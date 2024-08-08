Toulouse statement: The disappearance of 17-year-old Medhi Narjissi

Toulouse issued a statement on Thursday regarding the disappearance on Wednesday of Medhi Narjissi, who was in South Africa with the France U18s team. The teenager went missing during a swim at Dias Beach, near the Cape of Good Hope. It was reported that the 17-year-old son of former Agen hooker Jalil Narjissi was swept out to sea by a wave.

The statement read: “Stade Toulousain learned yesterday [Wednesday] with emotion of the disappearance at sea of Medhi Narjissi, traveling in South Africa with the French U18 team.

“The club is working with the French Rugby Federation and SA Rugby to enable the family to travel to the site and is discussing with them the ongoing research and the needs for on-site reception.

“In addition, the club’s medical centre is setting up a support and psychological support unit for the players and supervisors who share Medhi’s daily life. Out of respect for the family, all of Medhi’s teammates and supervisors, the club does not wish to provide any additional communication.”

The France U18s were in the Cape Town area for an age-grade tournament featuring teams from South Africa, England, Georgia and Ireland.