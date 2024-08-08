SA Rugby issues message after France U18s player swept out to sea

SA Rugby have issued a statement following Wednesday’s disappearance in South Africa of Medhi Narjissi, a member of the France U18s team. It read: “SA Rugby have sent condolences and offered support to French rugby and the family of 17-year-old player Medhi Narjissi, who was swept out to sea during a water recovery session at Cape Point.

“The young player was a member of the French U18 team which is in South Africa to contest a tournament with the hosts, England, Ireland and Georgia. Narjissi was on an outing with the squad when the incident occurred.

“The French Rugby Federation announced on Wednesday that Mehdi was swept away by a wave as he and his teammates were swimming at the Cape of Good Hope at around 16h00. Emergency services were mobilised to conduct a search and rescue operation without success throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“The impact on the scheduling of the tournament – which kicks off at Stellenberg High School in Cape Town on Monday – has not been determined.”

President of the South African Rugby Union, Mark Alexander, said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the French rugby community for the tragic loss of Medhi. We cannot begin to comprehend the sorrow the family must be feeling at this moment.

“Please know that the entire rugby fraternity stands with you in mourning the loss of Medhi. This devastating news has been felt deeply across the rugby community here in South Africa and around the world.”