Two Exeter Chiefs players booked in for surgery after ACL injuries

Exeter Chiefs’ difficult season has taken another turn for the worse with confirmation on Tuesday evening that two of their players require operations after suffering recent ACL injuries.

Winger Olly Woodburn and tighthead Ehren Painter are the latest players to be sidelined with long-term issues, while discussions over the next step for England pick Immanuel Feyi-Waboso are ongoing amid fears that he will miss the entire Guinness Six Nations with a dislocated shoulder.

A club statement read: “Exeter Chiefs can issue the following injury update at the midway point in the 2024/25 season. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso: Having suffered a dislocated shoulder against Sale Sharks in a Gallagher Premiership match pre-Christmas, the international winger is discussing recovery options with the England and Exeter medical teams.

“Olly Woodburn left the field with a knee injury in Chiefs’ festive fixture against Gloucester at Sandy Park on December 29. Following scans, it has been confirmed the winger suffered an ACL injury. He will undergo surgery before rehabbing with the Chiefs medical team.

“Tighthead prop Ehren Painter suffered a knee injury in training ahead of the Gloucester fixture. It has been confirmed that his is also an ACL injury. Like Woodburn, he will undergo surgery before starting a period of rehabilitation to return to play.

“Full-back Josh Hodge sustained a hand injury in Chiefs’ new year clash with Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last weekend. He is being monitored by the Chiefs medical team.”

Exeter, who were beaten at Tigers, are currently ninth in the 10-team Premiership ahead of this Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup clash at home to Bordeaux, the Top 14 leaders.

