Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 24
FT
36 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
19 - 46
FT
42 - 10
FT
17 - 12
FT
24 - 19
FT
35 - 26
FT
22 - 19
FT
17 - 40
FT
35 - 34
FT
19 - 20
FT
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Investec Champions Cup

The Stuart Lancaster verdict on Camille Chat's sudden Racing exit

Racing 92's boss Stuart Lancaster (Photo by Sylvain Thomas/AFP via Getty Images)

Stuart Lancaster has given his verdict on this week’s Racing 92 decision to part company with Camille Chat with immediate effect. The long-serving hooker fell foul of the club last month when he allegedly turned up drunk at their training centre a few days after he had started the Investec Champions Cup loss at Sale Sharks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The front-rower was apparently still the worse for wear following a club social that weekend along with fellow hooker Janick Tarrit, who didn’t show up for training at all. Both players were suspended.

However, while Tarrit has returned to the first team squad and was a starter in last Saturday’s Top 14 loss at Toulon, there was no reprieve for Chat and a brief club statement on Tuesday evening confirmed they had released the 29-year-old even though there is still a dozen regular season Top 14 fixtures remaining this season as well as two Champions Cup pool matches this month.

Video Spacer

The challenge of competing in the Investec Champions Cup | RPTV

Gary Gold shares his thoughts on how to balance URC and Champions Cup duties. Watch the full episode of Boks Office now on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

The challenge of competing in the Investec Champions Cup | RPTV

Gary Gold shares his thoughts on how to balance URC and Champions Cup duties. Watch the full episode of Boks Office now on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Chat posted a farewell message to social media, claiming that his 12 years at the club “were an incomparable human and sporting adventure. Every moment, every match, every training session, every victory or defeat has shaped not only my journey but also a part of my life”.

Director of rugby Lancaster then took up the thread on Wednesday at the media briefing Racing had scheduled ahead of this Friday’s Champions Cup trip to Glasgow.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Glasgow
14:00
10 Jan 25
Racing 92
All Stats and Data

He told reporters: “It’s a shame but I understand the club’s position. I have already experienced this type of moment in my career. In this type of story, there is no winner: the club is the loser and so is Camille.

“I am nevertheless certain that Camille will quickly find a new club and that he will be able to relaunch his career. Our medical joker, the Australian Feleti Kaitu’u, will stay with us until the end of the season at least.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Camille Chat breaks silence on his immediate effect Racing 92 exit

The former France hooker allegedly turned up drunk at the club’s training centre last month on the Monday after he had started a few days earlier versus Sale Sharks in the Investec Champions Cup.

Read Now

Top 100

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Exeter explain England reason why Feyi-Waboso op has been delayed

2

Sam Simmonds' Montpellier replacement a blow for Wallabies – report

3

Camille Chat breaks silence on his immediate effect Racing 92 exit

4

Six players Rassie Erasmus must hand Springbok debuts to in 2025

5

Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

6

Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

7

'Best forward in the country': Dallaglio calls for new England captain

8

'My Grandma could squat more': Ex-England S&C coach names the most 'rugby strong' star

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

The Saracens number eight has been in irrepressible domestic form, but does he suit Steve Borthwick's game plan?

LONG READ

Money not everything in Toulouse ‘paradise’ as rivals try to rein in champions

Rivals may be envious of Toulouse's budget but the French and European champions' success is not just about money.

LONG READ

Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Having undergone a French makeover at Toulon, the powerhouse back could be the ideal candidate at outside centre.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JJ 11 minutes ago
Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

It should be Jack Willis in the team. Probably the form 7 in World rugby right now.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 31 minutes ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Jordie has yet to prove he can have good chemistry with anyone though, were Rieko has that box ticked.


It will be interesting to see how well Proctor goes this year with Higgins inside him. JB was largely innocuous last year.

79 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

I think you'll find he's made more dominant hits and tackle busts than Jordie Barrett right now, and in less than half the game time.


ALB certainly has the physical size to be a world class 12, he's not much different than Aki, just unlike the AJ Lam and Leicester examples, is not able to produce the same power/explosiveness as those two can. They're all in pretty much the same boat, the only player I can really see joining AJ and Big L is Jordie Barrett if he chose to nail down the spot.


That said, he's adapted that as a strength, in the past of course he relied on his class to get him by, but he's largely been robbed of his speed and instinctiveness by now. Better to move onto the next talent as a result.

79 Go to comments
P
PC 1 hour ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

So you are saying covid didn't come from a bat or from a wuhan bioweapon lab. It came from nzru in Wellington. Wow that is mind blowing. Surely a joint venture with jacinda though, so she could applied that vote winning lockdown.

26 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Was it yourself who said they were a Rayasi fan Nickers? I just noticed on the Opta stats of all the kiwis he's having a big season so far.

