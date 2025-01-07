Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 24
FT
36 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
19 - 46
FT
42 - 10
FT
17 - 12
FT
24 - 19
FT
35 - 26
FT
22 - 19
FT
17 - 40
FT
35 - 34
FT
19 - 20
FT
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Super Rugby Pacific

One breakout player from each NZ Super Rugby Pacific team for 2025

Leroy Carter and Caleb Tangitau. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images and Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

It’s that time of the year, when Super Rugby Teams are underway putting the hard yards in during pre-season, gearing up for what will be another competitive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, Super Rugby fans were treated to many breakthrough players from the New Zealand franchises. We saw Chiefs loose forward Wallace Sititi go from unknown, to World Rugby Breakthrough 15’s Men’s Player of the Year. Hurricanes props Xavier Numia and Pasilio Tosi burst onto the scene, putting themselves in All Blacks contention.

Who will it be in 2025? 

Here’s one breakthrough player from each NZ Super Rugby franchise for 2025.

Related

Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

Former England flyhalf Andy Goode has suggested that the All Blacks have deliberately avoided playing the Springboks at Eden Park to preserve their unbeaten streak.

Read Now

Chiefs: Leroy Carter (Winger)

The former New Zealand sevens player had a standout year for the Bay of Plenty Steamers in the Bunnings NPC competition. 

If the reports and rumours are true, Shaun Stevenson will be moving to Japan, leaving his NZ contract a year early in search of foreign opportunities. When one door closes, one door opens, and this could be just the opportunity Leroy Carter needs to push himself for higher honours. 

Carter has blistering pace, a strong fend, and smartness around the field that makes him a perfect asset for Clayton McMillan’s side in 2025. 

ADVERTISEMENT

His fitness from sevens and finishing ability showcased in the 2024 Bunnings NPC season, promise to bring a slightly different proposition to the power game of Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa respectively.

Honourable mention: Malachi Wrampling (Loose forward)

Blues: Che Clark (Loose forward)

Another former New Zealand sevens player on this list, Clark was a schoolboy star out of King’s College and has always been in and around professional squads, playing in the New Zealand U20s in 2023. 

The barnstorming loose forward has the game style perfectly suited for Vern Cotter and the Blues. Clark’s ball carrying ability and power with ball-in-hand is his major strength, which will be music to the ears of hard-nosed Blues head coach Vern Cotter. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Akira Ioane has moved on to Japan, creating space for a strong, tall, powerful blindside flanker for the Blues this season. There’s a possibility Anton Segner will play, but he has a completely different play style from the one we saw the Blues implement last season in their title-winning run. If Clark can make a jump this year, the Blues pack might become an even bigger worry for opposition teams.

Honourable mention: Payton Spencer (Utility Back)

Related

Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke in line for Scotland call up

Senior sources have confirmed that Burke is a serious consideration for the upcoming Scotland squad being named early next week for the Six Nations.

Read Now

Hurricanes: Lucas Cashmore (First five)

The Hurricanes needed a first five for the 2025 season, and they definitely got one that’s on the rise. 

Son of former Bay of Plenty halfback Blair Cashmore, and nephew to All Black fullback Adrian Cashmore. The genes are there, and Cashmore is paving his own path at the Bay of Plenty Steamers where he was impressive in a near title-winning campaign in the Bunnings NPC competition. 

Cashmore was part of the Blues squad last year, but never really got any opportunity behind Harry Plummer and Stephen Perofeta.

Cashmore is light on his feet, a smart runner of the ball and is handy with the boot. The Hurricanes have X-factor all across the park, so he doesn’t need to shine too much with the ball in hand, instead just drive the game and get the Hurricanes on the front foot.

He will have competition from former Crusaders first-five Riley Hohepa, Harry Godfrey from Hawkes Bay and maybe even Ruben Love when he comes back from injury, but if Cashmore can hit the ground running in pre-season, the position is his to lose.

Honourable mention: Siale Lauaki (Prop)

Crusaders: Kyle Preston (Halfback)

The Crusaders have got a good one. Kyle Preston was one of, if not the best halfback in the Bunnings NPC in 2024. The one-two punch of Hotham and Preston will be hard to top in Super Rugby Pacific. 

Noah Hotham will start most games, but having a backup as capable as Preston will be a huge asset to Rob Penney this year. 

Related

Watch: Crusades young halfback speeds to rapid Bronco time

The Super Rugby Pacific season doesn't get underway until February, but January is always an interesting time to see who comes back the fittest, and the most ready to go for their new teams.

Read Now

Preston’s running game as a halfback is effective, and like every good nine, he’s there at the right time to finish off tries from line breaks. 

The 25-year-old has a knack for scoring tries, something he’s picked up over time in becoming a professional rugby player, after being convinced to take the sport up as a career instead of being a roofer.

