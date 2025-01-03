Northern Edition

Women's Rugby World Cup

2025: What to look out for in huge year for women's game

Zoe Aldcroft of Gloucester-Hartpury (L) and Natasha 'Mo' Hunt of Gloucester-Hartpury kiss the PWR Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Final Trophy after the team's victory in the Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Final match between Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury at Sandy Park on June 22, 2024 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

2025 is set to be a banner year for women’s rugby, with a World Cup on the horizon that’s set to break all manner of records. But there’s plenty to look forward to before that as well. Here’s our rundown of what to keep your eyes on this year!

We start off strong with Ilona Maher’s arrival into Premiership Women’s Rugby. Maher is set to make her Bristol Bears debut after being named on the bench for Sunday’s home game against reigning league champions Gloucester-Hartpury. Her mere presence has caused the team to shift some fixtures to the larger Ashton Gate stadium, with over 8,000 fans expected for this mouth-watering clash.

It’s all the more intriguing with the Bears currently sitting just outside the playoff bracket. A lack of consistency, coupled with the resurgence of Harlequins Women under new coach Ross Chisholm, has pushed Bristol down into fifth place, so circle Valentines Day on your calendars now as there will be no love lost when the West Country outfit travel to Twickenham in February to tussle with Quins under the lights in a Friday night game.

The excitement isn’t confined to England though, with the Celtic Challenge already underway, pitting teams from Ireland, Scotland and Wales against each other. This tournament, in its sophomore season with the current format, has been brilliant for creating a development pathway for players who can’t, or don’t want to, relocate to the PWR to play against top class opposition.

Keep an eye out for some well-known names and also for rising talent who will be fighting for a place at the incoming World Cup. Reigning champs the Wolfhounds remain the team to beat, with Aoife Wafer in their back row and Dannah O’Brien pulling the strings- these teams feature some of Ireland’s top talent. You can watch all Celtic Challenge matches for free on RugbyPass TV.

Despite being harder to watch live due to lack of international broadcasting, the action is no less intense across the channel in France’s Elite 1 competition. At the time of writing Stade Bordelais sit atop the table and will hope to maintain top spot through their remaining fixtures. Les Lionnes are speckled with home-grown internationals including Madoussou Fall and Agathe Sochat, as well as overseas talent- Canada’s Justine Pelletier and Scotland’s Rhona Lloyd.

Moving to the southern hemisphere, Super Rugby kicks off on February 28th in Australia, with Super Rugby Aupiki’s first game coming the same weekend across the Tasman Sea. With Australia being a much improved side in 2024 and the Black Ferns aiming to spoil the party at the World Cup, both leagues will be worth keeping an eye on, with plenty of players to watch.

As those competitions heat up, we’ll be coming to the business end of the season in England’s PWR, with the final playing out on March 16th at Stone X Stadium, home of Saracens Women who will be hoping to return to the final and their winning ways, after two seasons of Gloucester-Hartpury taking home the trophy.

April sees the Six Nations kick off and will present us with the opportunity to see what sort of squads are being built for the World Cup and who is making a last-minute push for their place.

This is likely to be echoed by the Pacific Four tournament as New Zealand, Canada, Australia and the USA make their own assessments on squad readiness. The exact dates for the tournament are yet to be announced but expect it to start in late April or early May.

All of which leads us to the jewel in the crown of the rugby calendar. The World Cup kicks off in Sunderland on August 22nd with England taking on the USA Eagles in the opening match, with the final taking place on September 27th, at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Along the way there will be some interesting games to take in. Keep your eyes on South Africa v Brazil on August 24th (in Northampton) and Japan v Spain in York on September 7th for just two examples of fascinating matchups featuring up-and-coming teams.

If all that doesn’t get you excited for 2025, don’t forget that once the World Cup ends we’ll have a short break before we’re straight back into PWR and Elite 1 action again and with the start of a new World Cup cycle we’ll see retirements, player movement and all sorts of changes to keep us excited as we head into next Autumn!

For now though, we’ve got a full slate of games in the PWR to look forward to. Saturday gives us a London derby as Trailfinders Women host Harlequins, while Sale Sharks Women make a relatively short journey to Leicester to face off against the Tigers.

As mentioned, Sunday sees fifth place Bristol Bears match up against third in the table Gloucester-Hartpury, with a huge crowd expected at Ashton Gate and a fascinating match up as Loughborough Lightning take on Saracens.

To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Left Rightout 1 hour ago
Banned ex-Springbok Elton Jantjies breaks his silence

I do now, you really hurt my feelings.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

Mate come up with some evidence other than an off the cuff remark by Dan Biggar.


You've presented nothing to support your case re Marcus at all.

105 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

If you only win 70 rucks per game it means you spend a lot of time on D and prob are more comfortable doing that - which was exactly the impression when Felix Jones was still coaching.


Pretty obvious stuff.

105 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

I genuinely sense you are utterly unable either to comprehend or represent these players' feelings on the subject JW. Hence your misguided notions about Tongan Thor.

229 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

“I can play there and get help from my brother, and then we can help my mum,” Tupou said.


“It could still be done in New Zealand but it would be harder, and I have always supported the Wallabies, and that makes me want to go to Australia. I just love the Wallabies, I don’t know what it is about them.”

You don't listen real good do you JW? Even to comments straight from the horse's mouth. Hilarious.🤣

229 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Springboks dominate my team of 2024 – Andy Goode

Rob Valentini ahead of Sititi. Sititi is remarkably good already but RV is consistently one of the best on the park. Wallabies would have non-competitive all year without him.

