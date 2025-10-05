URC: Glasgow fall in Italy, Munster squeeze by Cardiff

Rhyno Smith landed a last-gasp drop goal as Benetton snatched a 16-14 victory over Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship.

The Scottish side looked on course for consecutive wins following last weekend’s bonus-point success over the Sharks after establishing a 14-3 half-time lead in Treviso.

But replacement full-back Smith dramatically split the posts from distance with the final action, adding to Tommaso Menoncello’s try and eight points from fly-half Jacob Umaga as the Italian hosts bounced back from their round-one loss to Connacht.

Lock Jare Oguntibeju crossed to give Warriors an 18th-minute lead at Stadio Comunale di Monigo, with Adam Hastings slotting the extras.

Benetton briefly responded through an Umaga penalty before full-back Josh McKay’s score, converted by Hastings, put Glasgow in control at the break.

Yet the Warriors paid a heavy price for a scoreless second half as Italy centre Menoncello touched down in the 50th minute before England-born Umaga added the conversion and a later penalty, prior to Smith’s decisive contribution from around 40 metres.

Meanwhile, Munster held off a spirited Cardiff 23-20 at Thomond Park to continue their perfect start to the new United Rugby Championship season.

Cardiff, having beaten the Lions last time out, saw Josh McNally sent to the sin bin early on following a TMO review for head contact in a tackle as Munster built up to a try, which was called back.

The 14 men then went ahead through Josh Adams in the corner off Callum Sheedy’s angled kick in the 15th minute.

Ruadhan Quinn went over for his first try of the season to level things up at 5-5, with Munster number eight Gavin Coombes then sent to the sin bin just ahead of the interval for playing the ball on the ground.

The Welsh side were back in front early in the second half when Sheedy’s flicked pass sent Tom Bowen diving into the left corner only for Coombes to come back on and swiftly go over from five yards for another Munster try, which was converted by Jack Crowley.

Bowen dived in again on the left wing from Sheedy’s kick just before the hour to edge Cardiff in front at 15-12, but Diarmuid Barron soon crashed over to give Munster the advantage which Crowley extended further with a penalty and then a late drop goal.

With the clock ticking past 80 minutes, Bowen finished off another flowing move from the Blue and Blacks to complete his hat-trick and secure two bonus points as Munster closed out a hard-earned win.