Honourable mention: Jamie Hannah (Lock)

Highlanders: Caleb Tangitau (Winger)

Caleb Tangitau is one of the brightest up-and-coming wingers that we have on our shores. The former New Zealand sevens player has shown his talent in various teams and codes. It just hasn’t all come together yet for Tangitau, who’s moved down south from the Blues in search of more playing time. 

Tangitau was part of the NZ U20s in 2023, as well as the past couple of Blues and Auckland campaigns. 

Tangitau is the type of player who possesses abilities we’ve yet to fully see, which is why his move to the Highlanders should hopefully unlock his full potential.

He’s dangerous in the air, an absolute handful to tackle when he has the ball and someone who’s not afraid to try something different on the best of occasions. An X-factor player who might just help Jamie Joseph bring some happiness and energy back to the Deep South.

Honourable mention: Michael Manson (Winger)

Moana Pasifika: Kyren Taumoefolau (Utility Back)

Kyren Taumoefolau was a bright spark on the left wing for the Tasman side who held the shield for large parts of 2024. Taumoefolau was often seen on the end of well-worked backline moves, where all that was left was the finish

Taumoefolau has express pace and when given an opportunity with the ball close to the line, Moana Pasifika will enjoy his quality finishing in a side that hopes to grow with one of the world’s best in their squad, Ardie Savea.

Once given an opportunity, Taumoefolau is bound to make that position his own. He represented Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, an impressive feat at the age of 20.

If Moana Pasifika can get the ball to Taumoefolau in space, the other Super Rugby franchises will need to watch out. 

Honorable mention: Losi Filipo (Winger)

Recommended

How the All Blacks reacted to their second straight loss in South Africa | The Rugby Championship

Scott Barrett: What it will take to beat the Springboks in Cape Town | The Rugby Championship

Siya Kolisi: All Blacks have made their intentions clear with selections | The Rugby Championship

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks selections, explains Springboks changes | The Rugby Championship


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Exeter explain England reason why Feyi-Waboso op has been delayed

2

Sam Simmonds' Montpellier replacement a blow for Wallabies – report

3

Camille Chat breaks silence on his immediate effect Racing 92 exit

4

Six players Rassie Erasmus must hand Springbok debuts to in 2025

5

Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

6

Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

7

'Best forward in the country': Dallaglio calls for new England captain

8

'My Grandma could squat more': Ex-England S&C coach names the most 'rugby strong' star

Comments

2 Comments
G
GP 9 hours ago

Great article. I think Kyle Preston was a great choice re Crusaders. Played so well for Wellington. It will be a great battle for the Crusaders 9 jumper with him and Noah Hotham. Noah should have been in the AB squad at the end of year tour, he was brilliant for the Crusaders at the latter end of the campaign. Noah's form in the wins over the Chiefs and the Blues here in CHCH were startling. Then there is the under rated , but so good Mitchell Drummond, keeping them honest.

I
Icefarrow 17 hours ago

Cashmore hasn't got any competition from Love. Laidlaw said he views him as a Fullback who can play First Five-Eight, and that his injury has ruled him out of getting a shot at 10 this year due to not being around to learn the ropes. Basically Love is either gonna start at 15, or sit on the bench as 10/ 15 cover.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

The Saracens number eight has been in irrepressible domestic form, but does he suit Steve Borthwick's game plan?

LONG READ

Money not everything in Toulouse ‘paradise’ as rivals try to rein in champions

Rivals may be envious of Toulouse's budget but the French and European champions' success is not just about money.

LONG READ

Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Having undergone a French makeover at Toulon, the powerhouse back could be the ideal candidate at outside centre.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 30 minutes ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Jordie has yet to prove he can have good chemistry with anyone though, were Rieko has that box ticked.


It will be interesting to see how well Proctor goes this year with Higgins inside him. JB was largely innocuous last year.

79 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

I think you'll find he's made more dominant hits and tackle busts than Jordie Barrett right now, and in less than half the game time.


ALB certainly has the physical size to be a world class 12, he's not much different than Aki, just unlike the AJ Lam and Leicester examples, is not able to produce the same power/explosiveness as those two can. They're all in pretty much the same boat, the only player I can really see joining AJ and Big L is Jordie Barrett if he chose to nail down the spot.


That said, he's adapted that as a strength, in the past of course he relied on his class to get him by, but he's largely been robbed of his speed and instinctiveness by now. Better to move onto the next talent as a result.

79 Go to comments
P
PC 1 hour ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

So you are saying covid didn't come from a bat or from a wuhan bioweapon lab. It came from nzru in Wellington. Wow that is mind blowing. Surely a joint venture with jacinda though, so she could applied that vote winning lockdown.

26 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Was it yourself who said they were a Rayasi fan Nickers? I just noticed on the Opta stats of all the kiwis he's having a big season so far.

