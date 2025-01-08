Connacht duo sign new contracts

Ireland Sevens international Shane Jennings has signed a new contract with Connacht alongside back-row Sean Jansen.

The Connacht academy product, 23, has signed a one-year deal with the option of another year. The centre has made 19 appearances for Connacht to date since making his debut in March 2023, scoring two tries in the process.

Back-row Jansen is in his second season in Galway since arriving from Leicester Tigers in 2023, where he spent a season-and-a-half. He has made 14 appearances so far in his Connacht career.

The 25-year-old is Kiwi-born but qualifies to represent Ireland through his Irish-born grandparents. He has signed a two-year contract.

The pair both featured from the bench in Connacht’s recent loss to Ulster in the United Rugby Championship, and will switch their attention to the Challenge Cup over the coming weeks, as the province face Lyon and Cardiff.

“In Shane and Sean we have two players who arrived to us at a young age, but are continuing to excel and grow into really top-class players,” said Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

“They never give less than 100% on the field and that work ethic is everything that we stand for at the club, so I’m delighted they’ve chosen to further their development here at Connacht.”

Jennings and Jansen have followed in the footsteps of Paul Boyle and Ben Murphy, who signed new deals on Tuesday.

Connacht are currently languishing in 13th place in the URC ladder, but have made an unbeaten start to their European campaign, and currently sit at the top of Pool 1 in the Challenge Cup with two wins from two.