79 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

It was great coming up against a team like Ireland. The international game already seems to be heading past that phase and onto another though, will be interesting how he deals with the better midfields against him next year, with pretty much everyone else retaining their partnerships. Him and Lam could be lethal this year.

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

He looked like a winger making breaks in those clips. If he can meld both positions seamlessly from either positions watch out!

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

I don't buy that theory. If he was instead a threat on attack, and a liability on defence, the chorus for him to switch back to wing would be even higher. I think there has been a clear trend towards opinion just not having him in the team compared to going back to wing now.


The only facet he's really missing from being one of the worlds best centers is his link game, and I believe he's got that in him. The useful thing leading up to the WC will be that the team isn't so heavily reliant on Clarke being in form on the left, the will have Leicester their also if no youngsters come screaming through in that time. And hopefully enough depth between these four now to have quality in the two spots.

79 Go to comments
J
JS 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

At last, someone who values what a 13 can offer ‘both’ sides of the ball.

While Reiko is still curating his identity under Scott Hansen he is the best defensive 13 on the planet and has been for several years.


The only 13 with the gas to check a decoy running into his channel then bounce out to cover/tackle the actual ball receiver (often the blind wing) looping and arc-ing behind the decoy.


Fun fact.


No tries have been scored against the AB’s in the outside channels from set plays since Reiko has owned the 13 jumper.


And yes, LF is very slow to turn to chase kicks. Remember it got him replaced in one of the big tests before the WC. Sorry cant recall the actual test.

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

We've got another 6 months of seeing how he goes in the Top 14 Nick. We're not even sure Penney will still be there in 2026!


Thankfully he knows Pierre it seems, so they can be in contact and together work out that the best midfield for them would be Leicester at 12 and Frisch at 13, not the other way round ;)

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Now now Nick! Compared to the previous year with Mo'unga, or this year with BB, he was Great, yes!


I was just referring to with Rieko. To me, he lack of threat attacking is all about what's going on in his head. I keep going back to the early AB game this year (as it had just come off his Blues form) where he had the outside, space in front, and chose to pass to his winger.


I think he's trying unbelievably hard to be a great All Black, to turn around the teams fortunes, and that if he just relaxed and played naturally we'd see a far more lethal version of Rieko. Might not ever be able to make the most of his outsides, but contribute better overall, and yes, that's with specific people inside him. Just look at how BB was unable to read him in the French game. Or, like Finn's argument with Marcus Smith, you just chose a more uncomplicated player in that position, like Proctor or Liecester.


Oh, but also if I was treating your comment in isloation..

This just doesn't happen against pro defences like it used to in the amateur era, with outside centres running the outer arc and putting their wing away.

That is exactly what Dmac did on multiple occasions coming into the line from fullback, drifting wide and around players to put his winger 😉

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Neither do I, which is why I'm happy to leave him at center and work on fixing 12.

79 Go to comments
W
Werner 3 hours ago
Blow for La Rochelle as Tolu Latu cops ban ahead of Leinster match

So being sorry and remorseful counts more towards the sanction than being a repeat offender? But player safety is the key right!?

1 Go to comments
J
JS 3 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

Watched this podcast and Goode clearly has no idea how venues and games are organised. He had Hamilton and Biggar embarrassingly for him rolling in laughter trying to claim the AB’s management and players chose where they play tests 😂😂😂 because he says the last time they played SA at Eden Park was like 10-15 yrs ago and thats why they have this record - clearly unaware that it’s only been in the last couple of years SA have had the ‘wood’ on NZ.

26 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

When will these podcasters learn not to rile up the legions of rabid Boks fans!?

26 Go to comments
I
IS 4 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

World rugby makes the schedule actually nzru picks the venue in relation to if the venue is available it's not just a rugby field

26 Go to comments
I
IS 4 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

There's no way you think the lock down was so the all blacks could cancel the gane at Eden Park no way

26 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke in line for Scotland call up

He's a Kiwi, so it's obvious that he'll play for Scotland.


Townsend has sold Scotland's credibility for a handful more wins.

2 Go to comments
f
frandinand 5 hours ago
How the four-team format will help the Wallabies defeat the Lions

He is contracted to the end of 2025. When he took the job he said he probably wouldn't go onto the RWC. If that pans out how does that equate with walking out and undermining us.

And you confidently stated that due to your influence he would be gone by the end of 2024.

That didn't happen and he definitely will be coaching the Wallabies until the end of this year and if he leaves then it will be as per his contract.

Your Walter Mitty fantasising continues.

91 Go to comments
f
frandinand 5 hours ago
How the four-team format will help the Wallabies defeat the Lions

I think mind is too kind a word for the space between Walters ears.

91 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared
Search