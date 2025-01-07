Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke in line for Scotland call up

Former Crusaders fly-half and current Saracens playmaker Fergus Burke is in line for a first Scotland call-up as Gregor Townsend looks towards the upcoming Six Nations.

Burke announced during the Super Rugby Pacific season that he had signed a three-year deal with Saracens which would mean 2024 was his last season in New Zealand for the time being.

The 25-year-old first five or fullback played 42 times for the Crusaders and was part of the 2019 New Zealand U20s.

It’s been a flying start for Burke in North London, who has impressed early on in his Saracens career.

Senior sources have confirmed to The Telegraph in the United Kingdom that Burke is a serious consideration for the upcoming Scotland squad being named early next week for the lead up to the Six Nations.

The selection consideration comes after Burke has led his Saracens team to win six games out of ten and currently sit third on the Premiership table.

If the selection were to happen, it would be the 25-year-old’s first squad involvement with Scotland, in only his first season away from New Zealand.

Burke was scouted to come to North London to be Owen Farrell’s replacement by Mark McCall, which has seemed to be a smart move in the context of his career.

The squad that’s being named next week by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will likely feature Tom Jordan from Glasgow who will also be in the squad as an understudy to Finn Russell.

Burke has found his way over the white line in recent weeks, scoring a double in last weekend’s victory at home against Bristol.

Match Summary 2 Penalty Goals 0 5 Tries 4 2 Conversions 3 0 Drop Goals 0 112 Carries 140 10 Line Breaks 8 8 Turnovers Lost 17 9 Turnovers Won 2

The 25-year-old’s form has clearly caught the eye of the Scotland coaches, who will be happy to have his services for Scotland.

Having the flexibility to play both first five and fullback, Burke will be able to provide cover in multiple positions for Townsend and his staff if needed throughout the Six Nations campaign.

Burke is also eligible for England through his mother who is from Dover in England, New Zealand as he was born in Gisborne in the North Island of New Zealand, and Scotland due to his grandfather being from Glasgow.

At the start of the Premiership season, Burke made it clear he was motivated to play international rugby, and that hopefully, the move to Saracens was going to elevate his chances.

“I am driven by international rugby, I’ve talked to people in and around it but, to be honest, I’ve got things to focus on here. If I can play good rugby and we can get some results that stuff can take care of itself.” Burke said to begin the Premiership season with Saracens.