FFR statement: Investigation updated on the missing Medhi Narjissi

While the young Toulouse player Medhi Narjissi is still officially missing at sea, the French Rugby Federation have released its very first conclusions following the internal investigation it launched. “Following the latest trip of the national men’s U18 team to South Africa, the French Rugby Federation have decided to temporarily suspend all supervision missions for all staff,” the FFR announced in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This decision, taken until further notice, comes pending the final conclusions of the internal investigation that the FFR immediately launched following the tragic disappearance, on August 7, of the young player Medhi Narjissi, swept away by a wave and the current off the Cape of Good Hope.

“The first elements collected on site by a member of the national technical management confirm that the site chosen for a player recovery session presented dangers. This is an error of judgment that could constitute individual and/or collective fault. The final conclusions of our investigation will make it possible to determine responsibilities.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick on winning in Australia Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick on winning in Australia

“As it has undertaken, the French Rugby Federation remain determined to shed full light on the precise circumstances of the tragedy. To date, the entire staff has been interviewed. The FFR is now preparing to question players from the U18 team, with all the precautions required by the psychological shock they have suffered.

“The French Rugby Federation have also communicated the initial information it has to the Ministry of Sports, which is responsible for two government officials present on the FFR staff in South Africa, so that the latter can make an appropriate decision.”

On Thursday, police spokesman FC van Wyk said there was still no sign of a body washed ashore. “The search will continue every day, weather conditions permitting,” he said. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesman Craig Lambinon added that many organisations were helping.

Florian Grill, the president of the FFR, admitted a few days earlier to rugbyrama.fr: “This time, it was not a swim but rather a regeneration in the water. But yes, it was not recommended.”

ADVERTISEMENT

About Medhi’s family, including his father Djalil Narjissi, the former Agen hooker whom he had contacted personally to tell him the tragic news, Grill added: “Anger is normal. All the (legal) actions that could take tomorrow are also understandable.”

Toulouse, meanwhile, have launched a kitty “intended to cover the expenses and needs that the family will have to assume to face this dramatic situation. Our club will be present, today and in the periods to come, to support the Narjissi family with all the kindness and solidarity that they will need.”