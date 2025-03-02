Five Australian Super takes: Tizzano beat McReight, Tahs' scrum monstered Drua

Another round of Super Rugby Pacific is in bank, and it was yet another display of the improved depth and strength of the Australia sides, but it wasn’t a round free from concern.

The Waratahs managed to scrape another win at the death, against a skilful Fijian Drua, while the ACT Brumbies failed to contain the rampaging Chiefs, in their first visit to New Zealand in 2025.

Back at home, the Queensland Reds earned a hard-fought win against a determined Western Force, who were very nearly the only Aussie side to head into round-4 with three wins.

While there was a lot to be happy about amongst the teams, there were some blatant issues which are a cause for concern, especially considering that the trans-

Tasman clashes will be coming in hot over the coming weeks.

1. Waratahs’ phase attack is chaos

The Waratahs’ attack in the loose is great, thanks to having a backline littered with Wallaby talent but they look ordinary when they are deeper in their phase count.

There’s very little deception, with basic shapes, and the Drua were hardly ever breached through the sheer manipulation of space and numbers.

The Drua were physical and made their tackles, forcing the Waratahs into making errors repeatedly.

The issues around their kicking game have remained while a poor kick-chase structure cost them the first try of the game again, as it did against the Highlanders.

Although Andrew Kellaway was inspiring in his first appearance at fullback, the patterns being run inside him currently will not challenge the teams at the top of the

ladder.

2. Waratahs scrum is now a game changing weapon

While there were clear issues in the Waratahs game; attack and discipline being two of them, head coach Dan McKellar and scrum coach Dan Palmer now know they

have a weapon in the scrum.

Taniela Tupou and Angus Bell along with their pack absolutely monstered the Drua’s scrum, so much so that the Drua’s frontrow were often lifted off the ground.

The ability to go to their set-piece with confidence is giving the Waratahs a strong foundation as they try to find their cohesion, and it’s offering them a dominant

platform to ensure they get gainline carries off their set piece.

The only downer was that it remains a 40-minute weapon while Tupou has his minutes managed, because frontrow replacements Isaac Aedo Kailea and Siosifa Amone were unable to apply the same heat to the scrum when they came on.

3. Brumbies much improved but are missing punch across the park

The “wounded Brumbies” as former All Black, Aaron Cruden called them in commentary before their match against the Chiefs, went to Hamilton and gave it a

proper crack.

The composure and trust they showed in their game plan in the first 40-minutes put the Chiefs under some serious pressure.

Their direct play and ability to manipulate the space to free up the edges was impressive, and it showed what a true attacking structure should look like.

Although they were improved, it was clear the further the game drew on, that the Chiefs were never truly troubled by the men from the bush capital, the Chiefs always

had the firepower to go one better.

The Brumbies are sorely missing John Eales Medallist Rob Valetini’s dynamic ball carrying.

The departure of Tamati Tua and then the absence of his replacement, David Feliuai, as well as Tom Hooper’s spell on the sidelines are hurting the Brums’ bid for consistent gainline carriers.

Nailing their detail in contact kept them in touch with the Chiefs but it was clear they were a calibre below in tight stuff.

4. The Force is strong in Carlo Tizzano and Ben Donaldson

The duo have clearly been the two form leaders in their respective positions thus far amongst the Aussies.

Tizzano went head-to-head with Fraser McReight in a clash of the Wallaby No.7s for the British and Irish Lions tour, and it was a spectacle where Tizzano came out on

top.

Scoring a brace of tries for a second week in row didn’t stop him from continuing his ridiculous work rate and flawless tackle count.

Meanwhile, Donaldson is playing with confidence in his skillset, something which will buoy Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, as he said it was that which was missing in Donaldson’s game last year.

While it’s only early days yet, Donaldson has, without a doubt, played the best of any Aussie no.10 both as a individually and a game driver for his team.

His stellar goal kicking doesn’t hurt his kudos either.

5. Reds prove they have another gear

Although the scoreline was close, there is something in the way head coach Les Kiss has his men playing that make them feel dangerous.

Support play was a massive feature of there game in 2024 and it looks to be a corner stone of their game plan in 2025.

Their ability to flood numbers into a small space and bamboozle defensive lines with crisp short passes and dynamic running lines, has them looking like a cut above the rest, along with the Chiefs.

Their injury/unavailable list currently, and for the next couple of weeks is long, missing key members in the front row and the backline, with Saturday night’s game

testing the strength of their depth.

Coming out with a win, while Dre Pakeho debuted at No.12 and Heremaia Murray mad his maiden appearance for the Queensland side at fullback, as well a swathe of

new combinations across the board, bodes well for their ability to go deep into the competition this season, once their roster is back to full strength.