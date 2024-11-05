Ireland lose Tadhg Furlong for All Blacks showdown - report

Ireland are set to be without tighthead stalwart Tadhg Furlong for their clash with the All Blacks on Friday, according to Irish outlet the42.

The 31-year-old has reportedly picked up an injury in training this week with Finlay Bealham expected to take the No 3 shirt for the meeting at the Aviva Stadium for the rematch of last year’s World Cup quarter-final.

Andy Farrell is set to name his Ireland team on Wednesday for the opening match of their Autumn Nations Series campaign, where they will be looking to maintain their status as world number ones.

The 78-cap Ireland prop has been a mainstay in Farrell’s side and started both Tests in their drawn series with the world champions South Africa in July.

Furlong also started in the front-row against the All Blacks in their last meeting at the World Cup, which New Zealand won 28-24 on their way to the final.

The All Blacks’ scrum came to the fore in the final quarter against England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday as Scott Robertson’s side scraped to a 22-24 win.

With loosehead Ethan de Groot expected to return to the All Blacks’ squad after being dropped for internal disciplinary reasons, the visitors’ scrum will only get stronger this week. Combined with Furlong’s absence, New Zealand may be confident of replicating a similar level of dominance in the final quarter as they enjoyed against England.

