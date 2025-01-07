One breakout player from each NZ Super Rugby Pacific team for 2025

It’s that time of the year, when Super Rugby Teams are underway putting the hard yards in during pre-season, gearing up for what will be another competitive season.

In 2024, Super Rugby fans were treated to many breakthrough players from the New Zealand franchises. We saw Chiefs loose forward Wallace Sititi go from unknown, to World Rugby Breakthrough 15’s Men’s Player of the Year. Hurricanes props Xavier Numia and Pasilio Tosi burst onto the scene, putting themselves in All Blacks contention.

Who will it be in 2025?

Here’s one breakthrough player from each NZ Super Rugby franchise for 2025.

Chiefs: Leroy Carter (Winger)

The former New Zealand sevens player had a standout year for the Bay of Plenty Steamers in the Bunnings NPC competition.

If the reports and rumours are true, Shaun Stevenson will be moving to Japan, leaving his NZ contract a year early in search of foreign opportunities. When one door closes, one door opens, and this could be just the opportunity Leroy Carter needs to push himself for higher honours.

Carter has blistering pace, a strong fend, and smartness around the field that makes him a perfect asset for Clayton McMillan’s side in 2025.

His fitness from sevens and finishing ability showcased in the 2024 Bunnings NPC season, promise to bring a slightly different proposition to the power game of Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa respectively.

Honourable mention: Malachi Wrampling (Loose forward)

Blues: Che Clark (Loose forward)

Another former New Zealand sevens player on this list, Clark was a schoolboy star out of King’s College and has always been in and around professional squads, playing in the New Zealand U20s in 2023.

The barnstorming loose forward has the game style perfectly suited for Vern Cotter and the Blues. Clark’s ball carrying ability and power with ball-in-hand is his major strength, which will be music to the ears of hard-nosed Blues head coach Vern Cotter.

Akira Ioane has moved on to Japan, creating space for a strong, tall, powerful blindside flanker for the Blues this season. There’s a possibility Anton Segner will play, but he has a completely different play style from the one we saw the Blues implement last season in their title-winning run. If Clark can make a jump this year, the Blues pack might become an even bigger worry for opposition teams.

Honourable mention: Payton Spencer (Utility Back)

Hurricanes: Lucas Cashmore (First five)

The Hurricanes needed a first five for the 2025 season, and they definitely got one that’s on the rise.

Son of former Bay of Plenty halfback Blair Cashmore, and nephew to All Black fullback Adrian Cashmore. The genes are there, and Cashmore is paving his own path at the Bay of Plenty Steamers where he was impressive in a near title-winning campaign in the Bunnings NPC competition.

Cashmore was part of the Blues squad last year, but never really got any opportunity behind Harry Plummer and Stephen Perofeta.

Cashmore is light on his feet, a smart runner of the ball and is handy with the boot. The Hurricanes have X-factor all across the park, so he doesn’t need to shine too much with the ball in hand, instead just drive the game and get the Hurricanes on the front foot.

He will have competition from former Crusaders first-five Riley Hohepa, Harry Godfrey from Hawkes Bay and maybe even Ruben Love when he comes back from injury, but if Cashmore can hit the ground running in pre-season, the position is his to lose.

Honourable mention: Siale Lauaki (Prop)

Crusaders: Kyle Preston (Halfback)

The Crusaders have got a good one. Kyle Preston was one of, if not the best halfback in the Bunnings NPC in 2024. The one-two punch of Hotham and Preston will be hard to top in Super Rugby Pacific.

Noah Hotham will start most games, but having a backup as capable as Preston will be a huge asset to Rob Penney this year.

Preston’s running game as a halfback is effective, and like every good nine, he’s there at the right time to finish off tries from line breaks.

The 25-year-old has a knack for scoring tries, something he’s picked up over time in becoming a professional rugby player, after being convinced to take the sport up as a career instead of being a roofer.

Honourable mention: Jamie Hannah (Lock)

Highlanders: Caleb Tangitau (Winger)

Caleb Tangitau is one of the brightest up-and-coming wingers that we have on our shores. The former New Zealand sevens player has shown his talent in various teams and codes. It just hasn’t all come together yet for Tangitau, who’s moved down south from the Blues in search of more playing time.

Tangitau was part of the NZ U20s in 2023, as well as the past couple of Blues and Auckland campaigns.

Tangitau is the type of player who possesses abilities we’ve yet to fully see, which is why his move to the Highlanders should hopefully unlock his full potential.

He’s dangerous in the air, an absolute handful to tackle when he has the ball and someone who’s not afraid to try something different on the best of occasions. An X-factor player who might just help Jamie Joseph bring some happiness and energy back to the Deep South.

Honourable mention: Michael Manson (Winger)

Moana Pasifika: Kyren Taumoefolau (Utility Back)

Kyren Taumoefolau was a bright spark on the left wing for the Tasman side who held the shield for large parts of 2024. Taumoefolau was often seen on the end of well-worked backline moves, where all that was left was the finish.

Taumoefolau has express pace and when given an opportunity with the ball close to the line, Moana Pasifika will enjoy his quality finishing in a side that hopes to grow with one of the world’s best in their squad, Ardie Savea.

Once given an opportunity, Taumoefolau is bound to make that position his own. He represented Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, an impressive feat at the age of 20.

If Moana Pasifika can get the ball to Taumoefolau in space, the other Super Rugby franchises will need to watch out.

Honorable mention: Losi Filipo (Winger)