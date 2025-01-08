Boost for Owen Farrell just days after he was labelled Top 14 flop

Fit-again Owen Farrell has returned to full training at Racing 92 just days after he was labelled a Top 14 transfer flop in the French media. Midi Olympique, the biweekly rugby newspaper, listed the former England skipper at No1 when explaining its top 10 of underwhelming 2024/25 season signings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old quit Saracens last summer to take up a two-year deal at Racing, but the first part of his Parisian stay didn’t result in him shooting out the lights.

Having decided to undergo an operation in November operation to mend a groin problem, Farrell has made just eight appearances so far for Stuart Lancaster’s side and his lack of presence when involved was criticised in last Friday’s publication.

The challenge of competing in the Investec Champions Cup | RPTV Gary Gold shares his thoughts on how to balance URC and Champions Cup duties. Watch the full episode of Boks Office now on RugbyPass TV Watch now The challenge of competing in the Investec Champions Cup | RPTV Gary Gold shares his thoughts on how to balance URC and Champions Cup duties. Watch the full episode of Boks Office now on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“Farrell’s more than neutral performances quickly plunged us into an abyss of dismay,” wrote Midi Olympique. “He is certainly aggressive in the tackle but too slow in the offensive animation and, despite his pedigree, preferred to leave the penalty shootout to Nolann Le Garrec.

“In Hauts-de-Seine, however, it is said that Farrell, recently operated on for a groin, only owed his poor form to this injury and that he will show a completely different face upon his return, on January 18 against the Stormers.”

Glasgow Racing 92 All Stats and Data

Farrell is now very much on track for that touted January 18 comeback as French media have reported that the out-half returned to team training on Wednesday for the first time since his lay-off. L’Equipe reported: “Absent for two whole months, even though he was seen alongside Stuart Lancaster in the coaches’ box, Farrell resumed training on Wednesday.

“He will obviously not be able to apply for the third day of the Champions Cup, in Glasgow on Friday evening, but will perhaps be back at the Arena for the reception of the Stormers on January 18. Otherwise, he would have to wait for the return of the Top 14 and Racing-Castres on January 25.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite no longer being involved with Steve Borthwick’s England, Farrell retains hopes of making the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, a squad that will be head coached by his father Andy, the Ireland boss.

Some other players to feature in last weekend’s Midi’s top 10 list of transfer flops included at No3 Toulon’s Antoine Frisch, the French midfielder signed from Munster, at No4 Pau’s Harry Williams, the English prop signed from Montpellier, and at No8 Clermont’s Michael Alaalatoa, the prop signed from Leinster.

Related The Stuart Lancaster verdict on Camille Chat's sudden Racing exit The long-serving hooker fell foul of the club last month when he allegedly turned up drunk at their training centre a few days after he had started the Investec Champions Cup loss at Sale Sharks. Read Now