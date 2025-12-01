French reports link Courtney Lawes with top flight club rugby return

Former England second-row Courtney Lawes could yet make a return to top-flight club rugby, according to rumours that are doing the rounds in the French press.

Midi Olympique are reporting that Paris club Stade Francais are weighing up an offer for the former Northampton Saints star.

The 36-year-old is currently at Brive in Pro D2, but the French paper claims his name has been pushed to the top of the shortlist after the departure of second-row Baptiste Pesenti.

VIDEO

The report says Paris’ leadership are considering bringing Lawes in on a contract, with a strong mentoring element built around the development of their two highly rated prospects, Kamilo Turagacoke and Reinhardt Botha.

The 6’7, 115kg forward previously worked under Paul Gustard during England’s 2016-18 cycle, and Midi suggest that the relationship could help pave the way for a deal if Stade decide to formalise their interest.

The move would cap a remarkable late-career detour for the five-cap Lion, who retired from Test rugby last year but has continued to attract attention thanks to his form in France for Brive in the French second flight.

The French are not the only ones said to be interested. Other reports in recent days have linked Sale Sharks and Newcastle Red Bulls with a move for the evergreen lock.

Prior to last summer’s Lions tour, Andy Farrell made it clear he is “open-minded” about selecting France-based players for the tour of Australia, which briefly breathed new life into Lawes’ outside chance of a third trip.

Lawes himself did nothing to quieten speculation at the time. Speaking on Danny Care’s Hits Different podcast earlier this year, he made it plain that he would jump at the chance if Farrell called.

“Of course I would, abso-bloody-lutely,” he said. “It’s a slim chance, but if I can get on that tour, I’m pretty confident I can work my way onto that team. That’s all I want.”