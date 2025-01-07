Leinster issue latest update on the fitness of Tadhg Furlong

Leinster will wait until later this week before deciding whether long-term absentee Tadhg Furlong can make his comeback away to La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup. The Ireland tighthead, who missed his country’s entire four-match Autumn Nations Series, has featured just twice this season for his province.

He last took the pitch for their United Rugby Championship win over Munster at Croke Park on October 12, but a hamstring injury has kept him sidelined since then. Furlong’s absence resulted in Ireland boss Andy Farrell giving a November Test debut to Thomas Clarkson, another Leinster tighthead, behind Connacht’s Finlay Bealham.

Ulster’s Tom O’Toole also provided cover but with his recent six-game suspension only concluding after the opening two rounds of next month’s Guinness Six Nations, there is a pressing need for Furlong to prove his fitness with Simon Easterby, the interim Irish head coach with Farrell now on his British and Irish Lions sabbatical, due to name his championship squad on January 15.

A Leinster statement ahead of next Sunday’s trip to France read: “Tadhg Furlong is due to step up his rehabilitation this week and will be further assessed as the week goes on before a final decision is made on his availability.”

While a wait-and-see approach is being taken regarding Furlong, there was no update regarding Jame Lowe, the Ireland winger who has been absent since the end of the Autumn Nations Series with a calf injury. Leinster, though, have arrived into match week three in the Champions Cup with a more positive update on eight other players.

“Jamie Osborne, Jordan Larmour and Tommy O’Brien all came through the game against Munster with no issues after their return from injury and are available for selection,” continued their medical bulletin.

“Jack Conan has recovered from the injury he suffered in the first half against Connacht and is available for selection. Ciaran Frawley, Hugo Keenan and Thomas Clarkson have all recovered from injury and are available for selection. Max Deegan has come through the graduated return to play protocols and is available for selection.”

Dan Sheehan, meanwhile, won’t be risked. Seriously injured in the first half of Ireland’s series opener away to South Africa in Pretoria last July, he has returned to on-pitch training but isn’t yet in Leo Cullen’s selection plans.

“Dan Sheehan is still recovering from his ACL injury but has returned to on-field training as part of his rehabilitation programme. James Culhane picked up a hamstring injury and will be unavailable for selection. Michael Milne picked up a groin injury in the recent game against Munster A and will be unavailable for selection.”