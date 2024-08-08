FFR statement: The latest update in the search for Medhi Narjissi

French rugby officials have opened an internal investigation following Wednesday’s disappearance of Medhi Narjissi, adding that the France U18 team won’t now participate in the tournament they were in South Africa to play in. Instead, they will skip their planned matches versus the hosts South Africa, England and Georgia in the six-team festival starting next Monday and instead fly home.

The 17-year-old Toulouse fly-half, the son of former Agen hooker Jalil Narjissi, was taking part in a recovery session at Dias Beach on the Cape of Good Horn when he was swept out to sea. He still hasn’t been found, according to the latest media release issued by the FFR and published on rugbyrama.fr.

It read: “The French Rugby Federation has, this Thursday, still no news of the young player Medhi Narjissi, missing since yesterday. Medhi was swept away by a wave this Wednesday afternoon at the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa where the men’s under-18 team had been travelling since July 31 to play the international series.

“In this dramatic and terribly trying context, the FFR offers its full support to his family and loved ones, to his teammates and the supervisors present on site, as well as to his club Stade Toulousain. A police investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the disappearance. The FFR has also opened an internal investigation.

“According to the initial information gathered, the team was taking part in a recovery session in a cold bath by the sea at Dias Beach in the presence of staff members at a place where the players could stand. As the group was getting out of the water, Medhi was swept away by a wave and then strong currents towards the open sea.

“As soon as the alert was given of the disappearance, the local authorities mobilised significant resources to find the young player. The search by the National Institute for Sea Rescue resumed this morning.

“In the meantime, in conjunction with the consulate and Stade Toulousain, the FFR has organised the arrival in South Africa of Medhi’s family. They will be accompanied by a member of the national technical management who will also take charge of our internal investigation. A psychological unit has been activated to listen to the young players and their supervisors.

“Finally, the FFR is cancelling the team’s participation in the international series and is organising its repatriation to France tomorrow where the players and staff will continue to be cared for.”