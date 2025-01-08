Camille Chat breaks silence on his immediate effect Racing 92 exit
Camille Chat has broken his silence about his immediate effect exit from Racing 92 on Tuesday. The former France hooker allegedly turned up drunk at the club’s training centre last month on the Monday after he had started a few days earlier versus Sale Sharks in the Investec Champions Cup.
The front-rower was apparently still the worse for wear following a club social along with fellow hooker Janick Tarrit, who didn’t show up for training at all. Both players were suspended.
However, while Tarrit has returned to the first team squad and was a starter in last Saturday’s Top 14 loss at Toulon, there was no reprieve for Chat and a brief club statement on Tuesday evening confirmed they had parted company with the 29-year-old even though there is still a dozen regular season Top 14 fixtures remaining this season as well as two Champions Cup pool matches this month.
Chat has since taken to social media to post a farewell from the club he has been with for 12 years, 10 as a first team player. “After so many years in this club the time has come for me to say goodbye,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Those 12 years at Racing 92 have been much more than a career. They were an incomparable human and sporting adventure. Every moment, every match, every training session, every victory or defeat has shaped not only my journey but also a part of my life.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of this beautiful story. To the teammates with whom I have shared moments of intensity, comradeship and solidarity, to the entire staff for guiding me and pushing me to always surpass me, and of course to the supporters who have always been there, behind us, to cheer us on with passion. Your support has been an indispensable driving force.
“I will never forget what this club gave me: strong emotions, sincere friendships and unforgettable memories. Today a new chapter in my life begins, I will forever hold Racing 92 in my heart. Thank you all for making these years an amazing journey. With all my gratitude and respect. See you very soon.”
