Watch: Aaron Smith scores superb solo try in high scoring Japan League One draw

Former All Black halfback Aaron Smith has once again shown his class with ball in hand as he scored a fantastic solo try in Toyota Verblitz’s 30-30 draw against Tokyo Sungoliath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Verblitz side has struggled early on in this Japan League One campaign, the team coached by Steve Hansen and Ian Foster has more than enough experience and quality to pull back some form. The likes of Pieter-Steph du Toit, Joseph Manu, Aaron Smith and Kazuki Himeno are all part of the playing group.

The 125-Test halfback fought for the ball at a ruck less than five meters from the line before passing it to a trio of Verblitz forwards. They quickly passed it back to Smith on a wrap-around play, opening up a gap for him to scamper through under the posts.

The gap in the Sungoliath defence opened up after Smith put a left foot step on the oncoming defender and powered through a couple of last-ditch tackles close to the line to score a well-worked try.

It was a try showcasing Smith’s experience and expertise around the ruck, being able to create space for himself when nothing else was on.

Toyota Verblitz have fell to 10th on the Japan League One ladder after three games, as they look towards next weekend’s home game against the Black Rams Tokyo.

ADVERTISEMENT