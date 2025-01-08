The Stuart Lancaster verdict on Camille Chat's sudden Racing exit

Stuart Lancaster has given his verdict on this week’s Racing 92 decision to part company with Camille Chat with immediate effect. The long-serving hooker fell foul of the club last month when he allegedly turned up drunk at their training centre a few days after he had started the Investec Champions Cup loss at Sale Sharks.

The front-rower was apparently still the worse for wear following a club social that weekend along with fellow hooker Janick Tarrit, who didn’t show up for training at all. Both players were suspended.

However, while Tarrit has returned to the first team squad and was a starter in last Saturday’s Top 14 loss at Toulon, there was no reprieve for Chat and a brief club statement on Tuesday evening confirmed they had released the 29-year-old even though there is still a dozen regular season Top 14 fixtures remaining this season as well as two Champions Cup pool matches this month.

Chat posted a farewell message to social media, claiming that his 12 years at the club “were an incomparable human and sporting adventure. Every moment, every match, every training session, every victory or defeat has shaped not only my journey but also a part of my life”.

Director of rugby Lancaster then took up the thread on Wednesday at the media briefing Racing had scheduled ahead of this Friday’s Champions Cup trip to Glasgow.

He told reporters: “It’s a shame but I understand the club’s position. I have already experienced this type of moment in my career. In this type of story, there is no winner: the club is the loser and so is Camille.

“I am nevertheless certain that Camille will quickly find a new club and that he will be able to relaunch his career. Our medical joker, the Australian Feleti Kaitu’u, will stay with us until the end of the season at least.”

