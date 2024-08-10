Select Edition

International

Fixtures revised as France pull out of U18 International Series

By Liam Heagney
General view of a sign warning of dangerous sea conditions at Dias Beach where Medhi Narjissi, a 17-year-old French schoolboy, went missing last Wednesday (Photo by Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images)

SA Rugby have announced a revised fixtures list for its U18 International Series following the withdrawal of France after tragedy struck their squad last Wednesday. Out-half Medhi Narjissi was swept out to sea when hit by a wave while taking part in a recovery session at Dias Beach on the Cape of Good Horn.

With the 17-year-old son of former Agen hooker Jalil Narjissi still reported missing, the FFR confirmed on Thursday they would not be playing their planned matches versus the hosts South Africa, England and Georgia in the six-team festival and would instead fly home.

With France unavailable, tournament organisers have now revised the schedule to ensure the three remaining touring teams – England, Georgia and Ireland – will still get to play three matches. They have done this by limiting the SA A team to just one match and cutting South Africa to two games.

A statement read: “The French U18 team have decided to withdraw from the International Series following the tragic event earlier this week when one of their players, Medhi Narjissi, was swept out to sea during a recovery session at Cape Point.

“The annual U18 series in South Africa is scheduled to start on Monday in Cape Town. The French squad returned home on Friday evening. The schedule for the series has been revised following the withdrawal of France, with each round consisting of two matches which ensures that none of the remaining travelling teams’ fixtures are affected.

“The first round kicks off at Stellenberg High School in Cape Town on Monday, with the SA U18 clash with France cancelled, while the SA U18 A team’s three matches were reduced to one, against Georgia. Georgia, who were originally scheduled to play the SA U18 A-side twice and France once, will now face England in their second match on Friday, and they will play Ireland on Tuesday, August 20, on the last of the three match days.

“Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union, earlier this week sent a message of condolences to the Narjissi family and the French rugby community following the tragic events a few days ago.”

Revised U18 International Series fixtures:
Monday, August 12 (Stellenberg HS)
13h30 (local time): England vs Ireland
15h30: South Africa A vs Georgia

Friday, August 16 (Paarl Gimnasium)
13h30: Georgia vs England
15h30: South Africa vs Ireland

Tuesday, August 20 (Paarl Boys HS)
13h30: South Africa vs England
15h30: Ireland vs Georgia

