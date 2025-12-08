Portugal star Simao Bento set to land new club

Portuguese fullback Simão Bento will join US Colomiers after five seasons with Stade Montois, marking a new chapter for the 24-year-old.

As first reported by RugbyRama last Friday, Bento will link up with his new club next June. RugbyPass understands he is set to sign a two-year deal with the Pro D2 side currently sitting third.

Bento was identified as the ideal replacement for Rodrigo Marta, who is negotiating with several Top 14 clubs and is not expected to stay at Colomiers. Section Paloise are in pole position to land the prolific Lobos try scorer. However, Marta won’t be the only backline superstar leaving Colomiers, as Raymond Nu’u and Valenti Delpy are holding talks with Top 14 teams, with further movement likely in the coming weeks.

Simão Bento, who was developed at the same club as Raffaele Storti, Técnico Rugby, quickly distinguished himself as a key player for the Olaias-based side, contributing significantly to their Portuguese Premiership victory in 2021.

Following a strong campaign in the World Rugby U20 Trophy tournament, Bento was invited to join Stade Montois as an academy player, but ended up becoming a member of the French club’s senior side. In his first season abroad, he made 17 appearances and helped the club reach the Pro D2 final.

Across the next four campaigns, Bento played more than 50 matches and scored 13 tries for Mont-de-Marsan, establishing himself as one of their most reliable performers.

He made his Test debut for Portugal in 2019 and, although included in the 32-man World Cup squad, didn’t feature in any of the Lobos’ four matches. Post-tournament, however, he became a regular starter and delivered a string of eye-catching displays against opponents including the Springboks and Scotland.

Stade Montois, currently second from bottom in Pro D2, are fighting to avoid relegation, while Colomiers are pushing for promotion to the Top 14.