Ex-international says Ireland 'licking their lips' ahead of facing All Blacks
Former England scrumhalf Matt Dawson says that Ireland could be “licking their lips” at the prospect of facing the injury hit All Blacks this Friday night at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
After a physically demanding Test match at Allianz Stadium Twickenham against England, the All Blacks have lost experienced pair Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor with 226 caps between them.
Taylor’s absence in particular really hurt the All Blacks set-piece with the lineout functioning below par against England. Against a clinical Ireland side, a repeat of that showing could really be fatal.
Dawson believed Ireland’s defence will be a tougher assignment than England’s, which held the All Blacks to 24 points and three tries.
“Ireland could be licking their lips here,” Dawson told OTB Rugby.
“England’s defence was solid. Ireland’s defence, when it’s really well organised under Andy Farrell, is probably even better.
“You know, the All Blacks have got a couple of injuries, Codie Taylor, Beauden Barrett, it’s definitely there for Ireland.
“It’s certainly not on a silver platter by any stretch. But there should be reasons for Irish fans to be very confident on Friday night.”
The last time the two sides met was in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final, where New Zealand shocked the number one ranked side by 28-24 to end their title dreams.
Since then Ireland have won another Six Nations crown, before securing a 1-1 series draw in South Africa against the World Cup-winning Springboks.
After South Africa lost to Argentina in this year’s Rugby Championship, Ireland reclaimed World Rugby’s number one ranking.
The scars of that quarter-final fixture might be front of mind with the fans, but Dawson believes that the players will have moved on and ready to prove they are the best team in the world.
“You say the fans may not have got over the quarter-final, but the players have played a lot of rugby since then,” he said.
“The reality is, if you’re going to go on history or recent history, Ireland have dominated New Zealand, okay, you’re going to pick out one World Cup game, which you just wouldn’t do as a player.
“Ireland don’t fear New Zealand. They will be probably disappointed in themselves, of course, in the World Cup. But they don’t fear them.
“And it’s it will be another opportunity to put a marker down that they’re one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world.”
Look i would LOVE for the Ab'sto get one over Ireland - but i just CANNOT see it being the case. Espescially in Ireland.
New Zealand have had a rough year, and I’m sure they’ll be up for this one. I wouldn’t like to call it either way. Ireland are a very very good side though and they’ll be disappointed if they don’t win… same for the All Blacks though… could be a close one
Not sure an English ex-player is the best interpreter of the Irish mood
Go you "lip lickers". Maybe lip licking could be included in the Scotland Comm games.
A lot of blather in the build up to these test matches.
Ireland have dominated the All Blacks in recent history yet in the last 6 games they’ve both won 3 each. Last 10 they both have won 5 each. Wonder how these pundits come up with these storylines
Scott Robertson wants his men to push through and sight their targets to help minimise errors from rushed and frustrating brain explosions.
This test match will highlight if the entire coaching staff can select from the All Blacks sqaud, a team capable of producing the necessary and silencing their critics.
Go the All Blacks...looking to have the rub of green again vs Ireland... onwards and upwards.
Hopefully Ireland are loving the favorites tag. That can only help the underdog ABs. I do expect it will be tough for the men in black though especially without a couple of crucial players. But only a fool writes off an All Black team so we are in with a chance.
Understand. But Ireland won't be affected by any tags. I think NZ know that they won't be getting any help from the men in green. Its still probably 50:50. Same as any games between the top 4. The smash and grab mentality might be exactly the right mindset for NZ for this one.
There is a major story unfolding around Gleeson's bar in Booterstown, South Dublin City last night. Beaudy Barrett, DMac and Cody Taylor were there. DMac was supposed to be on the Guinness 0.0 but lets just say it didn't turn out that way.
Hours later, Dmac out cold, head on the table with a long stallagtite of flem and spittle rising and falling with his breathing. There is a video apparently.
The barman barred a staggering Taylor from any more Guinness but Taylor kept pushing past him, pulled the barmans seat up to the Guinness tap and personally pulled himself pints, claiming it was 'celebrity pint pulls mate'.
A picture, of one of these celebrity pint pulls made a local paper but it's only a matter of time before the real context comes out. Dmac is out of the team for Friday due to breaking 'internal standards', Sititi starting at 10.
Love it! I heard the whole Ireland team was there and the 3 ABs drank them all under the table. Furlong got so scared he dropped out of Fridays game. Sexton adding another chapter to his book called "Self entitlement" ( 14th Chapter called self entitlement ) and you have actually mistaken an Irish hooker for Dmac as they looked the same!
You got too much time on your hands dude
Haha Red Warrior. Sititi at 10! Wow now that would be a sight to behold.
I must say though the Guiness in Dublin is superb. Will be a huge game ABs are underdogs we don't mind that at all.
cool story bro
Sounds like the All Blacks circa 2004.
If what you are saying is true.