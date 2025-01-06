Watch: Crusades young halfback speeds to rapid Bronco time

Most teams are back in training ahead of the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific 2025 season, preparing for another long and gruelling season.

The Super Rugby Pacific season doesn’t get underway until February, but January is always an interesting time to see who comes back the fittest, and the most ready to go for their new teams.

New Crusaders halfback recruit Kyle Preston who just had an exceptional season for the Wellington Lions in the Bunnings NPC, returned to training yesterday morning looking to break his Bronco fitness record of 4:16.

A Bronco fitness test is a sporting exercise that many teams use to assess their players’ endurance and pace.

Players run shuttle lengths of 20m, 40m and 60m for five sets. The goal is to complete the test as quickly as possible.

Yesterday the Crusaders posted a video on Social media, of Preston’s 2025 new Bronco personal best, which is now 4:13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crusaders (@crusadersrugbyteam)

Preston’s time is the quickest time at the Crusaders and will be one of the fastest for all New Zealand Super Rugby teams.

Current All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Cameron Roigard have the best-known times of any current players, both having personal bests of 4:12.