79 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

It was great coming up against a team like Ireland. The international game already seems to be heading past that phase and onto another though, will be interesting how he deals with the better midfields against him next year, with pretty much everyone else retaining their partnerships. Him and Lam could be lethal this year.

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

He looked like a winger making breaks in those clips. If he can meld both positions seamlessly from either positions watch out!

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

I don't buy that theory. If he was instead a threat on attack, and a liability on defence, the chorus for him to switch back to wing would be even higher. I think there has been a clear trend towards opinion just not having him in the team compared to going back to wing now.


The only facet he's really missing from being one of the worlds best centers is his link game, and I believe he's got that in him. The useful thing leading up to the WC will be that the team isn't so heavily reliant on Clarke being in form on the left, the will have Leicester their also if no youngsters come screaming through in that time. And hopefully enough depth between these four now to have quality in the two spots.

79 Go to comments
J
JS 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

At last, someone who values what a 13 can offer ‘both’ sides of the ball.

While Reiko is still curating his identity under Scott Hansen he is the best defensive 13 on the planet and has been for several years.


The only 13 with the gas to check a decoy running into his channel then bounce out to cover/tackle the actual ball receiver (often the blind wing) looping and arc-ing behind the decoy.


Fun fact.


No tries have been scored against the AB’s in the outside channels from set plays since Reiko has owned the 13 jumper.


And yes, LF is very slow to turn to chase kicks. Remember it got him replaced in one of the big tests before the WC. Sorry cant recall the actual test.

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

We've got another 6 months of seeing how he goes in the Top 14 Nick. We're not even sure Penney will still be there in 2026!


Thankfully he knows Pierre it seems, so they can be in contact and together work out that the best midfield for them would be Leicester at 12 and Frisch at 13, not the other way round ;)

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Now now Nick! Compared to the previous year with Mo'unga, or this year with BB, he was Great, yes!


I was just referring to with Rieko. To me, he lack of threat attacking is all about what's going on in his head. I keep going back to the early AB game this year (as it had just come off his Blues form) where he had the outside, space in front, and chose to pass to his winger.


I think he's trying unbelievably hard to be a great All Black, to turn around the teams fortunes, and that if he just relaxed and played naturally we'd see a far more lethal version of Rieko. Might not ever be able to make the most of his outsides, but contribute better overall, and yes, that's with specific people inside him. Just look at how BB was unable to read him in the French game. Or, like Finn's argument with Marcus Smith, you just chose a more uncomplicated player in that position, like Proctor or Liecester.


Oh, but also if I was treating your comment in isloation..

This just doesn't happen against pro defences like it used to in the amateur era, with outside centres running the outer arc and putting their wing away.

That is exactly what Dmac did on multiple occasions coming into the line from fullback, drifting wide and around players to put his winger 😉

79 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Neither do I, which is why I'm happy to leave him at center and work on fixing 12.

79 Go to comments
W
Werner 2 hours ago
Blow for La Rochelle as Tolu Latu cops ban ahead of Leinster match

So being sorry and remorseful counts more towards the sanction than being a repeat offender? But player safety is the key right!?

1 Go to comments
J
JS 3 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

Watched this podcast and Goode clearly has no idea how venues and games are organised. He had Hamilton and Biggar embarrassingly for him rolling in laughter trying to claim the AB’s management and players chose where they play tests 😂😂😂 because he says the last time they played SA at Eden Park was like 10-15 yrs ago and thats why they have this record - clearly unaware that it’s only been in the last couple of years SA have had the ‘wood’ on NZ.

26 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

When will these podcasters learn not to rile up the legions of rabid Boks fans!?

26 Go to comments
I
IS 4 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

World rugby makes the schedule actually nzru picks the venue in relation to if the venue is available it's not just a rugby field

26 Go to comments
I
IS 4 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

There's no way you think the lock down was so the all blacks could cancel the gane at Eden Park no way

26 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke in line for Scotland call up

He's a Kiwi, so it's obvious that he'll play for Scotland.


Townsend has sold Scotland's credibility for a handful more wins.

2 Go to comments
f
frandinand 5 hours ago
How the four-team format will help the Wallabies defeat the Lions

He is contracted to the end of 2025. When he took the job he said he probably wouldn't go onto the RWC. If that pans out how does that equate with walking out and undermining us.

And you confidently stated that due to your influence he would be gone by the end of 2024.

That didn't happen and he definitely will be coaching the Wallabies until the end of this year and if he leaves then it will be as per his contract.

Your Walter Mitty fantasising continues.

91 Go to comments
f
frandinand 5 hours ago
How the four-team format will help the Wallabies defeat the Lions

I think mind is too kind a word for the space between Walters ears.

91 Go to comments
J
Jen 6 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

Tripe. When have the ABs or the Boks ever been scared of playing each other. If the Eden Park record gets broken then this would be the team I'd want to lose it to. Crikey that's going to be a great game.

26 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations? Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?
Search