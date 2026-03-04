Northern Edition
United Rugby Championship

Fissler extra: Lowe's Leinster future up in the air, Tigers in lock search

James Lowe during Leinster Rugby squad training at UCD in Dublin. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland and Lions winger James Lowe could be nearing the end of his Leinster career as he approaches the final months of his contract.

The 33-year-old’s CV is floating around clubs in France and England and demand is likely to be high after he returned to form in Ireland’s win over England a fortnight ago.

Lowe, a member of Ireland’s 2023 Grand Slam-winning squad, has made 99 appearances for the province and has scored 68 tries and touched down 17 times in 45 games for his adopted country.

The winner of five United Rugby Championship titles and a Champions Cup is on a Leinster contract topped up by the IRFU under the Player of National Interest scheme.

Leicester Tigers are scrambling around trying to sign a replacement lock in time for their Champions Cup trip to face Bordeaux at the Stade Chaban-Delmas early next month.

Geoff Parling has been without George Martin, who has been out of action for over a year with a shoulder injury, and Cameron Henderson hasn’t played since the win over Harlequins at the end of January.

The Tigers have been assessing who is available for an immediate move to Welford Road and are trying to get someone in before Bristol Bears visit in three weeks’ time.

Sale Sharks are in advanced talks with Griquas skipper tight-head Cebo Dlamini about a move to the North-West later this year after watching him closely after he moved to the Dragons in December.

Dlamini, 24, who also played for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup this season, made six appearances off the bench for the Dragons and started a Challenge Cup game.

He led the Griquas to their first Currie Cup title in 55 years and is now recovering from a foot operation, while his Kimberley franchise team-mate, winger Gurshwin Wehr, scored one try in six appearances for the Sharks this season.

Veteran former France scrum-half Maxime Machenaud, who will be 38 later this year, is returning to his former club Racing 92 after signing a one-year contract, banishing fears that his career could be over.

Machenaud, who has made four appearances for Bayonne this season but hasn’t played since October, spent nine seasons at Racing, playing 218 games before leaving for the Basque outfit in 2022.

Despite tearing an ACL attempting to tackle Pau’s Argentina international, Facundo Isa, he vowed to return, saying, “I’m not at the end, not ready to turn the page, and not ready to quit,” which he will now do with Racing.

Former All Black Carlos Spencer has announced that he is leaving Terenure College at the end of the season to return to New Zealand to be nearer to his family, who didn’t travel to Ireland with him.

Spencer only became head coach of the AIL Division 1A side in the summer on a three-year deal, saying that it’s the first time he had coached outside his homeland without his family being with him.

“I thought I was strong enough to do it alone, but with commuting at the right times, I wasn’t. The pull from my family at home has been too strong,” he said in a statement.

Lyon, who made Treviso’s Puma loose-head Thomas Gallo their first new signing ahead of next season, are understood to be in the market for three more players.

They are looking for two tight-head props, with one of them set to be 27-year-old Tongan Opeti Helu, who is set to leave Japan Rugby League One outfit Kubota Spears when his contract runs out later this year.

Helu will replace Saracens-bound Jermaine Ainsley, and they are looking at locks, too, after Killian Geraci, who has won four French caps, announcing that he is joining Bayonne this summer.

Former Exeter Chiefs and Glasgow Warriors tight-head Enrique Pieretto Heiland is leaving United Rugby Championship strugglers when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

The Argentine international, who made one appearance at the 2019 World Cup, has made six appearances since his debut in January against his former employers, Glasgow.

The well-travelled Pieretto Heiland, who also counts the Jaguares, New South Wales Waratahs and Provence among his former clubs, is returning to the Pro D2 after signing a two-year deal with Agen until 2028.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has thrown his support behind his former club, Wigan Warriors, playing a Super League game against Warrington Wolves in Dublin.

Both clubs have been in Dublin in the last few weeks to discuss taking a game across the Irish Sea to face off at the RDS Arena in 2027.

But they will have to wait for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup fixtures to be released later this year before locking in a date for the game.

Comments

3 Comments
J
JD 4 days ago

Can anyone show me the footage of James Lowe returning to form vs England? Italy game yes, but not the England one.

B
BM 4 days ago

There wasnt much time for anything but despite multiple media sources claiming the kick is what injured him, I was impressed that he got that kick away after he was clearly injured immediately prior to it.

That showed some real steel, it looked like it hurt, a lot.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

A first ever loss to Italy after 35 years of fixtures has left England bereft and in search of leadership and clarity. Next stop, Paris.

9
LONG READ

Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Seemingly streets ahead of the rest, unbeaten France were put to the sword by Gregor Townsend's ultra-accurate and ruthless Scotland.

128
LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

33

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 1 minute ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I’ve seen him getting pinged so much at scrum time with Racing this season. Although in fairness, he is also playing a lot.

127 Go to comments
K
Karlos G 1 minute ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I like Rennies comments bout players earning the right, the proof will be in the pudding come selection time, but l wonder if the sponsorship that features players(some out of form) and being part of the leadership group will influence things🤔

Sometimes l think they should do away with a leadership group and have just a captain and vice captain that way they don't feel so compelled to play players that might not be at their best!



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield



Can this French team win a RWC?

Interesting fact courtesy of Keo and Zels… France have won just 9% or 4/45 away games against Australia, NZ and SA in the pro era (Cape Town 01, Joberg 06, Dunedin 09, Melbourne 21.) It's over 40% at home.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 3 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s because La Rochelle have about 20 players out 😂

127 Go to comments
S
SB 4 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

FPRO should’ve definitely done something about it.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 5 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Yes, it’s always easy to say after the fact but I think Galthié will make this takeaway from the match. Unfortunately Flament couldn’t start because he had a niggle at the beginning of the week but I fully expect him to be back in the number 4 jersey against England.

127 Go to comments
J
John 6 minutes ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Cheers for the comment Rabble. I agree re officiating of McReight but I feel like this is now a pattern, he is being taken out of the game a lot. Slipper was a heat-seeking missile on Saturday night, whenever McReight was near the breakdown Slips thumped him.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 7 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

That try shouldn’t have stood by the way, it was clearly touched by White forward and should’ve been called back for a French scrum. You could see with the way the ball was spinning towards Steyn, I’m surprised the TMO didn’t spot this.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 8 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Bothwicks downward trajectory has been the fastest. From touting his team as joint favourites to being in contention for the wooden spoon.

That is almost falling of the precipice.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 9 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

To start ahead of the captain? That would be crazy. Although I must say Serin has been in top form and I’m so happy to see him back in the national team. It would be nice to see him get some more minutes.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 12 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 12 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 14 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 15 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

127 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 23 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

127 Go to comments
W
WJ 27 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 27 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

127 Go to comments
B
BH 35 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 36 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 37 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

127 Go to comments
Close
