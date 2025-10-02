Exeter lose Josh Hodge to ban after red card

Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has been handed a three-week ban following his red card against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was dismissed by referee Joe James for making head on head contact with Northampton’s Sam Graham.

Following a hearing this week, Hodge was handed a six-week ban, reduced by 50 per cent due to his acceptance of foul play, good record, remorse and good conduct.

The ban can be reduced by a further week should the full-back complete the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP). Therefore, the two games he is likely to miss will be Saturday’s clash with Newcastle Red Bulls at Sandy Park and the visit to Ashton Gate the following week to take on the Bristol Bears.

Hodge’s red card came in the final ten minutes of a wild contest, which finished 33-33 despite the Saints holding a 33-7 lead at half time.

Speaking after the match, director of rugby Rob Baxter explained what he said at half time to inspire the turnaround.

“I said we promised this wasn’t what we were going to be about,” he said.

“I also said to them the one thing I promised everybody at the club, and every supporter who’s asked me what’s going to happen this season, I promised them wins, I promised them points, I promised them a good place in the table, I promised them we would be a more competitive team.

“That’s the only thing I promised people who are going to watch us and that was what I wanted us to stand up and look like.

“Our choice was to stand up and be counted or roll over, and fair play to the players, they went out and they played the second half.

“We kept Northampton pointless, we’ve probably created more opportunities to win the game than they did in the end.

“I’m delighted we showed the character to get back into the game.”

