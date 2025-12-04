Frederic Michalak to quit rugby union for surprising NRL gig

Racing 92 assistant coach Frederic Michalak will leave the club at the end of the season in order to make a switch to rugby league with the NRL’s Cronulla Sharks.

The former France fly-half has spent three years in Paris with Racing, but will team up with Craig Fitzgibbon once the season ends to provide his coaching impetus midway through the NRL campaign.

This is not the 43-year-old’s first dalliance in rugby league, as he worked with the Sharks in 2022 as a kicking and skills consultant. Prior to that, he worked as a consultant at the Sydney Roosters, where Fitzgibbon was previously an assistant coach.

Racing, who currently sit in 11th place in the Top 14, issued this statement shortly after his departure was announced: “Frédéric remains fully committed to the team until the end of the 2025-2026 season, with the aim of continuing the group’s progress and taking the club to the highest level in the Top 14 and the Challenge Cup.”

Racing take on Ulster on Friday night in their opening match of the Challenge Cup.

The 77-cap Frenchman’s future boss Fitzgibbon said: “Fred’s experience on the international stage will be an invaluable asset for our squad, especially heading into the business end of next season.

“He’s already built strong relationships with many of our players and staff through his consultancy work and we have no doubt as to the value he’ll provide our program.

“We wish Fred well as he looks to finish his time at Racing 92 on a high note and can’t wait to welcome him to our club full time in 2026.”