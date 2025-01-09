Northern Edition

Japan Rugby League One

Two former All Black halfbacks face off in Japan

(Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

These two former All Blacks have often been on the same team, training together, preparing for Test matches together, but this weekend Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara will go to battle against each other.

Perenara is in his first season at the RICOH Black Rams in Setagaya, Tokyo and has started all three Japan League One fixtures this season.

Related

One breakout player from each NZ Super Rugby Pacific team for 2025

In 2024, Super Rugby fans were treated to many breakthrough players from the New Zealand franchises. We saw Chiefs loose forward Wallace Sititi go from unknown, to World Rugby Breakthrough 15’s Men’s Player of the Year. Hurricanes props Xavier Numia and Pasilo Tosi burst onto the scene, putting themselves in All Blacks contention.

Read Now

The 125-Test All Black halfback Aaron Smith has also started all three of Toyota Verblitz’ games so far this season.

The Japan League One fixture will take place on Saturday afternoon NZT at 6:40pm at Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium.

Team Form

Last 5 Games

Team Logo
30 - 30
Team Logo
Team Logo
17 - 21
Team Logo
Team Logo
30 - 27
Team Logo
Team Logo
18 - 45
Team Logo
Team Logo
35 - 31
Team Logo
Team Logo
16 - 39
Team Logo
Team Logo
33 - 32
Team Logo
Team Logo
23 - 21
Team Logo
Team Logo
18 - 45
Team Logo
Team Logo
24 - 31
Team Logo
2
Wins
2
2
Streak
1
22
Tries Scored
17
24
Points Difference
-44
2/5
First Try
3/5
1/5
First Points
3/5
3/5
Race To 10 Points
3/5

Toyota Verblitz have struggled early in this new Japan League One season, without a win in their first three games, falling to 10th on the ladder.

Aaron Smith has been crucial for Steve Hansen’s side so far this season, scoring a superb solo try last weekend against Tokyo Sungoliath. 

Related

watch

Watch: Aaron Smith scores superb solo try in high scoring Japan League One draw

Former All Black halfback Aaron Smith has once again shown his class with the ball in hand as he scored a fantastic solo try in Toyota Verblitz's 30-30 draw against Tokyo Sungoliath.

Read Now

It’s Smith’s second season under Hansen at Verblitz, but this season they have also added former rugby league star Joseph Manu to their midfield stocks. 

Manu joined Verblitz in the offseason on a one-year-deal, to try and learn the game and adjust to the different rules from the 13 man code. 

Ahead of the Japan League One season, Verblitz assistant coach Ian Foster talked to Martin Devlin on the DSPN podcast about Manu’s progress converting to a rugby union player.

“We know that the transition from League to rugby still just doesn’t happen overnight, but he’s picked it up real quick.

“History shows it’s not an easy transition, it also shows that people like Sonny Bill Williams have done it and done it well.”

Hansen also has Kiwi Josh Dickson at their disposal in the tight five, as well as Japanese International Kazuki Himeno in the loose forwards. 

For the Ricoh Black Rams, it has also been a disappointing start to the campaign, losing two games out of their opening three.

But a win this weekend against Verblitz will give the Black Rams a massive morale boost after also beating Tokyo Sungoliath in a close match in round two of the competition.  

The Black Rams also have a Kiwi lock in their squad, former Blues and Northland NPC player Josh Goodhue has played at the Black Rams for multiple seasons now. 

Former Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson is the current Black Rams coach, after leaving his Harlequins director of performance development role earlier in 2024. 

Both teams will be looking to gain some much needed form, as the season goes full steam ahead.

Comments

3 Comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago

More coverage of Japan League One!


When do we want it? Now!


I’m definitely going to try watch more Japan league one this year. If I can manage my body clock for the live games.


RugbyPass, you need to get on it. Where are the games fixtures and stats etc?


As well as for the women’s games?


Maybe assign Ben Smith to it. He can channel that rabbity energy into burrowing into League One. Start adding some value to the world. Of Rugby.

I
Icefarrow 1 hr ago

Trying to watch JRLO is annoying. It's ridiculous how not a single provider outside of Japan plays them. Was able to watch two matches a week last year on TVNZ+, now just one a week here. Seriously struggle to understand why Japan Rugby can't just stream it worldwide via subscription.

I
Icefarrow 8 hours ago

Perenara will probably come out on top. His style seems to fit Japanese Rugby more than Smith's.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Features

LONG READ

Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

The politically engaged first Muslim captain of South Africa is unique in his background, ability and leadership credentials.

LONG READ

Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The four-time Champions Cup winners are looking in imperious form with the methods of the revered Springbok coach to the fore

LONG READ

Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

The Northampton Saints tyro and Saracens barnstormer Tom Willis are strong Six Nations contenders, according to Lawrence Dallaglio.

