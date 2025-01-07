Stormers defence coach gives important injury update

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker has talked to the media ahead of their return to action this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stormers host the Sale Sharks on Saturday, in a Champions Cup Round Three match.

But the John Dobson-coached Cape Town outfit will be without one of its main stars for the match. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has not trained at all this week ahead of the match.

Laker told the media that they still had no timeline on Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s clavicular injury. The Springboks star had missed time since his last appearance on the 28th of December when he had to be replaced in the 37th minute against the Sharks.

“Sacha didn’t train this week, We are still awaiting an update on his injury and can’t say whether it is a day, a week, two weeks or three weeks,” Laker said.

Although the Stormers will be without their young star playmaker, Laker was convinced the team has the depth to cover the huge absence left by Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“It is not an individual sport, it’s a team sport.

“Even with Sacha out, there are other guys who can put their hands up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jean-Luc (du Plessis) showed us that in the last two games.

“When Sacha went off he (Du Plessis) played 60-odd minutes.”

Laker also confirmed some positive injury news this week, with Ben Loader, Roos and Sti Sithole all returning and available for this weekend’s important clash.

Loader has the chance to make his first appearance of the season if selected after the winger had knee surgery earlier in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roos, on the other hand, is also returning from a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action since the Springboks played against Portugal in Bloemfontein last year.

Laker was full of praise for Roos on his return.

“Roos is a very impactful player, especially if he gets the ball in his hands,” Laker said.

“He and Marcel Theunissen play a very similar type of game and the team gets good momentum if they get the ball.

“We’ve all seen what Evan can do if he gets the ball, he’s scored some very impressive tries for the Stormers, sometimes running almost 50 metres.

“His energy on attack is great for the team.”

Laker also confirmed that the Stormers are still unsure whether midfielder Dan du Plessis will travel with the squad for their road trip to play against Racing 92 in Paris (Champions Cup Round Four) and Leinster (URC in Dublin).

“He’ll take his time when he comes back so that he is 100 per cent fit.”

“A knee injury is not nice so sometimes you rather take an extra week off or risk nine months on the sidelines.”