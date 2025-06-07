Glasgow player ratings vs Leinster | 2024/25 URC semi-finals

Glasgow player ratings: Glasgow’s defence of their URC title came to an end at the semi-final stage with a comprehensive 37-19 defeat by Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors replied to an early Leinster score with an excellent George Horne try but were then overrun by 30 unanswered points from the dominant hosts.

Two late consolation tries from Jamie Dobie and Sione Tuipulotu failed to disguise a huge gulf between the sides, as Glasgow departed Dublin defeated for the third time in the space of eight weeks.

Here is how the Warriors players fared:

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 6 Tries 3 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 154 Carries 108 9 Line Breaks 5 16 Turnovers Lost 15 4 Turnovers Won 4

15. Josh McKay – 5.5

Not as secure under the high ball as usual in wet conditions, the Kiwi full-back continued to threaten on the counter and regularly beat the first man. Involved in the Horne try but one break late on, which came to nothing, was the only time he managed to really escape the blue wall.

14. Kyle Steyn – 6

The captain continued to chase everything in a losing cause and performed his defensive duties well, but the game just didn’t seem to come his way in attack.

13. Sione Tuipulotu – 6.5

Moved to outside centre, the Lions selection had a few powerful carries and his superb pass created the space for Horne’s try. Didn’t quite dove-tail with Jordan in the same way as the absent Huw Jones, but showed his class by stepping past four defenders to claim a late try.

12. Tom Jordan – 5

Switched from fly-half to inside centre, one early charge swatted aside Prendergast but another who struggled to have his usual influence. Moved back to 10 for the second half but not the final game in Glasgow colours he would have wanted before joining Bristol next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Kyle Rowe – 6

Maintained his standards while others slipped. Superbly-judged kick off the outside of his right foot to set up Horne for the opening try, several good clearing kicks and held up Barrett over the line to prevent further damage.

10. Adam Hastings – 4

Brought into the side to bring a “different skillset” at 10, the move lasted only 40 minutes before Hastings was hooked at half-time, with McDowall on in his place and Jordan switched to 10. Bounced a couple of times in defence, some indifferent kicking and cut a frustrated figure.

9. George Horne – 5

A trademark try to extend his club record when he got on the end of Rowe’s clever kick to dot down his 14th of a prolific season. Tried to launch runners with his wide passing but too many errors, including a knock-on and an offside penalty. Off after 51 minutes.

1. Jamie Bhatti – 6

Playing a record 10th play-off game for Warriors, along with Horne, Bhatti put in a huge defensive shift, making 10 tackles in the first half. But penalised for one scrum collapse and made way for Sutherland four minutes into the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Gregor Hiddleston – 6

Another who put in some huge hits in defence, with nine tackles to his name, and showed plenty of aggression but couldn’t get into the game in attack and part of a front row outgunned at scrum time. Also departed early in the second half.

3. Fin Richardson – 5.5

Only his eighth start for the club after loan spells in the English Championship while in the Exeter academy. Plenty of endeavour in defence with eight tackles but penalised for collapsing one scrum which led to Leinster’s third try. Replaced after 44 minutes.

4. Alex Samuel – 5

The 22-year-old has had a fine season and took plenty of lineout ball in the first half but outplayed by superior opponents in the tight exchanges and removed from the fray early in the second half.

5. Scott Cummings – 6

Frustrated to see Sheehan dart past him for Leinster’s first try, but plenty of work-rate as always, contributing 15 tackles to the defensive effort. A reliable source of lineout possession and managed to disrupt a couple of Leinster’s. Involved in one altercation with Lowe, who will be a Lions team-mate in a couple of weeks.

6. Euan Ferrie – 5.5

The 23-year-old flanker was a busy presence with seven carries, 11 tackles and a few lineout takes at the front. Continued to hammer away in a losing cause before trooping off eight minutes from time.

7. Rory Darge – 6

Did his best work in defence, topping the tackle count with 18, but struggled to stem the flow of quick ball for Leinster at the breakdown and unable to make much of an impression when Glasgow did have possession.

8. Henco Venter – 4.5

One of the main men a week ago in the quarter-final win over Stormers, but nowhere near as effective here in what proved to be his final game of a productive two-year spell in Glasgow before moving to Brive this summer. Couldn’t get his side on the front foot.

Replacements

16. Johnny Matthews – 4

Sent on early in the second half in an all-changed front row but struggled to bring his usual zest to proceedings.

17. Rory Sutherland – 4.5

Returning to action after two months out with injury, the 2021 Lion contributed five solid carries and unfortunate to see one pass off the ground deflected by a Leinster hand after McKay’s break.

18. Sam Talakai – 4

The Australian has contributed plenty to the cause in his first season in Glasgow and plugged away at the coalface, without great reward.

19. Max Williamson – 4

Brought on after 44 minutes to try to match the hosts’ greater physicality, but couldn’t bring his greater heft to bear.

20. Jack Mann – N/A

Only given the final eight minutes when Glasgow desperately needed someone up front to take the fight to Leinster. His last outing before heading south to Gloucester.

21. Macenzzie Duncan – 5

Came on for Venter just after the hour, the youngster acquitted himself well enough with a few solid carries but another learning experience.

22. Stafford McDowall – 4

Dropped to the bench to accommodate Hastings, the centre was brought on at the interval with Jordan moved to 10. Brought plenty of physicality but could do little to stem the tide.

23. Jamie Dobie – 6

On for Horne after 51 minutes, the versatile operator tried to spark his side with a couple of darts, and took his late try well after spotting a gap.