Two former All Black halfbacks face off in Japan

These two former All Blacks have often been on the same team, training together, preparing for Test matches together, but this weekend Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara will go to battle against each other.

Perenara is in his first season at the RICOH Black Rams in Setagaya, Tokyo and has started all three Japan League One fixtures this season.

The 125-Test All Black halfback Aaron Smith has also started all three of Toyota Verblitz’ games so far this season.

The Japan League One fixture will take place on Saturday afternoon NZT at 6:40pm at Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium.

Toyota Verblitz have struggled early in this new Japan League One season, without a win in their first three games, falling to 10th on the ladder.

Aaron Smith has been crucial for Steve Hansen’s side so far this season, scoring a superb solo try last weekend against Tokyo Sungoliath.

It’s Smith’s second season under Hansen at Verblitz, but this season they have also added former rugby league star Joseph Manu to their midfield stocks.

Manu joined Verblitz in the offseason on a one-year-deal, to try and learn the game and adjust to the different rules from the 13 man code.

Ahead of the Japan League One season, Verblitz assistant coach Ian Foster talked to Martin Devlin on the DSPN podcast about Manu’s progress converting to a rugby union player.

“We know that the transition from League to rugby still just doesn’t happen overnight, but he’s picked it up real quick.

“History shows it’s not an easy transition, it also shows that people like Sonny Bill Williams have done it and done it well.”

Hansen also has Kiwi Josh Dickson at their disposal in the tight five, as well as Japanese International Kazuki Himeno in the loose forwards.

For the Ricoh Black Rams, it has also been a disappointing start to the campaign, losing two games out of their opening three.

But a win this weekend against Verblitz will give the Black Rams a massive morale boost after also beating Tokyo Sungoliath in a close match in round two of the competition.

The Black Rams also have a Kiwi lock in their squad, former Blues and Northland NPC player Josh Goodhue has played at the Black Rams for multiple seasons now.

Former Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson is the current Black Rams coach, after leaving his Harlequins director of performance development role earlier in 2024.

Both teams will be looking to gain some much needed form, as the season goes full steam ahead.