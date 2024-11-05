Ex-international says Ireland 'licking their lips' ahead of facing All Blacks

Former England scrumhalf Matt Dawson says that Ireland could be “licking their lips” at the prospect of facing the injury hit All Blacks this Friday night at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

After a physically demanding Test match at Allianz Stadium Twickenham against England, the All Blacks have lost experienced pair Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor with 226 caps between them.

Taylor’s absence in particular really hurt the All Blacks set-piece with the lineout functioning below par against England. Against a clinical Ireland side, a repeat of that showing could really be fatal.

Dawson believed Ireland’s defence will be a tougher assignment than England’s, which held the All Blacks to 24 points and three tries.

“Ireland could be licking their lips here,” Dawson told OTB Rugby.

“England’s defence was solid. Ireland’s defence, when it’s really well organised under Andy Farrell, is probably even better.

“You know, the All Blacks have got a couple of injuries, Codie Taylor, Beauden Barrett, it’s definitely there for Ireland.

“It’s certainly not on a silver platter by any stretch. But there should be reasons for Irish fans to be very confident on Friday night.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 22 25 First try wins 60% Home team wins 20%

The last time the two sides met was in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final, where New Zealand shocked the number one ranked side by 28-24 to end their title dreams.

Since then Ireland have won another Six Nations crown, before securing a 1-1 series draw in South Africa against the World Cup-winning Springboks.

After South Africa lost to Argentina in this year’s Rugby Championship, Ireland reclaimed World Rugby’s number one ranking.

The scars of that quarter-final fixture might be front of mind with the fans, but Dawson believes that the players will have moved on and ready to prove they are the best team in the world.

“You say the fans may not have got over the quarter-final, but the players have played a lot of rugby since then,” he said.

“The reality is, if you’re going to go on history or recent history, Ireland have dominated New Zealand, okay, you’re going to pick out one World Cup game, which you just wouldn’t do as a player.

“Ireland don’t fear New Zealand. They will be probably disappointed in themselves, of course, in the World Cup. But they don’t fear them.

“And it’s it will be another opportunity to put a marker down that they’re one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world.”