Racing 92 confirm the immediate effect exit of Camille Chat

Former France hooker Camille Chat has exited Racing 92 with immediate effect following an alleged pre-Christmas bust-up. Last capped in the 2021 Six Nations, the 29-year-old hooker has been released by the Parisians even though they still have a dozen regular season Top 14 fixtures remaining this season as well as two Champions Cup pool matches this month.

Having debuted in the 2015/16 season, the front-rower was midway through his 10th season with the first team when he fell out of favour last month at a club where Stuart Lancaster, the ex-England head coach, is the director of rugby.

Chat was a starter in the December 13 Champions Cup loss at Sale but French media reported that he allegedly turned up drunk at the club’s training centre the following Monday while fellow hooker Janick Tarrit didn’t show at all after a team social outing that weekend.

Tarrit was suspended for a week before rejoining the squad and he started last Saturday’s league defeat at Toulon, but there was no reprieve for Chat and a brief Tuesday evening media release ended his long association with Racing.

The club statement read: “Racing 92 and Camille Chat have decided to end the contract between them by mutual agreement. Racing 92 wishes Camille Chat the best for the rest of his career. For his part, Camille expresses his attachment to Racing 92 and wishes it every success for the end of the season.”