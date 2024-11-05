Ireland lose Tadhg Furlong for All Blacks showdown - report
Ireland are set to be without tighthead stalwart Tadhg Furlong for their clash with the All Blacks on Friday, according to Irish outlet the42.
The 31-year-old has reportedly picked up an injury in training this week with Finlay Bealham expected to take the No 3 shirt for the meeting at the Aviva Stadium for the rematch of last year’s World Cup quarter-final.
Andy Farrell is set to name his Ireland team on Wednesday for the opening match of their Autumn Nations Series campaign, where they will be looking to maintain their status as world number ones.
The 78-cap Ireland prop has been a mainstay in Farrell’s side and started both Tests in their drawn series with the world champions South Africa in July.
Furlong also started in the front-row against the All Blacks in their last meeting at the World Cup, which New Zealand won 28-24 on their way to the final.
The All Blacks’ scrum came to the fore in the final quarter against England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday as Scott Robertson’s side scraped to a 22-24 win.
With loosehead Ethan de Groot expected to return to the All Blacks’ squad after being dropped for internal disciplinary reasons, the visitors’ scrum will only get stronger this week. Combined with Furlong’s absence, New Zealand may be confident of replicating a similar level of dominance in the final quarter as they enjoyed against England.
That is one unflattering thumbnail. Couldn't see the second guy at first, and was wondering why someone that unfit was playing.
Lol. I know right?
It looks like Tahg is either a) relieving himself after too many Guinness. Or b) being possessed by a demonic presence.
Who picks these images?
I don't hold much hope for AB's if their scrum was anything like it was against England.
Most of the scrum penalties against NZ were mainly the ref's interpretation of it, so a different ref could've resulted in NZ penalties instead. Also don't forget that Tosi and Tu'ungafasi came on in the 2nd half and demolished England's scrum in the 2nd half which swung the game's momentum back to NZ.
Maybe. Furlong's scrummaging has been in decline for a while. But I'm not sure whether Bealham is going to cut it against De Groot or Williams.
Definitely won't against De Groot, Williams still needs to prove he can operate on the loosehead.
THAT IS HUGE. I never like to see a player injured, but this could really help the ABs at scrum time.