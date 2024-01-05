Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report

Former Ireland captain Rhys Ruddock could be on the verge of restarting his dormant international rugby career by switching allegiances to Wales at this year’s Guinness Six Nations – The Mirror report.

Ruddock, who last represented Ireland nearly three years ago in a match against France, was born in Dublin. As such the 33-year-old Leinster flanker is eligible to play for Wales under World Rugby’s revised eligibility rules introduced two years ago. These rules allow capped players to represent a different country if three years have elapsed since their last Test appearance and they meet all other eligibility criteria.

While the rules were originally envisaged to aid developing rugby nations, Tier 1 nations are increasingly looking at players who have fallen out of selection favour with their original national affiliation. Former England prop Henry Thomas has already made to switch to Wales, having been capped by England seven times.

Ruddock’s father, former Grand Slam-winning Wales head coach Mike Ruddock, told Graham Thomas of The Mirror that his son donning the red jersey of Wales is one that he would ‘love to see’.

“It’s not for me to tell Wales who to select, but purely as a father, I would love to see him pull on a red jersey,” Ruddock Snr told The Mirror.

“It’s where he grew up as a rugby player, he played for Wales U18s before his life took a different turn and I’m sure he would add a huge amount of experience and leadership qualities to that squad. I think a lot of people would love to see him back playing his rugby in Wales again.”

With the eligibility window opening on February 14, Ruddock becomes available for Wales coach Warren Gatland from that date, exactly three years after his last game for Ireland.

This timing makes Ruddock, who won 27 caps for Ireland, a potential option for Wales’s final three Six Nations matches, starting with a game against Ireland in Dublin on February 24.

The potential availability of Ruddock, who boasts a wealth of experience from his time with Leinster and Ireland, comes at a crucial time for Gatland, who faces a shortage of back-row options due to injuries to the likes of Taulupe Faletau, Taine Plumtree, Jac Morgan and Christ Tshiunza.

Ruddock’s rugby credentials include two Six Nations titles, three European Champions Cup crowns, and six United Rugby Championship (URC) titles with Leinster. The 6’3, 113kg forward also captained Ireland against the USA back in 2018.

However, his selection would pose a significant quandary for Gatland. The New Zealander would likely face a backlash if he were to cap an ageing Irish player who has been adjudged surplus to requirements by Ireland ahead of up-and-coming Welsh talent.

Gatland already received flak for capping New Zealand back row talent Plumtree.

Swansea-born Plumtree, whose rugby education came in the southern hemisphere’s Super Rugby competition, linked up with Wales ahead of their Rugby World Cup training camp in Switzerland back in July. He had played just six Super Rugby games for the Auckland Blues, leading some to criticise his lighting-fast ascension into the Wales squad.