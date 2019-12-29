Recap - Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens | Gallagher Premiership

29 December, 8:59am

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Gallagher Premiership match between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens at Sandy Park.

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

Rob Baxter says there will be “a lot of motivation for both sides” when the fierce Gallagher Premiership rivals clash.

Exeter rugby director Baxter and Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe both made strong feelings known in the wake of a salary cap scandal that saw Saracens docked 35 league points and fined more than £5million.

Saracens’ salary cap breaches included two campaigns (2017/18 and 2018/19) when they beat Exeter in the showpiece Premiership final at Twickenham.

(Continue reading below…)

RugbyPass went behind the scenes with the Barbarians before their recent clash with Wales

And the Chiefs will undoubtedly look to take out a burning sense of injustice on opponents that arrive in Devon following five successive league wins, but a mammoth 33 points behind their hosts.

“We’re top of the league right now, and had Saracens not had the points deduction they themselves would be in and around the top too,” Baxter said. “They have got a very talented squad who are always tough to beat. They have a different motivation right here and now to other years, so it’s going to be an interesting challenge for us.

“For obvious reasons, Saracens are coming here desperate to collect points. We have been straightforward in our thoughts about the salary cap situation, so that’s not going to be a de-motivator for them, I am aware of that.

“That said, we have been in situations where they have knocked us off in a couple of finals now, and we would like to put that record straight. As I said, there is a lot of motivation for both sides, so it should lead to a fantastic game.”

Exeter are without centre Henry Slade due to ankle trouble, but England colleagues Jack Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie are among a number of players returning to action.

EXETER: 15. Stuart Hogg; 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Ian Whitten, 12. Ollie Devoto, 11. Olly Woodburn; 10. Joe Simmonds, 9. Nic White; 1. Alec Hepburn, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Harry Williams, 4. Dave Dennis (capt), 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Dave Ewers, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Sam Simmonds. Reps: 16. Elvis Taione, 17. Ben Moon, 18. Enrique Pieretto, 19. Jannes Kirsten, 20. Don Armand, 21. Jack Maunder, 22. Gareth Steenson, 23. Sam Hill.

SARACENS: 15. Max Malins; 14. Sean Maitland, 13. Duncan Taylor, 12. Brad Barritt (capt), 11. Elliot Daly; 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Vincent Koch, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Nick Isiekwe, 7. Jackson Wray, 8. Billy Vunipola. Reps: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Titi Lamositele, 19. George Kruis, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Richard Wigglesworth, 22. Alex Lozowski, 23. Nick Tompkins.

WATCH: RugbyPass travelled to Brecon to see how life after rugby is treating Andy Powell, one of Wales’ biggest characters on and off the pitch

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.