Mahonri Schwalger quits as head coach of Samoa with immediate effect

Samoa have announced the resignation of head coach Mahonri Schwalger with immediate effect.

The former Samoa hooker was suspended last September after being charged with sexual misconduct, but he has now stood down from the role, with the Samoa board accepting his decision.

The former Hurricanes, Highlanders and Chiefs front-row became Samoa’s head coach in early 2024, taking over from Seilala Mapusua following the Rugby World Cup.

Samoa have now begun their search for a new head coach.

A Samoa statement released on Facebook reads: “Lakapi Samoa has announced that Mase Mahonri Schwalger has resigned from his position as head coach of Manu Samoa, a decision that has been accepted by the Lakapi Samoa Board, effective immediately.

“This resignation follows a period of suspension granted to Mase following the filing of criminal charges against him in court. Under his leadership in the past year, 2024 Manu Samoa achieved significant milestones including strong performances on the international stage, beginning with defeating Tier 1 Nation, Italy at home and a respectable performance in the Pacific Nations Cup.

“Lakapi Samoa will begin the search for a new head coach and remains committed to ensuring that Manu Samoa continues to grow and succeed at the highest levels of international rugby.”

Samoa chairman Tuilaepa Dr Sailele Malielegaoi said: “Mase has given everything to our country through the Manu Samoa, and his contributions to the team and our rugby community will always be acknowledged. His leadership has been a key part of our journey, and we wish him all the best.”

