At least 2 Test debuts as George Ford leads England against Argentina

George Ford will make his 100th appearance for England in Saturday’s opening Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The 32-year-old Sale fly-half, co-captain alongside Jamie George, has been named in head coach Steve Borthwick’s starting line-up alongside Test debutants Seb Atkinson and Will Muir.

Gloucester’s Atkinson and Bath’s Muir, will win their first England caps at centre and on the wing respectively, while Bath back-row Guy Pepper could make his international bow off the bench.

Ford, who made his senior international debut in the 2014 Six Nations against Wales, helped England reach the 2019 World Cup final in Japan.

Borthwick said: “George has been a standout player for over a decade.

“Reaching 100 caps is a remarkable achievement and it speaks volumes about both the professional and the person he is. Everyone in the squad is incredibly proud to share this moment with him.”

Borthwick named a 36-man summer tour squad 10 days ago for a two-match series against Argentina, who beat the British & Irish Lions 28-24 in Dublin last month, with the second Test in San Juan on July 12.

They will then play a one-off Test against the United States in Washington DC on July 19.

Borthwick added: “We’re excited to be playing in Argentina and to test ourselves against a strong, in-form side.

“Having beaten the British & Irish Lions, they come into this series as favourites. They’re brilliantly led by Julian Montoya and we know it will be a huge challenge.”

Borthwick, without 13 players who are currently on tour with the British and Irish Lions, included 10 uncapped players in total in his squad.

Joe Carpenter, Oscar Beard, Charlie Atkinson, Arthur Clark, Luke Northmore, Max Ojomoh and Afolabi Fasogbon, a late replacement for injured prop Emmanuel Iyogun, are all hoping to force their way into Borthwick’s side.

England line-up:

15. Freddie Steward

14. Tom Roebuck

13. Henry Slade

12. Seb Atkinson

11. Will Muir

10. George Ford – co-captain

9. Ben Spencer

1. Fin Baxter

2. Jamie George – co-captain

3. Joe Heyes

4. Charlie Ewels

5. Alex Coles

6. Ben Curry

7. Sam Underhill

8. Tom Willis

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Bevan Rodd

18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour

19. Chandler Cunningham-South

20. Guy Pepper

21. Alex Dombrandt

22. Jack van Poortvliet

23. Cadan Murley