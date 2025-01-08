Former Springboks Coach explains why Rassie Erasmus is such an 'Extraordinary Coach'

Former Springboks head coach Nick Mallett has explained why he thinks current head coach Rassie Erasmus has become so successful in a role that he held from 1997 to 2000.

Erasmus will be looking to win the Springboks’s third straight World Cup after victories at the 2023 World Cup in France, following on from the triumph in Japan back in 2019.

The 68-year-old former head coach said on the Boks Office podcast that he believes his success comes from experience in multiple different situations.

“Going through, he was successful with Free State and won the Currie Cup, and then came to Western Province, got into the final of Super Rugby. He went to Munster and was successful there,” Mallett said.

“He’s always been successful. Initially, it was his technical ability that shone through but now it’s his emotional intelligence that has really developed since he’s got into his 50s.”

Mallett praised Erasmus’s ability to understand the players and their lives, making the players feel comfortable in their positions.

“His ability to understand that every single person is different, you press different buttons with different people, respect all the cultures. Be inclusive but don’t force people – we’re not all one, we’re all different.”

“His ability to handle a Makazole Mapimpi at the same time as a Pieter-Steph du Toit or Duane Vermeulen is extraordinary.

Erasmus’s rugby brain is one of the best in the business, but Mallett thinks his statistical thinking is unique to other coaches.

“He’s absolutely honest with the players, so every guy knows where he sits, what he’s got to do to get better and he always presents stats to the players.

“He says to them that the reason you’re not playing is the other guy made 18 tackles and you made 14, and you gave four penalties away.”

“He’s statistically driven but caring at the same time, which is an unusual combination.”

Mallett isn’t worried about if Erasmus will ever be sacked, instead, he’s concerned about what the Springboks do after the 2027 World Cup in Australia where Erasmus may look for another challenge.

“The worrying thing is what will happen when he goes. But I don’t think he has to worry about the Sword of Damocles being anywhere near him.”