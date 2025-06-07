'Nothing lasts forever': Vern Cotter ahead of semi-final matchup against Crusaders

Just when you thought the Blues’ race might be run, the defending champions come up with a one-point victory, 20-19, in a thrilling Super Rugby Pacific qualifying final in Hamilton.

The winning moment came in the 83rd minute, when replacement lock, Josh Beehre, broke a couple of Chiefs tackles and charged his way to the line to score a try to the right of the posts.

All Blacks and Blues first-five Beauden Barrett still needed to convert the try to win the game, but had no issues from close to the posts.

The victory at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton sets up a matchup between two longtime rivals the Blues and the Crusaders in Christchurch next Friday night, and the Chiefs will host the Brumbies next Saturday evening after being the “Lucky loser”.

Blues head coach Vern Cotter is looking forward to the semi-final matchup against the Crusaders and believes that the Crusaders’ playoff record is there to be broken.

“All we’re saying is that one day, nothing lasts forever. So it’s just our job to prepare as best we can, and it’ll be what will be, but we’ll certainly be determined to back the performance up this week,” Cotter told media post-match in Hamilton.

“They’re a tough team, but one day they’ll lose down there in the playoffs, and if it can be against us, well we’ll be certainly pushing as best we can for that.”

Cotter admits the qualifying final win is satisfying, especially considering the season that the Blues have had, losing eight out of 14 regular season games in Super Rugby Pacific.

“Winning a quarter-final in the 83rd minute, whatever it was, it was satisfying, for that one try that was disallowed, and then stay down there and score again. It just shows that the boys were locked in and determined.

“So we are moving to a semi-final, which we said at the start of the week that this is what we’re here for, these playoff games.

“Satisfaction, if you like, but tempered by the fact that there’s another one next week.”

Cotter adds that when the Blues last played the Chiefs in Hamilton, they had the chance to win from the sideline through a Xavi Taele conversion, but this time, they smartly scored closer to the posts.

“Well, we were down here a couple of months ago and scored a try in the corner, and missed the conversion, but this time we tried to make sure the try was close to the posts, so the team’s learning.

“For me, that’s great, positive to see that there’s a bit of lucidity and clarity around what we’re trying to achieve, and we stayed locked in.

“So it was a really tough game that was an arm wrestle, and to come back from two scores and to win the game by one point, got to give credit to the guys.”

When asked whether Cotter thought the Chiefs played into their hands with a more conservative game plan than what they had seen in the regular season, he believes that his side was caught on their heels to start the game because of the Chiefs game plan, but adjusted well.

“I think if they played, I think we would have had pressure on them, not so much in the first 10 minutes, we were a little bit surprised, on our heels, but as soon as we were comfortable and recognised what was coming, I thought we got off and created.

“In the first half, they had all the territory, but the ball we did have, I thought technically it wasn’t a bad option to put the ball behind them and we just didn’t get the bounce of the ball.

“Then by creating pressure with carry and clean, we got a couple of penalties which gave us field position. So I think between the two halves, we were satisfied with the game, the players were able to adapt, and then by taking initiative, it made the Chiefs adapt.”

The 63-year-old head coach was once again impressed with Blues No.8 Hoskins Sotutu, someone who he believes steps up in the big games.

“I think he had a great game. He was in and around the ball, whether he was passing or carrying, and made some deft touches,” Cotter said.

“He was denied a try there just before the end but whether it’s off the back of scrum defensively, getting us out of trouble, or helping us get over the line. It was another great game from him, I think he’s stepping up in the playoffs, and he’s the type of player that, when the stakes get higher, he’ll step up.