11 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Do you think Ireland are a better team than the All Blacks, where those players would have been straight in?

This is really the nub of it for you. Sure Ireland were better than NZ for most of the last WC cycle and the results proved it. They aren't now. Get out of your bubble.

229 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Thanks Fran.

229 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

You're right about Maitland winning his first cap with Glasgow, though he went on to win many more while in London...


He's a good example of grandparentage qual, could have opted for any one of Samoa, Scotland or NZ. So what's your alternative? Only parentage?

229 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
Rob Baxter left fuming by key decision as Exeter lose at Leicester

While Will Rigg yellow may seem contentious, I think yellow correct decision , but main contention was Hassell-Collins deliberate second knock-on in same movement just after. The first knock-on was trying to catch the ball, the second a deliberate tap forward as the ball most likely would have been caught by the Exeter player with clear run to the line. Austin Healey picked it up on commentary, but the TMO did not.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

I can think of a reason! 🙋


So that England continue languishing in the bottom half the top 10 world rankings?

105 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
'Abyss of dismay': Owen Farrell branded a Top 14 transfer flop

Fat and transparent?

8 Go to comments
R
RM 5 hours ago
Banned ex-Springbok Elton Jantjies breaks his silence

You need a hanky to wipe your tears bro? 🤣

16 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

you've elsewhere denied ever having claimed that Borthwick selects on the basis of media pressure. Hard taking anything you say seriously when you're this disingenous!

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

you suspect this because you don't read my comments before speculating about the contents of my mind!

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

on the article "Why defensive aggressor Felix Jones will drive new-look England" I said:


"Look at the kick:pass ratio from England’s games under Borthwick:

Italy 20:100

Argentina 50:100

South Africa 53:100

Fiji 24:100

Samoa 22:100

Chile 12:100

Japan 25:100

Argentina 55:100

Fiji 30:100

Ireland 21:100

Wales 24:100

Wales 13:100

Ireland 26:100

France 22:100

Wales 26:100

Italy 23:100

Scotland 18:100

The average is 27:100

The average in games we have won is 28:100

The average in games we have lost is 26:100, but these averages are skewed by the fact that we have tended to kick less and pass more against worse sides

The average in games where we have beaten current top 10 sides is 35:100

The average in games where we have beaten current top 8 sides is 39:100

The average in games where we have beaten current top 7 sides is 53:100

The average in games where we have lost to teams currently ranked lower than us is 20:100"


on the article "Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy" I said:


"Look at the kick:pass ratio from England’s last 8 games

Italy 20:100

Argentina 50:100

South Africa 53:100

Fiji 24:100

Samoa 22:100

Chile 12:100

Japan 25:100

Argentina 55:100

So (1) England spread it wide more yesterday than against anyone bar Chile, and (2) all of england’s best performances have been when we kick loads, and in every match where we kick loads we have had a good performance."


"In particular you're neglecting the impact of the type of D Felix Jones was trying to introduce, which demanded most of England's training energy at the time."


I'm not, actually, I'm hyper aware of that fact and of its impact. I think it is because of the defence that England's new attack faltered so much for the first three games, something you ignore when you try to judge England's attack in the six nations by taking an average of either the trys scored or the rucks completed over the whole tournament.


"International coaches don't just pick those styles like sweets from a sweet shop!"

Yeah, I know. England's defence wasn't exactly the same as SA's, but it was similar. England's attack did rely on turnovers more than the Irish system did, but it was still pretty similar to it, and then shifted to something similar-but-not-identitcal to the Labit/Nick Evans systems, which are themselves similar but not identical.

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

entirely irrelevant stats won't convince me, no. you'd do well to try to stay on topic!

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

"that cannot coexist with the Springbok D adopted by Felix Jones"


why can't it? it empirically did last year.


"That is why England sat 34 rucks adrift of Ireland in the 6N..."

You refuse to engage with the point that rucks completed only tells the full story when the Irish-style attack is being executed successfully - which it wasn't for the first 3 games. Disingenous at best! In the match against Ireland, England completed more rucks than Ireland did; so you think England weren't running an Irish style attack because they completed too few rucks, but Ireland completed even fewer in that match, so I guess in that match Ireland weren't running an Irish style attack? Make it make sense!


Your argument is far too patchy to stand up I'm afraid!

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

"And you think they are finished products? 🤣"


I think Ntamack was a better player at 21 than Marcus is at 25. I think his game will continue to develop, but I don't think either of them will get very much better. Dan Carter became an incredible game manager as he got older, but he never dominated the opposition more than he did aged 23. Wilkinson pretty indisputably hit his peak at 24. Not everyone is Johnny Sexton, and most players who are touted as prodigies turn out to have peaked young.


"That, or the English game has been slow to develop. I'll let you decide the answer to that one Finn 😉"


no, England have generally looked like a good side when Smith isn't in the team.


"Great job illustrating he's the man to take England to WC 27' though, kinda counter to wanting a 35yo Farrell!"


literally no one is arguing for Farrell.

229 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

I want to select a good fly-half.


Defence is a problem, but I don't know what should be done about it. I'd like england to stick with the felix jones system, but its pointless for me to make that claim, given I have no idea whether el-abd is capable of coaching that system. Ultimately I just have to trust him and Borthwick to come up with the best solution.


But I do know enough to say that Marcus is a worse fly-half than Fin and Ford, and that some of the issues with defence would be fixed if they prioritised a more controlled attacking and kicking game over the chaos that Marcus brings and which allows the blitz to be thrown into disarray on the counter.

229 Go to comments
