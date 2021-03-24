8:45am, 24 March 2021

Scotland have made four changes to their team to play France on Friday in Paris in the Guinness Six Nations re-fixture that will decide whether the French or Wales are crowned 2021 champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their 52-10 Murrayfield win over Italy last Saturday, Scotland, who can clinch a rare second-place finish with a Stade de France victory, have changed a few things up for a match that was postponed on its original February 28 date.

With Finn Russell back available following his HIA versus Ireland, he returns at No10 with Stuart Hogg reverting to full-back in place of Sean Maitland who has gone back to Saracens due to the player release deal with the English clubs allowing the Scots just five picks this weekend.

All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick talks about Eddie Jones’ struggling England team

Chris Harris takes over at outside centre from Huw Jones, Ali Price is back at scrum-half for Scott Steele while the sole XV change in the pack sees George Turner retake the hooker slot from David Cherry. Fit-again Adam Hastings is on the bench.

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend said: “The match against France provides us with an opportunity to finish the Six Nations in our highest position in its history. This is a great opportunity for us to take on France, at home in Paris, as they also look to end the championship on a high.

Your Scotland team to face France in the final 2021 #GuinnessSixNations match on Friday night. ? kick-off 8pm GMT

? BBC One#AsOne pic.twitter.com/GcPITQtZ7b — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 24, 2021

“Both teams have needed to manage a short six-day turnaround and we have used this week to regroup and focus on putting in our best performance of the competition so far, which we will need to deliver if we are to leave Paris with a victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a group, we have faced several challenges throughout this Six Nations, it has brought us closer together, and I know the players are motivated and looking forward to representing their country again on Friday night.”

France have made five changes to their XV. Romain Ntamack and Arthur Vincent come into their backline for Mathieu Jalibert and Teddy Thomas while Swan Rebbadj, Bernard Le Roux and Anthony Jelonch all start in the pack.

SCOTLAND (vs France, Friday)

15. Stuart Hogg CAPTAIN (Exeter Chiefs) 84 caps

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 18 caps

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 27 caps

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) – 9 caps

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) – 54 caps

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 41 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 15 caps

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 16 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 37 caps

4. Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) – 11 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) – 44 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 26 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 40 caps

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 caps

Substitutes

16. David Cherry (Edinburgh) – 4 caps

17. Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 7 caps

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 30 caps

19. Alex Craig (Gloucester) – 1 cap

20. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – 7 caps

21. Scott Steele (Harlequins) – 4 caps

22. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 22 caps

23. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 30 caps

The fallout following the restricted way Scotland had to pick their squad for Paris#SixNations #FRAvSCO

https://t.co/TJMr2Pzgc8 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 23, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT