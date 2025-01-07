Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

Former England flyhalf Andy Goode has suggested that the All Blacks have deliberately avoided playing the Springboks at Eden Park to preserve their unbeaten streak.

The record will go on the line in 2025 as the Springboks head to New Zealand for two Tests, one at Eden Park in Auckland and one at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

“I have heard that New Zealand don’t like or don’t want to play South Africa at Eden Park,” Goode told The Rugby Pod.

The panel scoffed at the suggested but Goode replied “have a look over history when the last time the Springboks played there was.”

“I think the All Blacks choose who the play, where they play, when they play. It’s the first time, I’m telling you now, it’s the first time in a long time that the Springboks have got the invite to play at Eden Park.”

“They [South Africa] could do it, they could end it. It’s got to end at some point, doesn’t it?”

The last time the Springboks played at Eden Park was 2013, with the All Black coming away with a 29-15 win.

Since then there have been six fixtures played on New Zealand soil, with one draw, four wins to the All Blacks and one win to the Springboks.

The two sides played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland in 2023, with Eden Park unavailable due to the Women’s Football World Cup. The All Blacks ran out 35-23 winners.

That fixture is the only game played on New Zealand out of the last 10 outings between the two rivals, with four in South Africa and five on neutral grounds.

Ex-Welsh flyhalf Dan Biggar rated the All Blacks a chance of defending their record due to their historical success over the Springboks.

South Africa have won just 10 times in New Zealand over 46 Tests spanning back to 1921.

“They could beat it, but I actually think the All Blacks have played really well against the Springboks in the Rugby Championship this year [2024], and have always done alright against them.”

