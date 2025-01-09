England change captaincy ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

England Rugby have announced a leadership change that means Marlie Packer will no longer be captain of the Red Roses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than eight months out from their home Rugby World Cup, head coach John Mitchell has selected experienced leader Zoe Aldcroft as captain for 2025.

The 2021 World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year has 58 caps for her country which have included a handful of successful run-outs as captain, the first being in November 2021 in England’s 89-0 victory over the USA.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

England’s new captain said: “It’s an incredible honour to be awarded the Red Roses captaincy. I feel privileged to have the trust of John Mitchell and the coaching staff.

“To be able to follow in Marlie’s footsteps means a lot to me. I am extremely grateful for the knowledge and advice she has shared with me over the years, and I know I will be well supported by her, Meg and our whole leadership group.”

Aldcroft is the current co-captain of back-to-back Premiership Women’s Rugby champions Gloucester-Hartpury alongside Red Roses teammate Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt.

Packer, who has captained England since Sarah Hunter’s retirement in March 2023, has been named as a vice-captain alongside Leicester Tigers’ Megan Jones.

Introducing your Red Roses captain, and vice captains, for 2025 🌹 — Red Roses (@RedRosesRugby) January 9, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Mitchell said: “Zoe is a phenomenal rugby player who consistently performs to a high standard in the PWR and at international level.

“She leads by example through her world-class actions, on and off the field, and is an integral member of our leadership group. The values it takes to be a high-performing Red Rose are ingrained in her character and she is highly respected within the squad. We believe Zoe will thrive in the role.”

He added: “Marlie is an incredible person and an inspiring leader, whose contributions as captain to our culture and leadership have been invaluable. She will continue to play a significant role in helping us raise our performance levels in 2025.

“As with many positions, there is intense competition for places in the back row and Marlie’s ability to deliver big performances on the pitch needs to be her focus. I’ve outlined as a challenge for her, one that I know she’ll take on with everything she has.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Making decisions like this is never easy, but I believe it will push us to perform at our best and ultimately benefit the Red Roses. Marlie has been entrusted with a continued leadership role and she will undoubtedly be pivotal in supporting Zoe, and working alongside Meg, to lead the team in 2025, ensuring we reach our full potential.”

Packer, who in her time as England captain was named World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year (2023) and led the team to four titles (two Six Nations, two WXV), said: “I have loved every minute of being captain of the Red Roses and have created memories in the role that will last a lifetime. I remain determined to be the best Red Rose I can be and will continue to give everything to the team.

“Zoe is a fantastic leader who deserves this opportunity. The way she conducts herself on and off the field is outstanding; she has all the attributes to succeed as Red Roses captain. She has my full support, and I will do everything I can to enable her.”

England kick off their Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign on 23 March against Italy at York’s LNER Community Stadium.

England Womens Italy Womens All Stats and Data

Further home fixtures follow against Scotland in Leicester at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on 19 April and versus France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham as the final match of the competition on 26 April.

They’ll additionally play away to Wales at the Principality Stadium on 29 March, and Ireland at Virgin Media Park on 12 April.

The Red Roses will open RWC 2025 against the USA on 22 August at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light before two more pool fixtures at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton (versus Samoa, 30 August), and Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium (versus Australia, 6 September).

The RWC 2025 final will take place at Twickenham Stadium on 27 September, following the semi-finals at Bristol’s Ashton Gate on 19 and 20 September.