Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
33 - 15
FT
23 - 38
FT
50 - 17
FT
39 - 20
FT
30 - 29
FT
34 - 30
FT
27 - 17
FT
49 - 15
FT
13 - 23
FT
Today
10:10
Today
12:40
Today
15:10
Tomorrow
08:40
Tomorrow
11:10
Autumn Nations Series

Ex-international says Ireland 'licking their lips' ahead of facing All Blacks

Peter O'Mahony of Ireland watches as the New Zealand All Blacks perform the Haka prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Ireland and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Former England scrumhalf Matt Dawson says that Ireland could be “licking their lips” at the prospect of facing the injury hit All Blacks this Friday night at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a physically demanding Test match at Allianz Stadium Twickenham against England, the All Blacks have lost experienced pair Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor with 226 caps between them.

Taylor’s absence in particular really hurt the All Blacks set-piece with the lineout functioning below par against England. Against a clinical Ireland side, a repeat of that showing could really be fatal.

Video Spacer

That Manie Libbok no-look kick vs Scotland | RPTV

In this excerpt from the highly acclaimed Chasing the Sun 2, Manie Libbok talks through that famous try in the opening round of Rugby World Cup 2023. Watch the full series on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

That Manie Libbok no-look kick vs Scotland | RPTV

In this excerpt from the highly acclaimed Chasing the Sun 2, Manie Libbok talks through that famous try in the opening round of Rugby World Cup 2023. Watch the full series on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Dawson believed Ireland’s defence will be a tougher assignment than England’s, which held the All Blacks to 24 points and three tries.

“Ireland could be licking their lips here,” Dawson told OTB Rugby.

“England’s defence was solid. Ireland’s defence, when it’s really well organised under Andy Farrell, is probably even better.

“You know, the All Blacks have got a couple of injuries, Codie Taylor, Beauden Barrett, it’s definitely there for Ireland.

“It’s certainly not on a silver platter by any stretch. But there should be reasons for Irish fans to be very confident on Friday night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
22
25
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
20%

The last time the two sides met was in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final, where New Zealand shocked the number one ranked side by 28-24 to end their title dreams.

Since then Ireland have won another Six Nations crown, before securing a 1-1 series draw in South Africa against the World Cup-winning Springboks.

After South Africa lost to Argentina in this year’s Rugby Championship, Ireland reclaimed World Rugby’s number one ranking.

The scars of that quarter-final fixture might be front of mind with the fans, but Dawson believes that the players will have moved on and ready to prove they are the best team in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You say the fans may not have got over the quarter-final, but the players have played a lot of rugby since then,” he said.

“The reality is, if you’re going to go on history or recent history, Ireland have dominated New Zealand, okay, you’re going to pick out one World Cup game, which you just wouldn’t do as a player.

“Ireland don’t fear New Zealand. They will be probably disappointed in themselves, of course, in the World Cup. But they don’t fear them.

“And it’s it will be another opportunity to put a marker down that they’re one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world.”

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jake White: Marcus Smith was lucky to stay on for 60 minutes

2

Scott Robertson explains Ethan de Groot's Ireland omission

3

All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

4

It's about time rugby kicked out one of its values

5

New Zealand rugby commentator’s blunt All Blacks assessment

6

Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | 2024 Autumn Nations Series

7

Premiership giants to battle Montpellier for Leinster's Ross Byrne

8

The Netherlands-born lock who is turning heads with All Blacks XV

Comments

20 Comments
J
Jacque 3 days ago

Look i would LOVE for the Ab'sto get one over Ireland - but i just CANNOT see it being the case. Espescially in Ireland.

M
Marc Jones 3 days ago

New Zealand have had a rough year, and I’m sure they’ll be up for this one. I wouldn’t like to call it either way. Ireland are a very very good side though and they’ll be disappointed if they don’t win… same for the All Blacks though… could be a close one

G
GL 3 days ago

Not sure an English ex-player is the best interpreter of the Irish mood

H
Head high tackle 3 days ago

Go you "lip lickers". Maybe lip licking could be included in the Scotland Comm games.

A
Another 3 days ago

A lot of blather in the build up to these test matches.

L
LN 3 days ago

Ireland have dominated the All Blacks in recent history yet in the last 6 games they’ve both won 3 each. Last 10 they both have won 5 each. Wonder how these pundits come up with these storylines

B
B 3 days ago

Scott Robertson wants his men to push through and sight their targets to help minimise errors from rushed and frustrating brain explosions.


This test match will highlight if the entire coaching staff can select from the All Blacks sqaud, a team capable of producing the necessary and silencing their critics.


Go the All Blacks...looking to have the rub of green again vs Ireland... onwards and upwards.

C
ColinK 3 days ago

Hopefully Ireland are loving the favorites tag. That can only help the underdog ABs. I do expect it will be tough for the men in black though especially without a couple of crucial players. But only a fool writes off an All Black team so we are in with a chance.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

Understand. But Ireland won't be affected by any tags. I think NZ know that they won't be getting any help from the men in green. Its still probably 50:50. Same as any games between the top 4. The smash and grab mentality might be exactly the right mindset for NZ for this one.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

There is a major story unfolding around Gleeson's bar in Booterstown, South Dublin City last night. Beaudy Barrett, DMac and Cody Taylor were there. DMac was supposed to be on the Guinness 0.0 but lets just say it didn't turn out that way.

Hours later, Dmac out cold, head on the table with a long stallagtite of flem and spittle rising and falling with his breathing. There is a video apparently.

The barman barred a staggering Taylor from any more Guinness but Taylor kept pushing past him, pulled the barmans seat up to the Guinness tap and personally pulled himself pints, claiming it was 'celebrity pint pulls mate'.

A picture, of one of these celebrity pint pulls made a local paper but it's only a matter of time before the real context comes out. Dmac is out of the team for Friday due to breaking 'internal standards', Sititi starting at 10.

H
Head high tackle 3 days ago

Love it! I heard the whole Ireland team was there and the 3 ABs drank them all under the table. Furlong got so scared he dropped out of Fridays game. Sexton adding another chapter to his book called "Self entitlement" ( 14th Chapter called self entitlement ) and you have actually mistaken an Irish hooker for Dmac as they looked the same!

B
Bruiser 3 days ago

You got too much time on your hands dude

C
ColinK 3 days ago

Haha Red Warrior. Sititi at 10! Wow now that would be a sight to behold.

I must say though the Guiness in Dublin is superb. Will be a huge game ABs are underdogs we don't mind that at all.

J
Jmann 3 days ago

cool story bro

B
Bull Shark 3 days ago

Sounds like the All Blacks circa 2004.


If what you are saying is true.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Hawick Balls, Bill McLaren and the extra yard: How Scotland last beat the Boks

Rory Lawson recounts how his legendary grandfather's favourite sweets helped inspire Scotland to victory in his first Test as captain.

LONG READ

Borthwick the innovator needs to trust his instincts and cut England loose

England must rally against inherent conservatism to unleash a backline of gifted athletes or risk mediocrity

LONG READ

Why the Boks are the kings of clutch...and Ireland aren’t far off

The ability of South Africa and Ireland to out-score teams in the final quarter shows why they ahead of the rest.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 2 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 15 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 16 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 19 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 19 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 21 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 21 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 30 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 32 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 32 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 34 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 49 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 51 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-All Blacks captain Kieran Read's prediction for Wallace Sititi Kieran Read's prediction for Wallace Sititi
Search