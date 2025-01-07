Connacht confirm Mark Sexton exit, two player contract extensions

Connacht have announced that assistant coach Mark Sexton, Johnny Sexton’s younger brother, will leave at the end of season to take up an opportunity elsewhere. The Irish province didn’t say what offer the attack coach has accepted, but it is believed he will link up with Ulster where Richie Murphy, his former Ireland U20s boss, is now in charge.

Sexton spent a number of seasons with the age-grade international team, culminating in their progress to the 2023 World Rugby U20 Championship final in South Africa, before he arrived at Connacht as assistant attack coach under Pete Wilkins.

He has since taken on the full responsibility for the attack but will now switch provinces to renew is relationship with Murphy, who took up the head coaching role at Ulster following the 2024 U20 Six Nations.

A post on social media read: “We can confirm attack coach Mark Sexton has decided to finish his time with the club at the end of the season, to take up a new opportunity. We’d like to thank Mark for all his contributions to Connacht, and wish him well for the future. Here’s to a strong end to the season.”

In other news emerging from Galway on Tuesday, Paul Boyle and Ben Murphy have agreed to respective two- and one-year contract extensions.

Back-rower Boyle, who made his sole Ireland appearance off the bench versus the USA in 2021, has played more than 100 times for the province while scrum-half Murphy joined at the start of the 2024/25 season from Leinster and has made nine appearances so far.

Head coach Wilkins said in a statement: “It’s a great boost to have both Paul and Ben commit their future to the club. They have been two of our in-form players this season, and they give you everything you look for in a back rower and scrum-half.

“Their best days are still ahead of them too, so I look forward to seeing them continue to go from strength to strength.”