Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
TOP 14

French reports link Courtney Lawes with top flight club rugby return

This picture taken on December 6, 2024 shows Brive's English flanker Courtney Lawes lookin on during the French Pro D2 rugby union match between Club Athletique Brive Correze Limousin and Association Sportive de Beziers Herault at the Amedee-Domenech Stadium, in Brive-la-Gaillarde, central France. Former England forward Courtney Lawes believes there is a "long hard road" ahead for Steve Borthwick's side as they prepare to face France in the Six Nations at Twickenham on February 8, 2025. (Photo by DIARMID COURREGES / AFP) (Photo by DIARMID COURREGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Former England second-row Courtney Lawes could yet make a return to top-flight club rugby, according to rumours that are doing the rounds in the French press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Midi Olympique are reporting that Paris club Stade Francais are weighing up an offer for the former Northampton Saints star.

The 36-year-old is currently at Brive in Pro D2, but the French paper claims his name has been pushed to the top of the shortlist after the departure of second-row Baptiste Pesenti.

VIDEO

The report says Paris’ leadership are considering bringing Lawes in on a contract, with a strong mentoring element built around the development of their two highly rated prospects, Kamilo Turagacoke and Reinhardt Botha.

The 6’7, 115kg forward previously worked under Paul Gustard during England’s 2016-18 cycle, and Midi suggest that the relationship could help pave the way for a deal if Stade decide to formalise their interest.

The move would cap a remarkable late-career detour for the five-cap Lion, who retired from Test rugby last year but has continued to attract attention thanks to his form in France for Brive in the French second flight.

The French are not the only ones said to be interested. Other reports in recent days have linked Sale Sharks and Newcastle Red Bulls with a move for the evergreen lock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to last summer’s Lions tour, Andy Farrell made it clear he is “open-minded” about selecting France-based players for the tour of Australia, which briefly breathed new life into Lawes’ outside chance of a third trip.

Lawes himself did nothing to quieten speculation at the time. Speaking on Danny Care’s Hits Different podcast earlier this year, he made it plain that he would jump at the chance if Farrell called.

“Of course I would, abso-bloody-lutely,” he said. “It’s a slim chance, but if I can get on that tour, I’m pretty confident I can work my way onto that team. That’s all I want.”

Related

England's worst-case 2027 World Cup pool sees English great coming back to haunt them

The rugby world is now just days away from finding out the pools for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, with the pool draw available to watch live on RugbyPass TV on Wednesday. 

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

1 Comment
S
SB 9 days ago

Would be a good signing. Brive don’t look like getting promoted at the moment and he might want to play in the Top 14 before he retires.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

u
unknown 13 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 53 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT