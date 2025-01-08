Premiership Rugby buoyed by bumper Xmas crowds and TV figures

The Gallagher Premiership enjoyed a record-breaking festive period with six sold-out fixtures and more people watching on TV at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the Christmas period, a whopping 2.6 million fans tuned in to watch English rugby’s premier competition, eclipsing last season’s then-record total of 1.8 million.

Round 8 recorded the highest-ever average audience on TNT Sports with cumulative peak audiences increasing by 44% across the two festive rounds.

Big Game 16, which saw hosts Harlequins and Leicester Tigers play out a stunning 34-34 draw, was a full house with all 80,634 available seats filled for the showcase match at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in Round 9.

The traditional Christmas clash attracted a 31% higher average audience than last season’s total, growing 14% on ITV and 63% on TNT Sports.

At the same stage as last season through ten rounds, the cumulative Premiership Rugby audience on TNT Sports is 44% higher and the average audience is up 11%.

Bath, Exeter, Gloucester, Northampton Saints and Saracens all enjoyed sell-outs, with Harlequins also packing out Allianz Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stadium occupancy is also significantly higher year-on-year, averaging at 81% – an increase of 10% on the equivalent stage last season with large crowds forecast to continue as the play-off race continues to heat up.

What’s our team’s bold rugby prediction for 2025? 🔮 pic.twitter.com/eDlzYTADWQ — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 6, 2025

Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby CEO, said: “We are thrilled that the Festive Fixtures period has become an iconic part of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby season and is now a staple for many rugby-supporting families over the holiday season.

“We are delighted to see both attendance and TV ratings soaring for these matches and on such a strong growth trajectory over the last few seasons. We have seen some of the sensational rugby on the pitch and a number of unpredicted results in recent weeks. We know fans cannot wait to watch the drama unfold during The Run-In and into the knockout stages of the season.”

As the Gallagher Premiership 2024/25 now passes the halfway stage, the race for the top four spots is shaping up to be another classic with just 10 points separating high-flying Bristol Bears in second place with defending champions Northampton Saints in eighth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2025 on Saturday, June 14, continue to be sold at an unprecedented rate with fewer than 22,000 tickets remaining on general sale.

Over the festive fixtures period, all games once again remained on despite some heavy snowfall in Premiership Rugby heartlands. The last Premiership Rugby fixture to be postponed due to weather was in 2009, thanks in no small part to ongoing multi-year investment in pitch protection technology, provided by Sports and Stadia Services Ltd.