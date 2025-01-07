Teddy Iribaren has left La Rochelle with immediate effect
Former France scrum-half Teddy Iribaren has quit La Rochelle with immediate effect. The veteran No9 had made just four Top 14 appearances this season, his last coming as a starter in the late November loss to Vannes.
Having broken through at Tarbes, Iribaren went on to play for Montpellier and Brive before joining Racing 92 in summer 2017. He spent six seasons in the French capital before Ronan O’Gara brought him to La Rochelle in summer 2023.
Iribaren made 16 appearances last season, seven as a starter, but he slipped down the pecking order this term and the decision to leave arrived just days after last weekend’s hard-fought league win over Toulouse with Tawera Kerr-Barlow wearing the No9 shirt.
A statement on Tuesday ahead of next Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup visit of Leinster read: “Stade Rochelais and Teddy Iribaren have decided, by mutual agreement, to immediately terminate the contract that bound them.
“The scrum-half arrived in Charente-Maritime in 2023 from Racing 92. Aged 34, he took part in 20 matches in Yellow and Black, including eight as a starter. Stade Rochelais wishes Teddy all the best for the rest of his career.”
