious talent imo. Multi skilled

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GH 17 minutes ago
Owen Farrell will return to Saracens early as Racing 92 exit agreed

let us hope for him that english air will be easier to breathe than parisian one. He never could adapt and never showed what he might be able to. And I honestly think he no longer can.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 30 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

However you look at it, 80% of the starting 15 were playing in Super Rugby. That golden generation of forwards that won two world cups were honed playing against kiwi forwards, not the Irish and Scots.

181 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 52 minutes ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Now you’re just trolling , check the scoreboard. The ball is out as the ref said, also not sure how the blues were going to breach the line they failed to in 38 phases prior

27 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

That was Grace or Christie I think, unless I missed that one. He lost the ball and so had to grab it on second attempt too. Most of rugby is a lottery though.


Blackadders best moment was deliberately slapping the ball down to stop the overlap/blindside play.

20 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I don’t think Sotutu was any more prominent than the rest, DP, EB or CLW.


If we were kinda hoping for someone to stand out and make it easy I think were looking at a lottery to see who gets named in the first squad.

20 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
'It was brewing': Ethan Blackadder talks Crusaders-Blues 'niggle'

This was an intriguing battle where the Crusaders solid defence eventually triumphed over their own errors and the Blues desperation. The second half scrum & maul advantage achieved by the Saders forwards was a telling factor. In the backs Jordan was superb and the best back on the field although I felt BB also played well for the losers but lacked support from his colleagues.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Reiko was outstanding facing criticism all season on the back foot most of match,3 strong carries at end of match after being on D for ages when no more forwards could is testament to his fitness physicality and will..stuff coaches notice, give him a fair go and don’t make it personal and personality

20 Go to comments
f
frandinand 4 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Once again an unintelligible comment.

13 Go to comments
W
WJ 4 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I see Planet Rugby gave him a 4. That is harsh, but I agree 9 is hard to see.

20 Go to comments
B
BA 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I just think already having 2 guys who are ur number 8s don’t need anymore especially coz ur Jacobsen Lakai Blackadder can play 8 and they more tackle machine ruck hitters to balance Ardie and Wallace who I don’t want either those 2 caught up in tackles and rucks all day,and don’t know if they got room enough in squad for 3 choices at 8 …I know Ardies probably going to start 7 but I imagine if Wallace goes down Ardie would be 8 for the next game and they play somebody else at 7 all mean players I’m happy anyway they do it  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Will Jordan on the ‘important’ aerial duel with Barrett’s kicking game

I thought one of the keys to the Crusaders winning was Reihana’s boot (and carry/safeties), he just gave Jordan so much more opportunity wit the height he gets. The others being Jordans general unbelievable tinnyness, ah I had another but can’t remember what it was👎


Also where’s Dmitri with our extra time stats. SRP must have most + post 80min time of any comp surely, possibly all NHs combined!


Did Jordan knock it on for his second try? It was so dark at the stadium I couldn’t see..

1 Go to comments
M
Mike 5 hours ago
Leicester must avoid mistake we made in 2005 – Andy Goode

Nah, don’t quite agree with Andy on the 2005 match. I remember the build up to it and it was the English media who talked up the Tigers, made them favourites against Wasps, Jonno’s last match etc etc. This was food and drink to Dayglo and that great Wasps squad, who were never happier than when they had a chip on their shoulder about something. They came out with a point to prove and it was a convincing win in the end.


Sadly, as a now ex-Wasp, those were the days…

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

And yet they play there. He’s strong enough to get away with it for me, and I just don’t see Ardie being the 7 a lot. Also Sotutu might be the other 8. He would obviously be there covering 8 (general 3 covering each), I just see him more likely being used at 6, not likely against France or SA though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I really hope those two aren’t being looked at (as 6 options) together.


Parker for a new blood selection, EB up against the other two vets I hope. But yes, EB was again everywhere but fairly ineffectual (no meters and no dom tackles/steals) at 6 last night.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

CLW does the kick returns, easy and misleading meters.


He had one good run (more than any other loosie I think) where he stepped inside a player and got past them for a good 5 meters or so. Several strong hitups on par with Sotutu to add to it too.


So not saying he doesn’t deserve it, not standing out amongst AB laden backrows isn’t a black mark, and looking at the last 10min again did what would be expected of him.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Wallabies legend backs Brumbies to break horror Aussie play-off stat

I agree - the Brumbies are a real chance tonight - on paper at least. The Chiefs showed fragility last week, and I think they’ll miss Simon Parker and Josh Lord (who could have marked up against Nick Frost).

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Check the stats page.


They probably would have scored at the end if CLW didn’t illegally dive on the ball.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Not a Blues fan, GP, so ‘sore loser’ tag doesn’t fit. ‘Fictional myth’? Check out the word ‘tautology’.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

A red wouldn’t have been of great consequence, it is just an extra 10minutes down here (unless it was to your star player of course).

13 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Ah that would it explain it, people had planned to make an occasion of it inside (hadn’t thawed out from last week)👍

13 Go to comments
