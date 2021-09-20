Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
France to host African Rugby World Cup qualifiers

By AAP
Chad Plato celebrates after scoring a try for Namibia during their RWC pool match with Italy. (Photo by Ken Ishii / Getty Images)

The African qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be staged as a knockout tournament in France next year.

The top eight African teams compete in the Rugby Africa Cup 2022 in France, which will serve as the last qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup.

The French are also hosts of the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in September-October.

The African knockout tournament will be in July 2022, with the winning team directly qualifying for the World Cup and set to join hosts France, New Zealand’s top-ranked All Blacks, Italy and the Americas 1 qualifier in Pool A.

The runners-up will get a place in the final qualification tournament for the world showpiece event.

